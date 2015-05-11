Pro Bike: Phil Gaimon's 'Cookie' Diamondback Podium

Image 1 of 15 Phil Gaimon with his Tour of California milk and cookies Diamondback Podium (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 15 Phil Gaimon will be rolling on a custom painted Diamondback Podium for the Tour of California (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 15 Milk and cookies decals on the top tube for Phil Gaimon (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 15 "The more you ride, the more calories you can get away with" Motivational words on Milk and cookies decals on the top tube for Phil Gaimon's bike (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 15 The cookie theme extends to the forks as well (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 15 The milk and cookies features predominately on Milk and cookies decals on the top tube for Phil Gaimon's Diamondback (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 15 Some have bite marks and some cookies are whole (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 15 A UCI sticker looks an oddity amongst the cookies (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 15 Hed Wheels for Phil Gaimon but no cookies on the rims (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 15 The cookies run down the headtube and onto the forks (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 15 Some hidden cookies on the rear stays (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 15 SRAM Red takes care of the shifting for Gaimon (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 15 Arundel bottle cages and more milk and cookies (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 15 Phil Gaimon's bike will be auctioned off for charity after the Tour of California (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 15 Milk and cookies decals on the top tube for Phil Gaimon (Image credit: Sam Wiebe)

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies' Phil Gaimon is a self confessed 'cookie' lover and has taken it to another level this week at the Tour of California with a custom painted Diamondback Podium. Gaimon will donate the bike to the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation for auction after the race with the charity to provide grants for families needing assistance with their children's health care treatments.

The cookie and milk design is the work of artist Brad Galvin, which features prominently on the frame. Written on the rear stays is "Earn your cookies" and "The more you ride, the more calories you can get away with".

The Diamondback podium is equipped with SRAM Red groupset, HED Wheels, stem and handlebar, LOOK KEO Blade 2 CR pedals, Arundal bottle cages and an ISM saddle.