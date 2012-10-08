Melbourne to Warrnambool start list
Official starters as of October 9, 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joel Pearson (Vic)
|2
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|3
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|6
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|7
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|8
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|10
|Luke Davison (NSW)
|11
|Peter Herzig (Qld)
|12
|Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
|13
|Mark O'Brien (Vic)
|14
|Jason Spencer (Vic)
|15
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|16
|Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned)
|18
|Gordon McCauley (NZl)
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Vic)
|21
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|22
|Rhys Pollock (NSW)
|23
|John Walker (Vic)
|24
|William Walker (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|25
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|26
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|27
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|28
|Karl Evans (SA)
|29
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|30
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)
|31
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|32
|George Tansley (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|33
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|34
|Thomas Donald (Vic)
|35
|Luke Fetch (Vic)
|36
|Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
|37
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|38
|Andrew Crawley (NSW)
|39
|Scott Law (NSW)
|40
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|41
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|42
|Sam Rutherford
|43
|Josh Taylor (NSW)
|44
|Ed White (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|45
|James Boal (Vic)
|46
|Jay Bourke (Vic)
|47
|Dylan Hately (Vic)
|48
|Dene Rogers (Vic)
|49
|Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|50
|Chris Beeck (WA)
|51
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|52
|Liam Dove (Vic)
|53
|Bradeley Hall (WA)
|54
|Henry Morley (WA)
|55
|Peter Smith (Vic)
|56
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|57
|Trent Morey (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|58
|Josh Berry (NSW)
|59
|Timothy Cameron (ACT)
|60
|Mitchell Flynn (ACT)
|61
|Benjamin Hill (ACT)
|62
|Kris Johnston (ACT)
|63
|Brendan Johnston (ACT)
|64
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|65
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|66
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
|67
|Josh Egbers (Vic)
|68
|James Henry (Vic)
|69
|Ben Hilleard (Vic)
|70
|Luigi Vecchio (Vic)
|71
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|72
|Boon Yeo (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|73
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
|74
|Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
|75
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|76
|Andrew Christie (Vic)
|77
|Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
|78
|Stuart Morgan (Vic)
|79
|Adam Murchie (Vic)
|80
|Travers Nuttall (Vic)
|81
|Aaron Salisbury (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|82
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|83
|Luke Knox (Vic)
|84
|Peter Ladd (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|85
|Nick Bensley (Vic)
|86
|Peter English (Vic)
|87
|Mark Guirguis (Vic)
|88
|Tim McGrath (Vic)
|89
|Malachi Moxon (Vic)
|90
|Nadine O'Connor (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|David Kelly (Vic)
|92
|Luke Mackenzie (Vic)
|93
|Raymond Forbes (Vic)
|94
|Dean Heathcote (Vic)
|95
|Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|96
|Rico Rogers (Vic)
|97
|Michael Brown (Vic)
|98
|Andrew Douglas Clark (Vic)
|99
|Sean Roberts (Vic)
|100
|Sam Watson (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Jay Bourke (Vic)
|102
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
|103
|Correy Edmed (Qld)
|104
|David Edwards (Vic)
|105
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|106
|Stephen Fairless (Vic)
|107
|Russell Gill (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|108
