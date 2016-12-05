Sven Nys' single speed Trek Crocket - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Sven Nys' Trek Crocket single speed is ready for the SSCXWC 2016 in Portland. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 12 Sven Nys' Trek Crocket is sleek and pared down for the single speed racing. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 12 Nys' Trek Crocket gets a custom logo from SSCXWC 2016. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 12 More details from Nys' custom SSCXWC Trek Crocket singles speed (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 12 The bike has the DT 240 front hub and Shimano 785 brakeset up front. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 12 Bontrager Aluminum tubular rims are laced up with and Industry 9 rear hub. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 12 PDX, the Portland airport abbreviation, is a big part of Nys' custom ride. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 12 Lord of Louisville celebrates Nys' 2013 world championship win. 'Rose City' is another nickname for Portland. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 12 'Hydration is not a crime' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 12 Nys' relies on a Shimano Ultegra 172.5 crank to transfer the power (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 12 The bike has the DT 240 front hub and Shimano 785 brakeset up front. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 12 Portland fans certainly let Sven Nys know he's a champion in their hearts at the SSCXWC 2016. (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Although he's retired from professional racing, two-time cyclo-cross world champion Sven Nys is still up for an occasional foray in the saddle as part of his new job as a brand ambassador for Trek. So when he showed in Portland this past weekend for the 10th annual Single Speed Cyclo-cross World Championships, an unsanctioned party on wheels, it wasn't surprising that he had a custom single speed Trek Crocket to sling through the mud.

Trek's Scott Daubert explained to Cyclingnews that the brushed aluminum finish was adorned with the Belgian tricolors and special notes that served as a tribute to Nys' overall career. Messages like "Champ forever" and "King of Clay" mingled with mentions of Portland, the single speed championships, and Nys' win in Louisville at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in 2013.

Nys rides the 56cm Crocket on Bontrager aluminum tubular rims outfitted with 33c Dugast Rhinos or Typhoons. The Shimano Ultegra 172.5mm crank hooks up to a 42T Shimano chainring modified with a 50T outer ring. Nys used a 17T Problem Solvers cog on an Industry 9 rear hub.

Shimano also supplies the stopping power for the bike with the 785 brakeset with flat-mount calipers. Nys uses a Bontrager bar and stem and a Cane Creek headset. The bottom bracket is Shimano pressfit, and Nys hooks up to the bike with Shimano XTR pedals. Bontrager supplies the Serano 138 saddle.

Trek Crocket - 56cm

Bontrager aluminum tubular rims - 24 front, 28 rear

DT 240 front hub, 12TA

Industry 9 rear hub 142x12TA

Shimano Ultegra 172.5 crank

42T Shimano chainring w/ modified 50T outer ring

Problem Solvers 17T cog

Shimano 785 brakeset w/ flat mount calipers

Dugast 33 Rhino or Typhoon tubulars

Bontrager Elite VR-C bar - 44cm

Bontrager Pro stem - 120x7

Cane Creek headset

Shimano Pressfit bottom bracket

Shimano XTR pedals

Bontrager Serano 138 saddled



