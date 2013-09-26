Trending

UCI Road World Championships junior women's road race start list

Official starters as of September 26, 2013

1Anna Christian (Great Britain)
2Bethany Hayward (Great Britain)
3Olena Demydova (Ukraine)
4Polina Yurieva (Ukraine)
5Razan Soboh (Jordan)
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
8Severine Eraud (France)
9Marine Lemarie (France)
10Laura Perry (France)
11Greta Richioud (France)
12Solene Vinsot (France)
13Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
14Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)
15Natasha Jaworski (Argentina)
16Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
17Madison Campbell (New Zealand)
18Devon Hiley (New Zealand)
19Jelena Eric (Serbia)
20Alexandra Manly (Australia)
21Madeline Marshall (Australia)
22Emily McRedmond (Australia)
23Alexandria Nicholls (Australia)
24Luisa Kattinger (Germany)
25Lisa Klein (Germany)
26Anna Knauer (Germany)
27Tatjana Paller (Germany)
28Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
29Hannah Swan (United States of America)
30Sara Youmans (United States of America)
31Milda Jankauskaite (Lithuania)
32Jurgita Kubiliunaite (Lithuania)
33Rasa Pocyte (Lithuania)
34Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)
35Lina Maria Duenas Lopez (Colombia)
36Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia)
37Jessica Parra Rojas (Colombia)
38Demi De Jong (Netherlands)
39Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
40Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)
41Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)
42Linda Jacobsson (Sweden)
43Julia Karlsson (Sweden)
44Kajsa Persson (Sweden)
45Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)
46Nicole Dal Santo (Italy)
47Arianna Fidanza (Italy)
48Angela Maffeis (Italy)
49Kinley Gibson (Canada)
50Tessa Pinckston (Canada)
51Marie-Eve Poisson (Canada)
52Dafne Theroux-Izquierdo (Canada)
53Astrid Gassner (Austria)
54Elisabeth Riegler (Austria)
55Kathrin Schweinberger (Austria)
56Demmy Druyts (Belgium)
57Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
58Kelly Van Den Steen (Belgium)
59Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
60Jaruwan Somrat (Thailand)
61Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
62Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
63Kärolin Varblane (Estonia)
64Anezka Drahotova (Czech Republic)
65Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
66Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spain)
67Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spain)
68Alba Teruel Ribes (Spain)
69Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Japan)
70Frida Viviana Mendoza Amaya (Mexico)
71Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mexico)
72Karen Fernanda Sierra Mendez (Mexico)
73Brenda Villarreal Garza (Mexico)
74Agata Drozdek (Poland)
75Bogumila Dziuba (Poland)
76Natalia Nowotarska (Poland)
77Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
78Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
79Valentina Nesterova (Russian Federation)
80Kristina Savelyeva (Russian Federation)
81Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)