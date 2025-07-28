Heat adaptation: Why training in hot conditions, especially indoors, can boost your fitness

And why have pro cyclists been seen wearing painters' coveralls on the indoor trainer?

A rider choosing a workout on MyWhoosh
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

For many cyclists, indoor training during the warmer months can feel like an unnecessary hardship. The sweat pours, heart rate climbs disproportionately to power output, and motivation often wanes. However, this discomfort can become one of the most powerful, performance-enhancing tools at your disposal.

When used deliberately and carefully, training in the heat - particularly indoors with specific protocols - can unlock a range of physiological adaptations that not only prepare you for hot-weather racing but also improve performance across all conditions. ‘Train hot - race cool’ is the latest in-vogue training phrase in cycling.

Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

