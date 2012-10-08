Trending

Melbourne to Warrnambool start list

Official starters as of October 9, 2012

 

Genesys Wealth Advisers
1Joel Pearson (Vic)
2Jai Crawford (Tas)
3Nathan Earle (Tas)
4Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
5Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
6Brenton Jones (Vic)
7Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
8Kane Walker (Vic)

Team Budget Forklifts
9Michael Cupitt (ACT)
10Luke Davison (NSW)
11Peter Herzig (Qld)
12Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
13Mark O'Brien (Vic)
14Jason Spencer (Vic)
15Marc Williams (ACT)
16Samuel Witmitz (Vic)

Drapac Professional Cycling
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned)
18Gordon McCauley (NZl)
19Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
20Lachlan Norris (Vic)
21Thomas Palmer (ACT)
22Rhys Pollock (NSW)
23John Walker (Vic)
24William Walker (Vic)

SASI
25Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
26Harry Carpenter (SA)
27Alex Edmondson (SA)
28Karl Evans (SA)
29Fraser Northey (SA)
30Glenn O'Shea (SA)
31Andrew Roe (SA)
32George Tansley (SA)

Search2Retain
33Cal Britten (Vic)
34Thomas Donald (Vic)
35Luke Fetch (Vic)
36Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
37Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)

GPM Wilson Racing
38Andrew Crawley (NSW)
39Scott Law (NSW)
40Chris Jory (NSW)
41Jake Magee (NSW)
42Sam Rutherford
43Josh Taylor (NSW)
44Ed White (NSW)

John West Cycling
45James Boal (Vic)
46Jay Bourke (Vic)
47Dylan Hately (Vic)
48Dene Rogers (Vic)
49Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)

Plan B Racing
50Chris Beeck (WA)
51Daniel Bonello (NSW)
52Liam Dove (Vic)
53Bradeley Hall (WA)
54Henry Morley (WA)
55Peter Smith (Vic)
56Alexander Smyth (Vic)
57Trent Morey (Vic)

Suzuki/Trek
58Josh Berry (NSW)
59Timothy Cameron (ACT)
60Mitchell Flynn (ACT)
61Benjamin Hill (ACT)
62Kris Johnston (ACT)
63Brendan Johnston (ACT)
64Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
65Sam Sautelle (ACT)

African Wildlife Safaris
66Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
67Josh Egbers (Vic)
68James Henry (Vic)
69Ben Hilleard (Vic)
70Luigi Vecchio (Vic)
71Steven Waite (Vic)
72Boon Yeo (Vic)

Parramatta Race Team
73Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
74Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
75Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)

Bikebug.com - Forza Capital
76Andrew Christie (Vic)
77Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
78Stuart Morgan (Vic)
79Adam Murchie (Vic)
80Travers Nuttall (Vic)
81Aaron Salisbury (Vic)

AXS Insurance p/b Spencers
82Sam Crome (Vic)
83Luke Knox (Vic)
84Peter Ladd (Vic)

Staytrue Giant
85Nick Bensley (Vic)
86Peter English (Vic)
87Mark Guirguis (Vic)
88Tim McGrath (Vic)
89Malachi Moxon (Vic)
90Nadine O'Connor (Vic)

Total Rush
91David Kelly (Vic)
92Luke Mackenzie (Vic)
93Raymond Forbes (Vic)
94Dean Heathcote (Vic)
95Jacob Sutherland (Vic)

Zoomvideo Invert Building
96Rico Rogers (Vic)
97Michael Brown (Vic)
98Andrew Douglas Clark (Vic)
99Sean Roberts (Vic)
100Sam Watson (Vic)

Aussie Farmers Dairy
101Jay Bourke (Vic)
102Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
103Correy Edmed (Qld)
104David Edwards (Vic)
105Jesse Ewart (NSW)
106Stephen Fairless (Vic)
107Russell Gill (SA)

SEW Eurodrive
108Tristan Jones (SA)
109Patrick Lane (Vic)
110Mathew Marshall (NSW)
111Aidan McKenzie (Qld)
112Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
113Jarrod Moroni (Vic)
114David Mulhall (Ned)

Campolina
115Samuel Nelson (NSW)
116Tom Paton (Vic)
117Alexander Ray (NZl)
118James Rendall (Vic)
119Brendan Schultz (Vic)
120Stuart Smith (Vic)
121Trevor Spencer (Vic)

