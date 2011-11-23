NSW Grand Prix Series start list
Official starters as of November 23, 2011
|#
|1
|Emily Collins
|2
|Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|3
|Evgena Romanyuta (Russia)
|4
|Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|5
|Venera Absalyamova (Russia)
|6
|Victoria Kondel (Russia)
|7
|Irina Molicheva (Russia)
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Specialized Women SA)
|9
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|10
|Trudy van der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|11
|Rebecca Werner (Specialized Women SA)
|12
|Narelle Hards (Specialized Women SA)
|13
|Myfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|14
|Skye Lee Armstrong (RBK Cycling)
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Jayco AIS)
|16
|Jessie MacLean (Jayco AIS)
|17
|Shara Gillow (Jayco AIS)
|18
|Sue Forsyth
|19
|Courtney Lowe
|20
|Kate Chilcott
|21
|Sara Spokes (Racing Kangaroos)
|22
|April Langereis (Racing Kangaroos)
|23
|Brooke Langereis (Racing Kangaroos)
|24
|Joanna Somerville
|25
|Amber Jenkins (Sydney CC)
|26
|Alexis Barnes
|27
|Vanessa McDonald
|28
|Kayla Salopek
|29
|Holly Heffernan
|30
|Alice Wallett
|31
|Christine Twomey
|32
|Brie Dutton (St George)
|33
|Laura Triggs (Southern Cross)
|34
|Maria Prosser (Illawarra)
|35
|Allie McDonald (Suzuki Trek)
|36
|Allison Rice (Suzuki Trek)
|37
|Kimberley Wells (Suzuki Trek)
|38
|Megan Bagworth (Suzuki Swift)
|39
|Kate Bates (Specialized Women)
|#
|1
|Chris Sutton (Team Sky)
|2
|Graeme Brown (Rabobank)
|3
|Michael Matthews (Rabobank)
|4
|Ben Kersten (Team Jayco 2XU)
|5
|Mark Jamieson (Team Jayco 2XU)
|6
|Alexey Markov (Russia)
|7
|Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Team)
|8
|Alexander Serov (Russia)
|9
|Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky)
|10
|Richard Lang (Jayco AIS)
|11
|Valery Kaykov (Russia)
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Garmin Chipotle)
|13
|Scott Law (2XU Jayco)
|14
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone
|15
|Jackson Law (NSWIS)
|16
|Joseph Chapman (Team Ultimo/Jamis)
|17
|Robert Quinn (Team RSAWEB)
|18
|Joshua Atkins (2XU Jayco)
|19
|Ben Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|20
|Caleb Ewan (NSWIS)
|21
|Samuel Spokes
|22
|Brodie Talbot
|23
|Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross)
|24
|Luke Cridland (Southern Cross)
|25
|Jonathon Cridland (Southern Cross)
|26
|Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|27
|Aaron Donnelly
|28
|Blair Windsor
|29
|Phillip Grenfell (Bike Bug)
|30
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Team)
|31
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Porsche Team)
|32
|Ivan Kovalev (Russia)
|33
|Evgeny Kovalev (Itera-Katusha)
|34
|Valery Valynin (Russia)
|35
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Russia)
|36
|Michael Rogers (Team Sky)
|37
|James Canny
|38
|Rene Kolbach (Team Rojo/Specialized)
|39
|Pieter Weening (Rabobank)
|40
|Jilles Loncin
|41
|Damien Howson
|42
|Sam Rutherford (BikeBug)
|43
|Josh Taylor (BikeBug)
|44
|Caleb Jones (BikeBug)
|45
|Julian Hamill (BikeBug)
|46
|Andrew Crawley (BikeBug)
|47
|Ed White (BikeBug)
|48
|Alexander Malone (BikeBug)
|49
|Macauley Mulhull (BikeBug)
|50
|Sam Nelson (St George)
|51
|Anthony Scott (St George)
|52
|Mitch Codner (Southern Cross)
|53
|Jack McCulloch (St George)
|54
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George)
|55
|Jay Dutton (St George)
|56
|Ben Whittemore (St George)
|57
|Nash Kent
|58
|Michael Troy
|59
|Brendan Cole
|60
|Nick Brain
|61
|Angus Tobin
|62
|Joshua Cornish
|63
|Daniel O'Keefe
|64
|Antony Dimitrouski
|65
|Alex Wong
|66
|Jared Triggs (Real Aussie Kids)
|67
|Brock Roberts (Bici SportNSW)
|68
|Luke Meers
|69
|Jordon Davies
|70
|Billy Hutton (Ollo Industries)
|71
|Craig Hutton (Ollo Industries)
|72
|Tom Petty (Ollo Industries)
|73
|Jarod Coveney (Ollo Industries Goulburn)
|74
|Dane Crawford (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
|75
|Michael Curran (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
|76
|Johno Millington (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
|77
|Nick Yallouris (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
|78
|Ryan Macanally (Gold Coast Stars)
|79
|Phil Jermyn (Suzuki Trek)
|80
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki Trek)
|81
|Marc Williams (Suzuki Trek)
|82
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki Trek)
|83
|Samuel Layzell (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
|84
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Trek)
|85
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki Trek)
|86
|Andrew Arundel (Ollo Industries)
|87
|Kris Johnston (Ollo Industries)
|88
|Joel Finucane (Ollo Industries)
|89
|James Quinton (Ollo Industries)
|90
|Wil Puz (Ollo Industries)
