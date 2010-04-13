Pro bike: George Hincapie's BMC TeamMachine SLR01 Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 28 Hincapie is using a forged aluminum stem from Easton. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 28 Externally routed cables make for easier maintenance. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 28 Standard Campagnolo Record hubs provide the foundation for Hincapie's box-section aluminum tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 28 Bolted to the bars are Campagnolo's latest Record Ergopower levers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 28 Hincapie has a love-hate relationship with Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 28 The custom paint celebrates Hincapie's status as US national road champion. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 28 These Paris-Roubaix edition Speedplay pedals aren't just standard Zeros with the composite body removed - they use bespoke aluminum bodies that fill in the space between the bow ties while leaving plenty of room for mud and debris to pass through. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 28 Tiny seat stays in the compact rear triangle are designed to flex under load. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 28 These rims sport giant Easton decals (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 28 but they're obviously Ambrosios. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 28 Hincapie gets a custom saddle, too. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 28 Even without any labels, this frame is distinctively a BMC. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 28 The carbon seatpost uses an internal wedge to secure it in the frame. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 28 Team mechanics have fitted Hincapie's bike with a Gore Ride-On sealed derailleur cable set to preserve shifting performance during Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 28 BMC has provided team leader George Hincapie with a special TeamMachine SLR01 modified to suit the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 28 Hincapie is using an ergonomic-bend Easton EA70 handlebar. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 28 The bottom bracket shell is filled with Campagnolo's BB30-compatible adapter cups to fit the standard spindle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 28 Elite Ciussi Gel cages should provide a good hold on the bottles over the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 28 Hincapie's SLR01 uses the modern formula of giant chain stays matched to tiny seat stays. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 28 Hincapie's bike is fitted with an AceCo K-Edge chain watcher complete with custom graphics for the US champion. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 28 Fork blades have been lengthened on Hincapie's special Paris-Roubaix machine to provide more clearance around the 27mm-wide tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 28 Clearance is similarly generous out back via lengthened chain and seat stays. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 28 As is standard for Paris-Roubaix, Hincapie's Campagnolo Record crank wears 53/44T chainrings to better suit the flat parcours. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 28 A standard Campagnolo Record rear derailleur is bolted to a replaceable hanger. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 28 Hincapie's SLR01 features carbon fiber dropouts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 28 Finishing tape with both the Swiss and US flags are used to secure the wrapping job. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 28 BMC says its Tuned Compliance Concept fork lends a smoother ride over rough terrain than standard designs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 28 The unique base tape gives it away that these are FMB Paris-Roubaix Pro tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang)

Were it only dependent on the wishes of his fans, BMC captain George Hincapie would have won this year's Paris-Roubaix with minutes to spare but alas, it wasn't to be. Hincapie finished a disappointing 29th place in the event's 108th running but at least he wasn't plagued with some of the equipment demons that have haunted him before.

BMC provided the current US national road champion with another stars-and-stripes version of its latest TeamMachine SLR01 flagship, specially modified with longer fork legs and extended stays out back to provide both a longer and more stable wheelbase plus additional clearance to fit high-volume tubular tires. Additionally, built-in flex zones in the fork, seat stays and seat post prompted Hincapie to describe it as being "awesome on the cobbles" the Sunday prior while the enormous down tube and meaty chain stays presumably kept it efficient while pedaling, too.

Hincapie notably abandoned his old ways in terms of rolling stock, trading in his usual deep-section carbon wheels for tried-and-true box-section alloy tubulars. While team sponsors Easton and Continental generally provide Hincapie and his teammates with more than capable gear, Paris-Roubaix's unique demands prompted a brief jaunt outside the box. Laced around the sponsor-correct Campagnolo Record hubs were Ambrosio Nemesis rims (with big Easton decals) and wrapped around them were blacked-out FMB Paris-Roubaix Pro tubulars in a floaty 27mm width.

Hincapie did run his usual Easton EC90 Aero carbon wheels at the Ronde van Vlaanderen, though, which is no walk in the park equipment-wise, either.

"[Interchangeability] played as a big a factor in it as well as just sticking with the tried-and-true formula," team mechanic Ian Sherburne told us before the race. "He ran the deep carbons at Flanders last week and really liked the setup. He actually went straight into a curb and the wheels were perfectly round and true. He said he even stopped pedaling because he assumed he had wrecked both of his wheels. But he kept going and the wheels were good.

"But for Sunday, having all the team members on the same wheels was a big factor since support is difficult from the car."

Even so, BMC was well prepared to just about any situation as Hincapie had a total of five spare bikes – one on every team car – including a full-blown 'cross bike in the event of muddy conditions.

Other suitably conservative gear included the forged Easton EA70 stem and matching EA70 alloy bar, an AceCo K-Edge chain watcher with custom stars-and-stripes graphics, Paris-Roubaix edition Speedplay Zero pedals with stainless steel spindles, sealed Gore Ride-On cables and housing, and a pair of stout Elite Ciussi Gel bottle cages.

Gearing was typical Paris-Roubaix as well, comprising 53/44T chainrings on Hincapie's Campagnolo Record crankarms and a tight 11-25T cassette.

Total weight was an impressive 7.80kg (17.20lb).

Hincapie was obviously less than pleased after crossing the finishing line. "I was having a hard time following the accelerations and I basically ran out of fuel," he said after the race. "I just wasn’t firing on all cylinders today."

Diehard fans aren't likely to be dissuaded, though, even after Hincapie's defeated tone. Another year, perhaps?

