Ilnur Zakarin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX - Gallery
Red and black race machine for Katusha-Alpecin Giro d'Italia leader
After dramatically crashing out of the Giro d'Italia during 2016 whilst fifth overall, Ilnur Zakarin lost out on what would've been the biggest result of his career. The GC specialist has returned to the Giro d'Italia in 2017 with his eyes clearly on a bigger prize.
The 27-year-old Russian rode a Canyon Ultimate at the recent Tour de Romandie in 2017, but also has a choice of the Aeroad model for flatter sprint stages and the Speedmax for time trials.
The eye-catching red and black bike is complemented with a SRAM Red eTap groupset. The wireless electronic groupset operates without cables, with the battery and motors individually located in each of the derailleurs.
The only cables on the groupset run to the front and rear brake respectively and ensures for a tidy and clean looking cockpit.
Zakarin opts for a standard drivetrain combination of 53/39 chainrings, an 11-28 cassette and 172.5 cranks. The crankset is paired with a Quarq power meter.
Zipp provide the 303 wheelset, which is complemented with 25mm Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres.
Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX
Front brake: SRAM Red
Rear brake: SRAM Red
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Shift/brake levers: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-28T
Chain: SRAM Red 11 speed
Crankset: SRAM Red, 53/39T chainrings, 172.5mm crank length and Quarq power meter
Wheelset: Zipp 303
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm
Handlebars: Canyon H32, 420mm
Stem: Canyon, 140mm
Handlebar tape/grips: Selle Italia Smootape Gran Fondo
Pedals: Look Kea Blade carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Issue
Seatpost: Canyon
Bottle Cages: Tacx Deva
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 715mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 695mm
Critical Measurements
Rider weight: 67kg
Rider height: 1.87m