|Tristan Jones (SA)
|109
|Patrick Lane (Vic)
|110
|Mathew Marshall (NSW)
|111
|Aidan McKenzie (Qld)
|112
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|113
|Jarrod Moroni (Vic)
|114
|David Mulhall (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|115
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|116
|Tom Paton (Vic)
|117
|Alexander Ray (NZl)
|118
|James Rendall (Vic)
|119
|Brendan Schultz (Vic)
|120
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|121
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|122
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|123
|Sam Stow (Qld)
|124
|David Woolsey (Vic)
|125
|Paul Aulakh (Vic)
|126
|Sean Carruthers (Vic)
|127
|Simon Davies (NSW)
|128
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|129
|Matthew Berg (Vic)
|130
|Leigh Clifford (Vic)
|131
|Julien Fleurus (Vic)
|132
|Cameron McDonald (Vic)
|133
|Daniel Strauss (Vic)
|134
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|135
|Dan Wilkins (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|136
|Mark Comer (Vic)
|137
|Byron Davy (Vic)
|138
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|139
|Tom Christie (Vic)
|140
|Calum Middleton (Vic)
|141
|Edward Powell (Vic)
|142
|Clive Silcock (Vic)
|143
|Lauchlan Stewart (Vic)
|144
|Chris Zucchet (Vic)
|145
|Gervaise Christie (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|146
|Jordan Elliott (Vic)
|147
|Brett Franklin
|148
|Chris Harper (SA)
|149
|Matthew Heath (Vic)
|150
|Ron Heron (Vic)
|151
|Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
|152
|Stefan Imberger (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|153
|Matthew Lane (Vic)
|154
|Matthew Leonard (Vic)
|155
|Matt Lewis (Vic)
|156
|James Love (Vic)
|157
|Hadleigh Milligan (Qld)
|158
|William Murray (Vic)
|159
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|160
|Jason Rigg (Tas)
|161
|David Ross (Vic)
|162
|Kornelis Sietsma (NSW)
|163
|James Steinhauser (Vic)
|164
|Timothy Storer
|165
|Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
|166
|Adam Trewin (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|167
|Gerard Wild (NSW)
|168
|Aaron Blomeley (Vic)
|169
|Andrew Cahill
|170
|Jack Carecos (Vic)
|171
|Adrian Chew (Vic)
|172
|Mark Comer (Vic)
|173
|Byron Davy (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|174
|Lachlan Davidson (Vic)
|175
|Sam Pickering (Vic)
|176
|William Williamson (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|177
|Simon Frost (Vic)
|178
|James McPherson (Vic)
|179
|Adam Mulford (Vic)
|180
|Adrian Vlok (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Enrico Eberhart (Vic)
|182
|Brett Hickford (Vic)
|183
|Adam Hudson (Tas)
|184
|Christopher Jehu (Vic)
|185
|Scott Keating (Vic)
|186
|Barry Kenyon (NSW)
|187
|Michael Krause (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|188
|Paul La Cava (Vic)
|189
|Robert Mann (SA)
|190
|Neil Matthews (NSW)
|191
|Gary McLennan (Qld)
|192
|Steven Payne (Vic)
|193
|Tony Piacquadio (Vic)
|194
|Matthew Rafferty (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|195
|Geoffrey Robertson (Vic)
|196
|Neil Robinson (Vic)
|197
|Peter Sens (Vic)
|198
|Chris Smith (Vic)
|199
|Dee Thomas (Vic)
|200
|Bruce Trew (Vic)
|201
|Dion Wilkes (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|202
|Nathan Wilson (Vic)
|203
|Alexander Woff (Vic)
|204
|Shane Young (Vic)
|205
|Costa Chronis (Vic)
|206
|Iain Clark (Vic)
|207
|Phillip Galga (Vic)
|208
|Ross Hamilton (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|109
|Brendan Mahony (Vic)
|210
|David Baker (Vic)
|211
|Zachary Macleod (Vic)
|212
|Benjamin Sartori (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|213
|Glynn Matthey (Vic)
|214
|Colin Bell (Vic)
|215
|John Marcan (Vic)
|216
|Patrick McIntyre (Vic)
|217
|Michael Skerritt (Vic)
|218
|Bradley Wright (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|219
|Scott Hunter (Vic)
|220
|Vin McCarthy (Vic)
|221
|Frank McCarthy (Vic)
|222
|Thomas McDonough (Vic)
|223
|Warwick McGhee (Vic)
|224
|Matthew McKenzie (Vic)
|225
|David McLean (Vic)
|226
|Peter McWeeney (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|227
|David Phillips (Vic)
|228
|Jeffrey Provan (Vic)
|229
|Noel Sens (Vic)
|230
|Daryl Stewart (Vic)
|231
|Brent Sword (Vic)
|232
|Paul Volk (Vic)
|233
|Glenn Warwick (ACT)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy