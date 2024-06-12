Unlock Your Full Cycling Potential with BKOOL: The Ultimate Virtual Training Experience

If you're passionate about cycling but are finding it challenging to stay motivated with your indoor training routine, then we may just have the solution for you.

BKOOL is the most complete indoor cycling platform which brings realism, variety, depth, and ease of use together in one package – all for €11 per month, €110 per year, or €129 per year for a three-person family plan. And with a 30-day free trial now on offer at BKOOL.com, there has never been a better time to discover how BKOOL can transform your indoor training reality.

You may be more familiar with Zwift but BKOOL sets itself apart from the popular virtual trainer by providing the most complete virtual cycling simulator in today's increasingly competitive market.

Whether you're interested in real routes, spinning classes, track cycling, or customisable workouts, BKOOL has it all with four bespoke training modes – going beyond what apps like Zwift offer. This diverse variety of training modes means that cyclists of all levels can find the perfect fit for their training needs.

Tackle real routes around the world – at home!

Imagine cycling through the scenic routes of the Giro d'Italia and tackling the same challenging mountain passes from the comfort of your home. BKOOL's real routes feature allows you to do just that, as well as taking on other WorldTour bike races including Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche, Itzulia Basque Country, and Il Lombardia.

Take on real-world racing routes, including stages of the Giro d'Italia, with BKOOL (Image credit: BKOOL)

With the largest collection of virtual cycling routes available, you can explore gravel roads, mountain passes, and MTB trails worldwide. In addition to that, you can also upload your virtual routes in video and 3D, sharing your favourite rides with friends and the global BKOOL community.

All you need is a GPX file and a route video to create and share your own virtual adventures.

Virtual spin classes to achieve your fitness goals

Spin classes may be a world away from the high mountain passes of Europe's most famous bike races, but for those of you who love the energy of them, BKOOL Spin Studio brings the gym experience directly to your living room.

Enjoy indoor cycling classes led by top instructors, available in multiple languages and running at varying lengths. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity workout or a more relaxed session, BKOOL Spin Studio has you covered.

With the flexibility to choose when and how long to train, you can fit workouts into your schedule effortlessly.

Take on virtual spin classes with BKOOL Spin Studio (Image credit: BKOOL)

The only place you can train on a virtual track

In a major innovation in the virtual training world, BKOOL is the only virtual cycling app that includes velodrome racing. Now you can experience the thrill of track cycling in three different virtual velodromes, including the 2012 Olympic velodrome in London – perfect for racing, warm-ups, or cool-downs.

Test your skills with classic track events such as the Hour Record and kilo, and compare your performance with friends. The track training mode adds an exciting dimension to your workouts, making every session engaging and fun.

Structured and customisable workouts

Achieving your training goals has never been easier with BKOOL's structured workouts.

Designed by the expert cycling coaches at Wattslab, these weekly workouts cater to various fitness levels and objectives. By taking an FTP test, BKOOL will adjust the resistance of your smart trainer, ensuring your workouts are both effective and personalised.

With hundreds of workouts to choose from, or the option to create your own, BKOOL offers the most extensive catalogue of structured cycling workouts available.

Realism, a global community, and a low price

BKOOL's commitment to realism is unparalleled. Using the BKOOL app, your smart trainer or smart bike can simulate every slope, draft, and wind force, making your virtual rides feel lifelike.

Whether you're on a computer (PC & Mac), tablet (iPad & Android), or smartphone (Android), BKOOL ensures a seamless and immersive training experience. With Bluetooth or ANT+ connectivity, your training data is accurately transmitted, helping you track and improve your performance.

BKOOL features a wide range of connectivity options (Image credit: BKOOL)

In addition to this, BKOOL is compatible with Strava, Garmin Connect, and TrainingPeaks so you can record all of your virtual rides. BKOOL Spin Studio is also compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health.

BKOOL is more than just a training tool, too – it's a community. Join thousands of cyclists from over 150 countries sharing their passion for cycling. With BKOOL, you can connect, compete, and collaborate with riders worldwide, enhancing your training experience and motivation.

Within this community, as well as testing yourself and making friends with fellow cyclists around the globe, you can also ride alongside some of the biggest names of the bike racing world – BKOOL's ambassadors include Alberto Contador, Chris Froome, and Oscar Freire, as well the Soudal-QuickStep and Polti-Kometa squads.

And all this comes at an incredible value. Despite offering more content – and more variety – than any other virtual cycling platform, the BKOOL experience comes in at just €11 per month or a further reduction at €110 for the year.

Families can also take advantage of the Family Plan for only €129 per year, with the offer covering up to three family members.

This affordability across a range of options makes BKOOL the smart choice for any cyclist looking to enhance their training without breaking the bank

So, don't miss out on the opportunity to revolutionise your indoor cycling routine, join a global community, and bring the fun back to indoor training.

You can try BKOOL's most realistic virtual indoor cycling simulator before you buy by visiting BKOOL.com for your 30-day free trial. Start your journey with BKOOL and pedal your way to success!