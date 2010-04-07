Pro Bike: Juan Antonio Flecha's Team Sky Pinarello KOBH 60.1

Image 1 of 30 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) will make his run at Paris-Roubaix on Pinarello's brand-new KOBH 60.1. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 30 The KOBH 60.1's top tube gently arcs from end to end. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 30 The front wheel is built around a previous-generation Shimano Dura-Ace hub. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 30 The rear wheel uses Shimano's faster-engaging Dura-Ace 7950 internals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 30 Flecha has made a career out of being a super domestique but can also go at it for himself. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 30 Flecha puts the power down through Shimano's ultra-durable Dura-Ace SPD SL pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 30 Flecha is using SRM's latest PowerControl 7 computer though in this case it's not connected to an SRM power meter. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 30 Pinarello says it will offer the new KOBH 60.1 in both Di2-specific and standard configurations. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 30 Regardless of what's on the label, this counterweight always identifies an Ambrosio rim. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 30 Internal routing on Flecha's KOBH 60.1 makes for a clean look while also protecting the wiring. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 30 Flecha's Pinarello carbon seatpost is topped with a fi'zi:k Aliante Gamma Twin Flex saddle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 30 The composite center section makes for a softer and smoother ride. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 30 The pseudo-wishbone rear end provides a handy location for another team logo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 30 Slender seat stays are designed to provide more ride comfort on rough surfaces. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 30 Likewise, the seat stays' gentle arc is meant to flex under load to lessen jolts to the rider. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 30 The head tube of the new KOBH 60.1 bears Pinarello's trademark shaping. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 30 Flecha prefers a classic-bend handlebar. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 30 The new KOBH 60.1 doesn't need to be modified to fit wider tires - it already includes clearance for 28mm rubber. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 30 Shimano Dura-Ace calipers provide the stopping power at both ends. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 30 Elite's Ciussi Gel cages are a popular choice for Paris-Roubaix thanks to their secure bottle holding power. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 30 Flecha is running typical Paris-Roubaix gearing with an 11-23T cassette. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 30 AceCo has provided Team Sky with its K-Edge chain watchers complete with custom team-only graphics. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 30 Like most riders at Paris-Roubaix, Flecha is running a 53/44T combo up front. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 30 Pinarello says the new KOBH will accept 28mm-wide tires but just barely - there's not much room beneath the fork crown. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 30 There's more tire clearance out back, easily fitting 28mm-wide tires with room to spare. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 30 Flecha has mounted Shimano's new Di2 remote shifter to his bars for easier shifting while bouncing around on the pav (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 30 The healthy-sized down tube offers up lots of room for a big Pinarello logo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 30 The matching Onda KOBH fork displays Pinarello's characteristic wavy shape. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 30 No surprises here: Flecha will run traditional box-section alloy tubular rims for Paris-Roubaix's brutal cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 30 Team Sky will use FMB's giant 27mm-wide Paris-Roubaix Pro tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang)

Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha will tackle the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix on a brand-new Pinarello called the KOBH 60.1. Unlike many Paris-Roubaix race bikes of the past few years, the KOBH already incorporates many of the modifications teams have been making to their standard road machines to better withstand the typically harsh conditions.

So-called 'CenturyRide' geometry features slacker angles and a longer wheelbase for increased stability, slender arcing seat stays provide a softer ride on rough ground, and a slightly longer head tube affords a more upright stance as needed without overly compromising the traditional racing position – Flecha stands 1.81m (5' 11") yet the head tube is still a very reasonable 165mm long.

Clearance at both ends is increased as well over standard Pinarello road bikes and even has enough room – albeit barely up front – for Flecha's giant 27mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix Pro tubulars.

Naturally, Pinarello says the inclusion of 60HM1K carbon fiber – the same as used on the top-end Dogma 60.1 – and the frame's asymmetric shaping also maintains a high level of pedaling and handling stiffness for proper competition-level efficiency.

Consumers will be able to purchase the new KOBH 60.1 come this July but Flecha will already throttle his in competition this Sunday.

Flecha's frame features internal routing for his complete Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic group, whose weather-ambivalent design may prove advantageous in the (unlikely at this point) event of inclement weather. Shimano's recently released remote shifter will also allow Flecha to shift rear gears from the bar tops – which will undoubtedly be useful on the cobbles.

Like most riders at Paris-Roubaix, the Spaniard will swap his usual carbon-rimmed aero wheels for more durable traditional hand-built ones. As has become virtually standard, box-section 32-hole Ambrosio Nemesis alloy rims are laced in a three-cross pattern with 14/15g double-butted spokes and brass nipples, all rotating around Dura-Ace hubs. Though fantastically durable and offering a smoother ride than deep-section rims, the Nemesis rims are also quite light at around 430g apiece.

Gearing is also specific to Paris-Roubaix's mostly flat parcours with 53/44T chainrings bolted to the Dura-Ace crankarms and a tight 11-23T cassette mounted out back.

Other gear is similarly conservative and not expressly aimed towards aerodynamics or light weight as is usually the case for road racing. The cockpit is an all-aluminum affair that comprises a Zero100 Servizio Corsa stem and Newton Shallow traditional-bend bar, both from Deda Elementi, and Elite's stout Ciussi Gel bottle cages should keep bottles in place even as Flecha is being relentlessly bounced around.

In addition, two layers of Prologo's gel-backed DoubleTouch tape are used for additional padding and mounted to the front derailleur tab is an AceCo K-Edge chain watcher with team-only anodizing and etching. Interestingly, the seatpost is still the stock carbon fiber bit, though.

Total weight for the package as pictured here is a somewhat unimpressive 8.22kg (18.12lb). But then again, even a substantially lighter bike would feel heavy if the rider has to carry it to the finish line – for Paris-Roubaix, it's all about survival.

