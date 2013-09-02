Tour of the Murray River start list
Starters as of September 2, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl)
|4
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|5
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|7
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|8
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|12
|Samuel Horgan (NZl)
|13
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|14
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|15
|Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
|16
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|22
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|23
|George Tansley (SA)
|24
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|25
|Russell Gill (SA)
|26
|Joshua Harrison (SA)
|27
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|28
|Ryan Macanally (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|32
|William Walker (Vic)
|33
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned)
|34
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
|35
|Luke Davison (SA)
|36
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|37
|Gordon McCauley (NZl)
|38
|John Walker (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|42
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|43
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
|44
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|45
|Justin Morris (NSW)
|46
|Morgan Smith (NZl)
|47
|Rico Rogers (Vic)
|48
|Sam Fuhrmeister (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|52
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|53
|James Rendall (Vic)
|54
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|55
|Daniel Nelson (Vic)
|56
|Kyle Thompson (Vic)
|57
|James Henry (Vic)
|58
|Jarryd Jones (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|62
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|63
|James Szollosi (Qld)
|64
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl)
|65
|Kierin Lewis (NSW)
|66
|James Stretch (Qld)
|67
|Leslie Masters (Qld)
|68
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|72
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|73
|Zac Shaw (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Scott Law (NSW)
|82
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|83
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|84
|Edward White (NSW)
|85
|David Melville (Qld)
|86
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|87
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|88
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Andrew Clarkson (SA)
|92
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
|93
|Shaun O'Callaghan (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|102
|Michael Hale (Vic)
|103
|Nick Aitken (Vic)
|104
|William Livesay (Vic)
|105
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|106
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|107
|David Mclean (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Christopher Aitken (NSW)
|112
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|113
|Guy Brown (NSW)
|114
|Samuel Hill (NSW)
|115
|Samuel Layzell (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
|122
|Adam Allen (Qld)
|123
|Elliot Kippen (Qld)
|124
|Kyle Bridgwood (Qld)
|125
|Aaron Piper (Qld)
|126
|Alex Grunke (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Alistair Crameri (Vic)
|132
|Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
|133
|Marc Wilson (Vic)
|134
|Matt Boys (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|142
|Cameron Harrison (NSW)
|143
|Ben De Groot (NSW)
|144
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|162
|Josh Berry (NSW)
|163
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)
|164
|Kris Johnston (ACT)
|165
|Matthew Rizzuto (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Ben Marshall (ACT)
|152
|Xavier Coppock (Vic)
|153
|Scott McPhee (SA)
