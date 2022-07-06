Up close with the new Scott Foil RC: John Degenkolb's Tour de France bike
By Robin Wilmott Contributions from Peter Stuart published
On the day he returns to the scene of perhaps his greatest triumph, we check out the Team DSM rider's machine
A week on from its official launch, we're taking a close look at the new Scott Foil RC. In particular, we're focussing on the bike of Team DSM's John Degenkolb, at the start of a day which has no doubt been highlighted on his calendar for some time. The 2015 winner of Paris-Roubaix should feel at home during the second half of today's Tour de France stage from Lille Metropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, since it includes 11 sectors of cobbles, the last of which ends just 5km before the stage finish.
The first non-French rider to have a cobbled sector named in his honour, the 3.7km long d'Hornaing à Wandignies-Hamage sector has been known as Secteur John Degenkolb since 2020 and lies just a cobblestone's throw from the Tour's route. He was also first across the line last time the Tour de France hit the cobbles of Northern France, beating Greg Van Avermaet and Yves Lampaert in Roubaix in 2018.
If any more inspiration were needed, Degenkolb has Scott's latest road aero machine at his disposal, which claims to be lighter, stiffer and faster than the previous model. Extensive collaboration with Drag2Zero's Simon Smart has reportedly resulted in 10 per cent greater aerodynamic efficiency, or a 16-watt saving at 40km/h, translating to 1min 18sec saving in 40km.
The geometry now mimics that of the crisp-handling Addict RC, and a painted 56cm frame with all hardware attached is said to weigh 915g, 9 per cent lighter than before. The fine details of the new Scott Foil RC hint at its improved aerodynamics and rider comfort, two qualities that any road pro will welcome, especially during the Hell of the North.
|Frame
|Scott Foil RC
|Groupset
|Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9270
|Brakes
|Shimano Dura-Ace disc
|Wheelset
|Shimano Dura-Ace Tubular (C60 R9100 rear, C60 R9200 front)
|Tyres
|Vittoria Corsa Graphene tubular
|Handlebar
|Syncros Creston iC SL Aero
|Stem
|Syncros Creston iC SL Aero
|Chainset
|Shimano R9200-P
|Chainrings
|56/44
|Power meter
|Shimano R9200-P dual-sided
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Saddle
|PRO Turnix Performance Carbon
|Bottle cages
|Elite Leggero Carbon
|Bottles
|Elite Fly Team DSM
|Bar tape
|Syncros Super Light
|Computer
|Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
- Peter Stuart Editor