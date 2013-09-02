Trending

Tour of the Murray River start list

Starters as of September 2, 2013

Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Haig (Vic)
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
3Joseph Cooper (NZl)
4Brenton Jones (Vic)
5Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
6Patrick Shaw (Vic)
7Tom Robinson (Tas)
8Kane Walker (Vic)

Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Jack Anderson (Qld)
12Samuel Horgan (NZl)
13Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
14Luke Ockerby (Tas)
15Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
16Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)

Euride Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Alex Edmondson (SA)
22Harry Carpenter (SA)
23George Tansley (SA)
24Robert McCarthy (SA)
25Russell Gill (SA)
26Joshua Harrison (SA)
27Fraser Northey (SA)
28Ryan Macanally (Qld)

Drapac Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
32William Walker (Vic)
33Floris Goesinnen (Ned)
34Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
35Luke Davison (SA)
36Thomas Palmer (ACT)
37Gordon McCauley (NZl)
38John Walker (Vic)

CharterMason Drapac Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Shannon Johnson (Vic)
42Conor Murtagh (Vic)
43Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
44Sam Crome (Vic)
45Justin Morris (NSW)
46Morgan Smith (NZl)
47Rico Rogers (Vic)
48Sam Fuhrmeister (Vic)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
52Steven Waite (Vic)
53James Rendall (Vic)
54Darcy Woolley (Vic)
55Daniel Nelson (Vic)
56Kyle Thompson (Vic)
57James Henry (Vic)
58Jarryd Jones (Vic)

Pro Team Downunder
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Jayden Copp (Qld)
62Jacob Restall (Qld)
63James Szollosi (Qld)
64Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl)
65Kierin Lewis (NSW)
66James Stretch (Qld)
67Leslie Masters (Qld)
68Sean Whitfield (ACT)

Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Alexander Morgan (Vic)
72Luke Parker (Vic)
73Zac Shaw (Vic)

GPM Data#3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Scott Law (NSW)
82Joshua Taylor (NSW)
83Julian Hamill (NSW)
84Edward White (NSW)
85David Melville (Qld)
86Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
87Jake Magee (NSW)
88Caleb Jones (NSW)

Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Andrew Clarkson (SA)
92Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
93Shaun O'Callaghan (SA)

Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Zane Hunter (Vic)
102Michael Hale (Vic)
103Nick Aitken (Vic)
104William Livesay (Vic)
105Wade Edwards (Vic)
106Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
107David Mclean (Vic)

Paradice Investment Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Christopher Aitken (NSW)
112Reece Robinson (NSW)
113Guy Brown (NSW)
114Samuel Hill (NSW)
115Samuel Layzell (NSW)

Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
122Adam Allen (Qld)
123Elliot Kippen (Qld)
124Kyle Bridgwood (Qld)
125Aaron Piper (Qld)
126Alex Grunke (Qld)

Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Alistair Crameri (Vic)
132Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
133Marc Wilson (Vic)
134Matt Boys (Vic)

Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
142Cameron Harrison (NSW)
143Ben De Groot (NSW)
144Chris Filiatrault (ACT)

Suzuki Bontrager
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Stuart Shaw (ACT)
162Josh Berry (NSW)
163Sam Sautelle (ACT)
164Kris Johnston (ACT)
165Matthew Rizzuto (ACT)

Individual Riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Ben Marshall (ACT)
152Xavier Coppock (Vic)
153Scott McPhee (SA)