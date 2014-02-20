Pro Bike: Rui Costa's Merida Reacto Evo

Image 1 of 15 Costa's bike is finished with an FSA cockpit with Prologo tape (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 15 The Merida Reacto Evo uses chunky wide diameter tubes everywhere but on the short seatstays which are far narrower. (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 15 More World Champion stripes from the victory picked up in Florence in September 2013 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 15 The Reacto-Evo uses a tapered headset (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 15 The Merida Reacto Evo head tube has been heavily shaped to reduce frontal area (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 15 A kinked FSA OS115 stem gives Costa a lower front end (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 15 Costa uses ovalised Rotor Q-Rings and the Spanish company's power meter (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 15 The entry port for the Di2 cable is right behind the stem (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 15 Rainbow stripes bedeck the frame's muscular seat-tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 15 The Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR rear wheel is also customised with rainbow stripes (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 15 A customised world champion Prologo saddle sits atop the S-flex stem which houses the new generation Shimano Di2 battery (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 15 A customised world champion Prologo saddle sits atop the S-flex stem which houses the new generation Shimano Di2 battery (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 13 of 15 Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR front wheels with Continental Competition tyres (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 14 of 15 Costa's bike is finished with an FSA cockpit with Prologo tape (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 15 of 15 A Garmin provides Costa with his speed, time, distance and power data (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

World Champion Rui Costa riding out with Lampre-Merida in 2014 and his Reacto Evo has been suitably decked out in the rainbow stripes to celebrate.

Lampre-Merida have opted to use the aerodynamically oriented Reacto Evo rather than the lighter Scultura SL in 2014 as the principal team bike; team management believe slipperiness trumps lighter weight as a competitive advantage in the majority of road races.

The tubes are a truncated aerofoil shape and are borrowed from Merida's Warp TT frame and the fork blades are spaced wide apart to stop dirty air turbulence interfering with the wheel. The rear brake is mounted on the underside of the BB shell (it takes a BB386 evo). The front brake is Shimano's well-regarded dual mount Dura-Ace option which is finding plenty of favour on high end road bikes. The seat stay cluster has been moved low down the seat-tube to reduce frontal area.

The Italian squad are Shimano sponsored, so it's no surprise to see Dura-Ace Di2 gear shifting as standard. Chainrings and crank set are slightly more exotic units from Rotor who also collect power data for the 27-year-old Portuguese World Champion.

The wheelset is aerodynamically complementary set of Fulcrum Racing Speed XLRs.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Merida Reacto Evo World Champion. M/L with custom geometry

Fork: Merida Reacto

Headset: FSA

Stem: FSA OS115 130mm

Handlebars: FSA Compact 42cm

Tape/grips: Prologo

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 Direct Mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura Ace BR-9000 Direct Mount

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 ST-9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace FD-9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9070

Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 ST-9070

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CH-9000

Crankset: Rotor Q-Rings

Bottom bracket: Rotor

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR

Front tire: Continental Competition

Rear tire: Continental Competition

Saddle: Prologo X Zero CPC

Seat post: Merida Reacto S-Flex

Bottle cages: Elite

Computer: Garmin



Critical measurements

Rider's height: 183cm 6ft 0in

Rider's weight: 63kg (138lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 762mm

Saddle setback: 53mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 556mm

Head tube length: 159mm



