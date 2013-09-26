UCI Road World Championships junior women's road race start list
Official starters as of September 26, 2013
|1
|Anna Christian (Great Britain)
|2
|Bethany Hayward (Great Britain)
|3
|Olena Demydova (Ukraine)
|4
|Polina Yurieva (Ukraine)
|5
|Razan Soboh (Jordan)
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|8
|Severine Eraud (France)
|9
|Marine Lemarie (France)
|10
|Laura Perry (France)
|11
|Greta Richioud (France)
|12
|Solene Vinsot (France)
|13
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
|14
|Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)
|15
|Natasha Jaworski (Argentina)
|16
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|17
|Madison Campbell (New Zealand)
|18
|Devon Hiley (New Zealand)
|19
|Jelena Eric (Serbia)
|20
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|21
|Madeline Marshall (Australia)
|22
|Emily McRedmond (Australia)
|23
|Alexandria Nicholls (Australia)
|24
|Luisa Kattinger (Germany)
|25
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|26
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|27
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|28
|Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
|29
|Hannah Swan (United States of America)
|30
|Sara Youmans (United States of America)
|31
|Milda Jankauskaite (Lithuania)
|32
|Jurgita Kubiliunaite (Lithuania)
|33
|Rasa Pocyte (Lithuania)
|34
|Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)
|35
|Lina Maria Duenas Lopez (Colombia)
|36
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia)
|37
|Jessica Parra Rojas (Colombia)
|38
|Demi De Jong (Netherlands)
|39
|Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
|40
|Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)
|41
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)
|42
|Linda Jacobsson (Sweden)
|43
|Julia Karlsson (Sweden)
|44
|Kajsa Persson (Sweden)
|45
|Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)
|46
|Nicole Dal Santo (Italy)
|47
|Arianna Fidanza (Italy)
|48
|Angela Maffeis (Italy)
|49
|Kinley Gibson (Canada)
|50
|Tessa Pinckston (Canada)
|51
|Marie-Eve Poisson (Canada)
|52
|Dafne Theroux-Izquierdo (Canada)
|53
|Astrid Gassner (Austria)
|54
|Elisabeth Riegler (Austria)
|55
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Austria)
|56
|Demmy Druyts (Belgium)
|57
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|58
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Belgium)
|59
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
|60
|Jaruwan Somrat (Thailand)
|61
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|62
|Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
|63
|Kärolin Varblane (Estonia)
|64
|Anezka Drahotova (Czech Republic)
|65
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|66
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spain)
|67
|Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spain)
|68
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spain)
|69
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Japan)
|70
|Frida Viviana Mendoza Amaya (Mexico)
|71
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mexico)
|72
|Karen Fernanda Sierra Mendez (Mexico)
|73
|Brenda Villarreal Garza (Mexico)
|74
|Agata Drozdek (Poland)
|75
|Bogumila Dziuba (Poland)
|76
|Natalia Nowotarska (Poland)
|77
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|78
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|79
|Valentina Nesterova (Russian Federation)
|80
|Kristina Savelyeva (Russian Federation)
|81
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)
