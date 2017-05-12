Ilnur Zakarin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Ilnur Zakarin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 Measurement markings on the seat post ensure perfect setup of the bike every time (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 A look at the front profile of the Canyon Ultimate (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 Wireless shifters results in just the brake cables visible on the cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 25mm Continental tubular tyres are paired with Zipp 303 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 The SRAM Red brakes feature a barrel adjustment for ease of adjustment on the fly (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 Zakarin runs a 140mm stem with a significant negative angle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 The red, white and black design of the Canyon is a clean and sharp look (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 Katusha-Alpecin opted for lightweight, clip-on rear guards to protect from rear spray at the wet Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 Zakarin's Selle Italia SLR saddle has had it's fair share of usage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 A detailed look at the Canyon Ultimate's seat cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 The 'hollow dome' construction of the cassette also reduces overall bike weight (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 Despite the wireless shifting, nobody has been mad enough to try wireless braking (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 A hollow pin SRAM Red chain contributes to reducing the bikes overall weight (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 All black Tacx Deva bottle cages is a sharp look (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 Wireless shifting ensures a lack of any cables although the battery within the derailleur results in a fairly bulky unit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 Zakarin chooses standard gearing of 53/39 chainrings, 11-28 cassette and 172.5mm cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 The Canyon's drivetrain is SRAM Red eTap (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 Measurement markings on the seat post ensure perfect setup of the bike every time (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

After dramatically crashing out of the Giro d'Italia during 2016 whilst fifth overall, Ilnur Zakarin lost out on what would've been the biggest result of his career. The GC specialist has returned to the Giro d'Italia in 2017 with his eyes clearly on a bigger prize.

The 27-year-old Russian rode a Canyon Ultimate at the recent Tour de Romandie in 2017, but also has a choice of the Aeroad model for flatter sprint stages and the Speedmax for time trials.

The eye-catching red and black bike is complemented with a SRAM Red eTap groupset. The wireless electronic groupset operates without cables, with the battery and motors individually located in each of the derailleurs.

The only cables on the groupset run to the front and rear brake respectively and ensures for a tidy and clean looking cockpit.

Zakarin opts for a standard drivetrain combination of 53/39 chainrings, an 11-28 cassette and 172.5 cranks. The crankset is paired with a Quarq power meter.

Zipp provide the 303 wheelset, which is complemented with 25mm Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at the Russian’s bike.

Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX

Front brake: SRAM Red

Rear brake: SRAM Red

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Shift/brake levers: SRAM Red eTap

Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-28T

Chain: SRAM Red 11 speed

Crankset: SRAM Red, 53/39T chainrings, 172.5mm crank length and Quarq power meter

Wheelset: Zipp 303

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm

Handlebars: Canyon H32, 420mm

Stem: Canyon, 140mm

Handlebar tape/grips: Selle Italia Smootape Gran Fondo

Pedals: Look Kea Blade carbon

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Issue

Seatpost: Canyon

Bottle Cages: Tacx Deva

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 715mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 695mm

Critical Measurements

Rider weight: 67kg

Rider height: 1.87m