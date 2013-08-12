Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast start list

Provisional starters as of August 12, 2013

 

Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Haig (Vic)
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
3Brenton Jones (Vic)
4Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
5Tom Robinson (Tas)
6Patrick Shaw (Vic)
7Kane Walker (Vic)
8Jason Lowndes (Vic)

Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Samuel Horgan (NZl)
12Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
13Marc Williams (ACT)
14Joshua Prete (Qld)
15Kristian Juel (Qld)
16Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
17Karl Evans (SA)
18Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)

search2retain p/b health.com.au
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Cameron Bayly (SA)
22Eric Sheppard (Vic)
23Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
24Cal Britten (Vic)
25Angus Tobin (NSW)
26Thomas Donald (Qld)
27Tim Guy (NSW)

Euride Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Harry Carpenter (SA)
32Alex Edmondson (SA)
33George Tansley (SA)
34Tom Kaesler (SA)
35Russell Gill (SA)
36Robert McCarthy (SA)
37Andrew Roe (SA)
38Miles Scotson (SA)

Drapac Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
42William Walker (Vic)
43Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
44Robbie Hucker (Vic)
45Floris Goesinnen (Ned)
46Luke Davison (SA)
47Gordon McCauley (NZl)
48Thomas Palmer (ACT)

CharterMason Drapac Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Jason Spencer (Vic)
52Conor Murtagh (Vic)
53Trevor Spencer (Vic)
54Shannon Johnson (Vic)
55Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
56Sam Crome (Vic)
57Matthew Clark (Vic)

Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Brodie Talbot (NSW)
62Craig Evers (NSW)
63Ayden Toovey (NSW)
64Nicholas Costello (Qld)
65Daniel Fitter (Qld)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Steven Waite (Vic)
72James Rendall (Vic)
73Darcy Woolley (Vic)
74Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
75Daniel Nelson (Vic)
76Zac Quinn (Vic)
77James Henry (Vic)
78Jarryd Jones (Vic)

Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Alexander Morgan (Vic)
82Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
83Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
84Jordan Stannus (Vic)
85Oscar Stevenson (Vic)
86Luke Parker (Vic)
87Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
88Kyle Thompson (Vic)

Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Saxon Irvine (NSW)
92Ben Carman (Qld)
93Aaron Watts (NSW)
94Anthony Collins (Qld)
95Griffith Moore (Qld)
96Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
97Tirian McManus (NSW)

GPM Data#3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Scott Law (NSW)
102Joshua Taylor (NSW)
103David Melville (Qld)
104Samuel Wood (Qld)
105Jesse Ewart (NSW)
106Jake Magee (NSW)
107Alastair Loutit (ACT)
108Edward White (NSW)

Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Tom Chapman (SA)
112David Fumpson (SA)
113Andrew Clarkson (SA)
114Timothy Clayton (SA)
115Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
116Chris Harper (SA)

Team Polygon Australia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Ben Grenda (Tas)
122Oliver Martin (Tas)
123Aaron Jones (Tas)
124Jason Rigg (Tas)
125Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
126Gerald Evans (Tas)
127Ben Price (Qld)
128Ryan MacAnally (Qld)

Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Zane Hunter (Vic)
132David McLean (Vic)
133William Livesay (Vic)
134Matthew Leonard (Vic)
135Munro Boydell (Vic)
136Wade Edwards (Vic)
137Luke Fetch (Vic)

Kenyan Riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Suleiman Kangangi (Ken)
142Paul Agorir (Ken)
143Benjamin Kipchumba (Ken)
144Joseph Gichora (Ken)
145Samwel Ekiru (Ken)
146Ayub Kathurima (Ken)
147John Njoroge (Ken)
148Samwel Mwangi (Ken)

Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Lachlan Holliday (Vic)
152Alistair Crameri (Vic)
153Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
154Marc Wilson (Vic)
155Matt Boys (Vic)

Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Nicholas Bien (Vic)
162Alexander Woff (Vic)
163Angus Lyons (Vic)
164Camden Bush (Vic)
165Mark Kelly (Vic)

Anchor Point South Coast
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Todd Satchell (Vic)
172Mark Scouller (Vic)
173Michael McGee (SA)
174Allan Satchell (Vic)
175Dylan Lindsey (Vic)
176Damien Cook (Vic)
177Nathan McLaren (Vic)

Campolina/Fulton Hogan
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Nathan Elliott (Vic)
182Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
183Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW)
184Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
185Oliver Le Grice (Vic)
186Richard Irwin (Vic)
187Clive Silcock (Vic)
188Shane Young (Vic)

City of Mt Gambier
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Jonathan Stephens (SA)
192Jack Hogan (SA)
193Matthew Holmes (SA)
194Alexander Porter (SA)
195Tim Koopman (SA)
196Mark Fagg (Vic)
197Christopher Eichler (Vic)
198Matthew Opperman (SA)