Wyndham City Council
122Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
123Sam Stow (Qld)
124David Woolsey (Vic)
125Paul Aulakh (Vic)
126Sean Carruthers (Vic)
127Simon Davies (NSW)
128Wade Edwards (Vic)

Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn
129Matthew Berg (Vic)
130Leigh Clifford (Vic)
131Julien Fleurus (Vic)
132Cameron McDonald (Vic)
133Daniel Strauss (Vic)
134Fergus Sully (Vic)
135Dan Wilkins (Vic)

TKM Slattery
136Mark Comer (Vic)
137Byron Davy (Vic)
138Joel Strachan (Vic)

Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni
139Tom Christie (Vic)
140Calum Middleton (Vic)
141Edward Powell (Vic)
142Clive Silcock (Vic)
143Lauchlan Stewart (Vic)
144Chris Zucchet (Vic)
145Gervaise Christie (Vic)

Warrnambool City Council
146Jordan Elliott (Vic)
147Brett Franklin
148Chris Harper (SA)
149Matthew Heath (Vic)
150Ron Heron (Vic)
151Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
152Stefan Imberger (Vic)

Lady Bay Resort
153Matthew Lane (Vic)
154Matthew Leonard (Vic)
155Matt Lewis (Vic)
156James Love (Vic)
157Hadleigh Milligan (Qld)
158William Murray (Vic)
159Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)

Radio 3YB
160Jason Rigg (Tas)
161David Ross (Vic)
162Kornelis Sietsma (NSW)
163James Steinhauser (Vic)
164Timothy Storer
165Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
166Adam Trewin (Vic)

The Standard
167Gerard Wild (NSW)
168Aaron Blomeley (Vic)
169Andrew Cahill
170Jack Carecos (Vic)
171Adrian Chew (Vic)
172Mark Comer (Vic)
173Byron Davy (Vic)

Artisan BV Sport
174Lachlan Davidson (Vic)
175Sam Pickering (Vic)
176William Williamson (Vic)

One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing
177Simon Frost (Vic)
178James McPherson (Vic)
179Adam Mulford (Vic)
180Adrian Vlok (Vic)

Tifosi Eyewear
181Enrico Eberhart (Vic)
182Brett Hickford (Vic)
183Adam Hudson (Tas)
184Christopher Jehu (Vic)
185Scott Keating (Vic)
186Barry Kenyon (NSW)
187Michael Krause (Vic)

Will Ferris Auto
188Paul La Cava (Vic)
189Robert Mann (SA)
190Neil Matthews (NSW)
191Gary McLennan (Qld)
192Steven Payne (Vic)
193Tony Piacquadio (Vic)
194Matthew Rafferty (Vic)

Wayne Hayes Tyres
195Geoffrey Robertson (Vic)
196Neil Robinson (Vic)
197Peter Sens (Vic)
198Chris Smith (Vic)
199Dee Thomas (Vic)
200Bruce Trew (Vic)
201Dion Wilkes (NSW)

Mitchell Building Supplies
202Nathan Wilson (Vic)
203Alexander Woff (Vic)
204Shane Young (Vic)
205Costa Chronis (Vic)
206Iain Clark (Vic)
207Phillip Galga (Vic)
208Ross Hamilton (Vic)

6Amers-BSGM Building Surveyors
109Brendan Mahony (Vic)
210David Baker (Vic)
211Zachary Macleod (Vic)
212Benjamin Sartori (Vic)

Sunbury CC
213Glynn Matthey (Vic)
214Colin Bell (Vic)
215John Marcan (Vic)
216Patrick McIntyre (Vic)
217Michael Skerritt (Vic)
218Bradley Wright (Vic)

Mini Golf By The Sea
219Scott Hunter (Vic)
220Vin McCarthy (Vic)
221Frank McCarthy (Vic)
222Thomas McDonough (Vic)
223Warwick McGhee (Vic)
224Matthew McKenzie (Vic)
225David McLean (Vic)
226Peter McWeeney (Vic)

Hammonds Paints
227David Phillips (Vic)
228Jeffrey Provan (Vic)
229Noel Sens (Vic)
230Daryl Stewart (Vic)
231Brent Sword (Vic)
232Paul Volk (Vic)
233Glenn Warwick (ACT)