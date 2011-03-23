Track World Championships - a recent history

Image 1 of 27 Chris Hoy on the top spot of the men's kilo podium flanked by Francois Pervis (France) and Jamie Staff (Great Britain) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 27 An emotional Joan Llaneras (Spain) with his children after he won the points race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 27 Men's kilometre time trial - World Champion Stefan Nimke (Germany) starts his gold medal ride (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 27 Australian duo Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch sing their national anthem on the winners podium for the women's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 27 Joanna Rowsell leads the British team celebrations as they win the gold medal in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) not happy at the end of the men's scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 27 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's sprint final against China's Shuang Guo (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 27 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) congratulates Gregory Bauge (France) after the Frenchman beat him in the quarter finals of the men's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 27 Leigh Howard and Cam Meyer (Australia) celebrate their victory in the men's Madison (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 27 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) attacks Francois Pervis (France) in the 1/8 final of the men's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 27 Simona Krupeckaite (Lituania) leads into the final bend and holds off the late charge of Victoria Pendleton to win the gold medal in the women's keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 27 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) celebrates after he finishes the kilometre time trial and wins the men's omnium gold medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 27 Men's Madison - Michael Morkov flies the Danish flag after he wins the championship (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 27 Leigh Howard (Australia) celebrates his victory in the men's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 27 Men's sprint - gold medal winner Gr (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 27 Joan Llaneras wins the points race for a record fourth time (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 27 Joan Llaneras dedicated his win to his Madison partner Isaac Galvez who was tragically killed in the Ghent 6 Day earlier in the year (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 27 Bradley Wiggins and Rob Hayles in the Madison for Great Britain (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 27 Victoria Pendleton won three gold medals in Palma (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 27 The newly resurfaced Manchester track in superfast condition (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 27 Jennie Reed (USA) goes for a long one in the women's keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 27 Young Mark Cavendish at full speed in the Madison (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 27 Victoria Pendleton - sprint and team sprint gold and keirin silver in Manchester (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 27 Bradley Wiggins gets his son to try on his new stripey jersey (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 27 Perfect partnership - Wiggins and Cavendish make a remarkable fight back to win Madison gold (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 27 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) rode the last three laps on the front of the bunch in the scratch race for the men's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

On the eve of competition for the 2011 UCI Track World Championships, consider some of the biggest names of track cycling in recent years – Hoy, Pendleton, Llaneras, Wiggins, Cavendish, Meares. You'll find them all in this recent photographic retrospective.

With another Olympic Games just around the corner, think too of some of those expected to stamp their authority on London 2012, like Taylor Phinney and Cameron Meyer. They also make an appearance.

There is an emotion in track cycling that you don't find anywhere else in the sport; perhaps it's in the confined nature of the velodrome. Regardless, Gerry McManus has captured it and Cyclingnews hopes you enjoy.