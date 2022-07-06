Up close with the new Scott Foil RC: John Degenkolb's Tour de France bike

A week on from its official launch, we're taking a close look at the new Scott Foil RC. In particular, we're focussing on the bike of Team DSM's John Degenkolb, at the start of a day which has no doubt been highlighted on his calendar for some time. The 2015 winner of Paris-Roubaix should feel at home during the second half of today's Tour de France stage from Lille Metropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, since it includes 11 sectors of cobbles, the last of which ends just 5km before the stage finish.

The first non-French rider to have a cobbled sector named in his honour, the 3.7km long d'Hornaing à Wandignies-Hamage sector has been known as Secteur John Degenkolb since 2020 and lies just a cobblestone's throw from the Tour's route. He was also first across the line last time the Tour de France hit the cobbles of Northern France, beating Greg Van Avermaet and Yves Lampaert in Roubaix in 2018.

If any more inspiration were needed, Degenkolb has Scott's latest road aero machine at his disposal, which claims to be lighter, stiffer and faster than the previous model. Extensive collaboration with Drag2Zero's Simon Smart has reportedly resulted in 10 per cent greater aerodynamic efficiency, or a 16-watt saving at 40km/h, translating to 1min 18sec saving in 40km.

The geometry now mimics that of the crisp-handling Addict RC, and a painted 56cm frame with all hardware attached is said to weigh 915g, 9 per cent lighter than before. The fine details of the new Scott Foil RC hint at its improved aerodynamics and rider comfort, two qualities that any road pro will welcome, especially during the Hell of the North.

The Foil RC's large head tube provides room for internal brake lines, and electronic or mechanical gear cables, but also parts the onrushing air, like a fairing. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The fork has asymmetric legs, a deeper cross section and raised crown. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Scott Specify the Foil RC with a 25mm tyre for optimum aerodynamic performance within the fork, but there's clearance for 30mm rubber. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

A look at the new, drive side, deeper fork leg, with recessed thru axle. The other fork leg has a different profile. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Syncros Creston iC SL Aero is an evolved version of the less-aero one-piece carbon bar and stem from the Addict RC. As well as being more aerodynamic, it's said to offer greater comfort and stiffness thanks to adaptive compliance. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

With the cut-out in the frame's head tube and minimal spacers, this is a pretty slammed setup. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Recent UCI rule changes allowed Scott's designers to increase the depth of the new Foil RC's head tube. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The seat tube is a great example of a NACA profiled tube, also known as a truncated aerofoil. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

To the buying public, the Syncros Duncan SL Aero CFT seatpost would come with an inbuilt rear light that also acts as a damper. Degenkolb's bike comes with an aftermarket straight post instead. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The heavily dropped seat stays aim to generate seated comfort, and the moulded strafe shaping where they meet the seat tube aids aero performance. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The flat seat stays are angled towards the rear wheel at 10 degrees, channeling air in to it, and providing aero gains, Scott say. The rear tyre is 28mm wide as standard, but there's clearance for 30mm here too. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Degenkolb's bike has a Shimano Dura-Ace R9200P power meter chainset, plus unusually large 56/44t chain rings. Given the lack of real climbing in the Tour's opening stages though, and stage 5's cobbled adventure, they do make more sense. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Degenkolb's Dura-Ace R9200P chainset has 172.5mm cranks, and the necessary strain measuring pod for left-sided power measurement. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The flattened seat and chain stays have a beefy profile. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

As with all Shimano-sponsored teams, DSM riders are using Dura-Ace R9200 12-speed groupsets. This cassette goes up to 30T, as is becoming an increasingly common pairing with larger chainrings. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Paired with the Dura-Ace shifters, Degenkolb is also running satellite shifters on the inside of the drops. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Up front, his maps and data will be presented by a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

At the time of photography, the bike was fitted with odd wheels - an old Dura-Ace R9100 series at the rear and a new R9200 series front. Both were tubulars, although it's rumoured the team will trial the Scope Atmoz automatic tyre pressure sensor on the cobbles of stage 5. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)