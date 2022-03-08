GP Oetingen 2022 start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters for UCI 1.1 WE race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita)
|2
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)
|3
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|4
|Margaux Vigie (Fra)
|5
|Anastasia Carbonari (Ita)
|6
|Carlotta Cipressi (Ita)
|7
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus)
|12
|Georgia Baker (Aus)
|13
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
|14
|Teniel Campbell (TTo)
|15
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|16
|Nina Kessler (Ned)
|17
|Chelsie Tan (Sin)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Francesca Barale (Ita)
|22
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
|23
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|24
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
|26
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin)
|32
|Susanne Andersen (Nor)
|33
|Amalie Lutro (Nor)
|34
|Rebecca Koerner (Den)
|35
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Henrietta Christie (NZl)
|42
|Mieke Kröger (Ger)
|43
|Nina Buijsman (Ned)
|44
|Makayla Macpherson (USA)
|45
|Lily Williams (USA)
|46
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|52
|Esmée Gielkens (Bel)
|53
|Josie Knight (GBr)
|54
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
|55
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|56
|Ines Van De Paar (Bel)
|57
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|62
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|63
|Lotte Popelier (Bel)
|65
|Julie Hendrickx (Bel)
|66
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|67
|Barbara Sniezynska (Pol)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel)
|72
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|73
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|74
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
|75
|Kim De Baat (Bel)
|76
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|77
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Jessy Druyts (Bel)
|82
|Marthe Goossens (Bel)
|83
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|84
|Megan Panton (GBr)
|85
|Nofar Maoz (Isr)
|86
|Sara Maes (Bel)
|87
|Julie Stockman (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|93
|Ilse Grit (Ned)
|94
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
|95
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|96
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|97
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Martina Alzini (Ita)
|102
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra)
|103
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|105
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)
|106
|Victoire Berteau (Fra)
|107
|Olivia Onesti (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Pauline Allin (Fra)
|112
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|113
|Morgane Coston (Fra)
|114
|Maryanne Hinault (Fra)
|115
|Lucie Jounier (Fra)
|116
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|117
|Greta Richioud (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|122
|Franziska Brauße (Ger)
|123
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
|124
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
|126
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Cassia Boglio (Aus)
|132
|Julia Borgström (Swe)
|134
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
|135
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|136
|Eline Van Rooijen (Ned)
|137
|Maureen Arens (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned)
|142
|Marith Vanhove (Bel)
|143
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned)
|144
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
|145
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)
|146
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|152
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze)
|153
|Petra Welmers (Ned)
|154
|Carola Van De Wetering (Ned)
|155
|Clara Lundmark (Swe)
|156
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Caroline Andersson (Swe)
|162
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor)
|163
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor)
|164
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor)
|165
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|166
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|167
|Emma Boogaard (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
|173
|Maria Martins (Por)
|174
|April Tacey (GBr)
|175
|Alice Towers (GBr)
|176
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|177
|Anna Christian (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol)
|182
|Spela Kern (Slo)
|183
|Nathalie Eklund (Swe)
|184
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa)
|185
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa)
|186
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa)
|187
|Sofia Gomes (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)
|192
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa)
|194
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa)
|195
|Aileen Schweikart (Ger)
|196
|Daniela Campos (Por)
|197
|Catalina Soto Campos (Chi)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
|202
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|203
|Alice Sharpe (Irl)
|204
|Mia Griffin (Irl)
|205
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|206
|Haylee Fuller (Aus)
|207
|Svenja Betz (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Liis Jaager (Est)
|212
|Ida Sten (Fin)
|213
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa)
|214
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|216
|Hanna Johansson (Swe)
|217
|Ainsley Black (Can)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Georgia Danford (NZl)
|222
|Kerry Jonker (RSA)
|223
|Lena Mettraux (Swi)
|224
|Lisa Müllenberg (Ned)
|225
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|226
|Carolin Schiff (Ger)
|227
|Fabienne Buri (Swi)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Silke d'Hauwe (Bel)
|233
|Kim Knaeps (Bel)
|234
|Ines Leurs (Bel)
|235
|Marieke Meert (Bel)
|236
|Erin Hoefkens (Bel)
|237
|Maurine Ricour (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|241
|Laura Vainionp (Fin)
|242
|Elena Debouck (Bel)
|243
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|244
|Dina Scavone (Bel)
|245
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel)
|246
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.