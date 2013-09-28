Pro bike: Kristian House's Condor Super Acciaio
Steel renaissance in UK race bikes continues
The Condor Super Acciaio is billed as a thoroughbred race frame by the London builder, and Kristian House (Rapha-Condor-JLT) was riding one on the Tour of Britain's final stage in London on Sunday.
The revamped and in this case custom frame – the 33-year-old's bike has a slightly longer top tube – is Columbus heat-treated steel and is cut and TIG welded in Italy.
Condor says the frame geometry is borrowed from the Leggero – the company's elite performance carbon frameset – and is a reversion to the company's roots, which started out building bikes in steel.
The bike's classic looks are augmented with a mechanical Campagnolo Record 11 groupset and matching Campagnolo Hyperon Two wheels. House foregoes the team's sponsor Speedplay pedals in favour of Shimano Dura-Ace and the bike weighs a competitive 7.2kg (15.9lb).
Steel race bikes have been making a return in the UK domestic peloton. While House – Rapha-Condor-JLT's most decorated road rider - received the bike just prior to the start of the Tour of Britain, another of the squad's riders, James McCallum, rode one in the 2013 Tour Series.
And of course, rival team Madison-Genesis have been riding the Genesis Volare 953 all season long.
The provenance of the heat treated steel frame is displayed on the seat tube
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Condor Super Acciaio
Fork: Deda Nero Supremacy full carbon
Headset: Condor Tapered 1.5"-1-1/8"
Stem: Deda Elementi 35 130mm
Handlebar: Deda Elementi 35 (o-t-o 440mm)
Tape: fi'zi:k Superlight
Brake calipers: Campagnolo Record D Skeleton
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Record 11
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Record 11
Shifter levers: Campagnolo Ergopower Ultra-Shift Record 11
Cassette: Campagnolo Record 11-25
Chain: Campagnolo Record 11
Cranks: Campagnolo Ultra-Torque Record 11 53-39
Bottom bracket: Campagnolo PF30
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-7900
Front wheel: Campagnolo Hyperon Ultra Two
Rear wheel: Campagnolo Hyperon Ultra Two
Front Tyre: Continental Attack Comp tubular 22mm
Rear Tyre: Continental Force Comp tubular 24mm
Saddle: fi'zi:k Arione (team colours)
Seatpost: Condor Supremacy
Complete bicycle weight: 7.2kg (15.9lb)
Critical measurements
Rider height: 1.85m/6'1"
Rider weight: 73kg/161lb
Saddle height from BB (c-t): 780mm
Seat-tube length, c-t: 550mm
Seat-tube length, c-c: 500mm
Nose of saddle to centre of bar: 575mm
Head tube length: 165mm
Top tube length: 560mm
