Pro Bike: Phil Gaimon's 'Cookie' Diamondback Podium

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies' Phil Gaimon is a self confessed 'cookie' lover and has taken it to another level this week at the Tour of California with a custom painted Diamondback Podium. Gaimon will donate the bike to the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation for auction after the race with the charity to provide grants for families needing assistance with their children's health care treatments.
The cookie and milk design is the work of artist Brad Galvin, which features prominently on the frame. Written on the rear stays is "Earn your cookies" and "The more you ride, the more calories you can get away with".
The Diamondback podium is equipped with SRAM Red groupset, HED Wheels, stem and handlebar, LOOK KEO Blade 2 CR pedals, Arundal bottle cages and an ISM saddle.
