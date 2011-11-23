Trending

NSW Grand Prix Series start list

Official starters as of November 23, 2011

Elite women
#
1Emily Collins
2Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
3Evgena Romanyuta (Russia)
4Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
5Venera Absalyamova (Russia)
6Victoria Kondel (Russia)
7Irina Molicheva (Russia)
8Chloe Hosking (Specialized Women SA)
9Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
10Trudy van der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
11Rebecca Werner (Specialized Women SA)
12Narelle Hards (Specialized Women SA)
13Myfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team)
14Skye Lee Armstrong (RBK Cycling)
15Amanda Spratt (Jayco AIS)
16Jessie MacLean (Jayco AIS)
17Shara Gillow (Jayco AIS)
18Sue Forsyth
19Courtney Lowe
20Kate Chilcott
21Sara Spokes (Racing Kangaroos)
22April Langereis (Racing Kangaroos)
23Brooke Langereis (Racing Kangaroos)
24Joanna Somerville
25Amber Jenkins (Sydney CC)
26Alexis Barnes
27Vanessa McDonald
28Kayla Salopek
29Holly Heffernan
30Alice Wallett
31Christine Twomey
32Brie Dutton (St George)
33Laura Triggs (Southern Cross)
34Maria Prosser (Illawarra)
35Allie McDonald (Suzuki Trek)
36Allison Rice (Suzuki Trek)
37Kimberley Wells (Suzuki Trek)
38Megan Bagworth (Suzuki Swift)
39Kate Bates (Specialized Women)

Elite men
#
1Chris Sutton (Team Sky)
2Graeme Brown (Rabobank)
3Michael Matthews (Rabobank)
4Ben Kersten (Team Jayco 2XU)
5Mark Jamieson (Team Jayco 2XU)
6Alexey Markov (Russia)
7Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Team)
8Alexander Serov (Russia)
9Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky)
10Richard Lang (Jayco AIS)
11Valery Kaykov (Russia)
12Lachlan Morton (Garmin Chipotle)
13Scott Law (2XU Jayco)
14Jackson-Leigh Rathbone
15Jackson Law (NSWIS)
16Joseph Chapman (Team Ultimo/Jamis)
17Robert Quinn (Team RSAWEB)
18Joshua Atkins (2XU Jayco)
19Ben Hill (Jayco 2XU)
20Caleb Ewan (NSWIS)
21Samuel Spokes
22Brodie Talbot
23Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross)
24Luke Cridland (Southern Cross)
25Jonathon Cridland (Southern Cross)
26Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp)
27Aaron Donnelly
28Blair Windsor
29Phillip Grenfell (Bike Bug)
30Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Team)
31Adam Phelan (Drapac Porsche Team)
32Ivan Kovalev (Russia)
33Evgeny Kovalev (Itera-Katusha)
34Valery Valynin (Russia)
35Alexander Khatuntsev (Russia)
36Michael Rogers (Team Sky)
37James Canny
38Rene Kolbach (Team Rojo/Specialized)
39Pieter Weening (Rabobank)
40Jilles Loncin
41Damien Howson
42Sam Rutherford (BikeBug)
43Josh Taylor (BikeBug)
44Caleb Jones (BikeBug)
45Julian Hamill (BikeBug)
46Andrew Crawley (BikeBug)
47Ed White (BikeBug)
48Alexander Malone (BikeBug)
49Macauley Mulhull (BikeBug)
50Sam Nelson (St George)
51Anthony Scott (St George)
52Mitch Codner (Southern Cross)
53Jack McCulloch (St George)
54Nathan Bradshaw (St George)
55Jay Dutton (St George)
56Ben Whittemore (St George)
57Nash Kent
58Michael Troy
59Brendan Cole
60Nick Brain
61Angus Tobin
62Joshua Cornish
63Daniel O'Keefe
64Antony Dimitrouski
65Alex Wong
66Jared Triggs (Real Aussie Kids)
67Brock Roberts (Bici SportNSW)
68Luke Meers
69Jordon Davies
70Billy Hutton (Ollo Industries)
71Craig Hutton (Ollo Industries)
72Tom Petty (Ollo Industries)
73Jarod Coveney (Ollo Industries Goulburn)
74Dane Crawford (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
75Michael Curran (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
76Johno Millington (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
77Nick Yallouris (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
78Ryan Macanally (Gold Coast Stars)
79Phil Jermyn (Suzuki Trek)
80Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki Trek)
81Marc Williams (Suzuki Trek)
82Timothy Cameron (Suzuki Trek)
83Samuel Layzell (Waki Lexus Cycling Team)
84Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Trek)
85Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki Trek)
86Andrew Arundel (Ollo Industries)
87Kris Johnston (Ollo Industries)
88Joel Finucane (Ollo Industries)
89James Quinton (Ollo Industries)
90Wil Puz (Ollo Industries)