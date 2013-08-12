Tour of the Great South Coast start list
Provisional starters as of August 12, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|3
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|4
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|5
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|7
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|8
|Jason Lowndes (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Samuel Horgan (NZl)
|12
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|13
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|14
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|15
|Kristian Juel (Qld)
|16
|Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
|17
|Karl Evans (SA)
|18
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|22
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)
|23
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|24
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|25
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|26
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|27
|Tim Guy (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|32
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|33
|George Tansley (SA)
|34
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|35
|Russell Gill (SA)
|36
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|37
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|38
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
|42
|William Walker (Vic)
|43
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|44
|Robbie Hucker (Vic)
|45
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned)
|46
|Luke Davison (SA)
|47
|Gordon McCauley (NZl)
|48
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Jason Spencer (Vic)
|52
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|53
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|54
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|55
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
|56
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|57
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|62
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|63
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|64
|Nicholas Costello (Qld)
|65
|Daniel Fitter (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|72
|James Rendall (Vic)
|73
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|74
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|75
|Daniel Nelson (Vic)
|76
|Zac Quinn (Vic)
|77
|James Henry (Vic)
|78
|Jarryd Jones (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|82
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
|83
|Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
|84
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|85
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic)
|86
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|87
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
|88
|Kyle Thompson (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Saxon Irvine (NSW)
|92
|Ben Carman (Qld)
|93
|Aaron Watts (NSW)
|94
|Anthony Collins (Qld)
|95
|Griffith Moore (Qld)
|96
|Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
|97
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Scott Law (NSW)
|102
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|103
|David Melville (Qld)
|104
|Samuel Wood (Qld)
|105
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|106
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|107
|Alastair Loutit (ACT)
|108
|Edward White (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Tom Chapman (SA)
|112
|David Fumpson (SA)
|113
|Andrew Clarkson (SA)
|114
|Timothy Clayton (SA)
|115
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
|116
|Chris Harper (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Ben Grenda (Tas)
|122
|Oliver Martin (Tas)
|123
|Aaron Jones (Tas)
|124
|Jason Rigg (Tas)
|125
|Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
|126
|Gerald Evans (Tas)
|127
|Ben Price (Qld)
|128
|Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|132
|David McLean (Vic)
|133
|William Livesay (Vic)
|134
|Matthew Leonard (Vic)
|135
|Munro Boydell (Vic)
|136
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|137
|Luke Fetch (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken)
|142
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|143
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Ken)
|144
|Joseph Gichora (Ken)
|145
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken)
|146
|Ayub Kathurima (Ken)
|147
|John Njoroge (Ken)
|148
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Lachlan Holliday (Vic)
|152
|Alistair Crameri (Vic)
|153
|Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
|154
|Marc Wilson (Vic)
|155
|Matt Boys (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Nicholas Bien (Vic)
|162
|Alexander Woff (Vic)
|163
|Angus Lyons (Vic)
|164
|Camden Bush (Vic)
|165
|Mark Kelly (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Todd Satchell (Vic)
|172
|Mark Scouller (Vic)
|173
|Michael McGee (SA)
|174
|Allan Satchell (Vic)
|175
|Dylan Lindsey (Vic)
|176
|Damien Cook (Vic)
|177
|Nathan McLaren (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|182
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
|183
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|184
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|185
|Oliver Le Grice (Vic)
|186
|Richard Irwin (Vic)
|187
|Clive Silcock (Vic)
|188
|Shane Young (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Jonathan Stephens (SA)
|192
|Jack Hogan (SA)
|193
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|194
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|195
|Tim Koopman (SA)
|196
|Mark Fagg (Vic)
|197
|Christopher Eichler (Vic)
|198
|Matthew Opperman (SA)
