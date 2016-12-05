Sven Nys' single speed Trek Crocket - Gallery
Special custom bike for Single Speed Cyclo-cross World Championships
Although he's retired from professional racing, two-time cyclo-cross world champion Sven Nys is still up for an occasional foray in the saddle as part of his new job as a brand ambassador for Trek. So when he showed in Portland this past weekend for the 10th annual Single Speed Cyclo-cross World Championships, an unsanctioned party on wheels, it wasn't surprising that he had a custom single speed Trek Crocket to sling through the mud.
Trek's Scott Daubert explained to Cyclingnews that the brushed aluminum finish was adorned with the Belgian tricolors and special notes that served as a tribute to Nys' overall career. Messages like "Champ forever" and "King of Clay" mingled with mentions of Portland, the single speed championships, and Nys' win in Louisville at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in 2013.
Nys rides the 56cm Crocket on Bontrager aluminum tubular rims outfitted with 33c Dugast Rhinos or Typhoons. The Shimano Ultegra 172.5mm crank hooks up to a 42T Shimano chainring modified with a 50T outer ring. Nys used a 17T Problem Solvers cog on an Industry 9 rear hub.
Shimano also supplies the stopping power for the bike with the 785 brakeset with flat-mount calipers. Nys uses a Bontrager bar and stem and a Cane Creek headset. The bottom bracket is Shimano pressfit, and Nys hooks up to the bike with Shimano XTR pedals. Bontrager supplies the Serano 138 saddle.
Click or swipe through the photo gallery above for a look at Nys' custom SSCXWC 2016 bike.
Trek Crocket - 56cm
Bontrager aluminum tubular rims - 24 front, 28 rear
DT 240 front hub, 12TA
Industry 9 rear hub 142x12TA
Shimano Ultegra 172.5 crank
42T Shimano chainring w/ modified 50T outer ring
Problem Solvers 17T cog
Shimano 785 brakeset w/ flat mount calipers
Dugast 33 Rhino or Typhoon tubulars
Bontrager Elite VR-C bar - 44cm
Bontrager Pro stem - 120x7
Cane Creek headset
Shimano Pressfit bottom bracket
Shimano XTR pedals
Bontrager Serano 138 saddled
