GP Oetingen 2022 start list

Elisa Balsamo won the GP Oetingen in 2021
Elisa Balsamo won the GP Oetingen in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Valcar-Travel & Service
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita)
2Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)
3Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
4Margaux Vigie (Fra)
5Anastasia Carbonari (Ita)
6Carlotta Cipressi (Ita)
7Silvia Persico (Ita)

BikeExchange-Jayco Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus)
12Georgia Baker (Aus)
13Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
14Teniel Campbell (TTo)
15Jessica Allen (Aus)
16Nina Kessler (Ned)
17Chelsie Tan (Sin)

Team DSM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Francesca Barale (Ita)
22Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
23Charlotte Kool (Ned)
24Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
26Lorena Wiebes (Ned)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin)
32Susanne Andersen (Nor)
33Amalie Lutro (Nor)
34Rebecca Koerner (Den)
35Hannah Ludwig (Ger)

Human Powered Health Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Henrietta Christie (NZl)
42Mieke Kröger (Ger)
43Nina Buijsman (Ned)
44Makayla Macpherson (USA)
45Lily Williams (USA)
46Eri Yonamine (Jpn)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
52Esmée Gielkens (Bel)
53Josie Knight (GBr)
54Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
55Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
56Ines Van De Paar (Bel)
57Mieke Docx (Bel)

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Caren Commissaris (Bel)
62Minke Bakker (Ned)
63Lotte Popelier (Bel)
65Julie Hendrickx (Bel)
66Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
67Barbara Sniezynska (Pol)

Plantur-Pura
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Julie Van De Velde (Bel)
72Julie De Wilde (Bel)
73Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
74Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
75Kim De Baat (Bel)
76Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
77Sanne Cant (Bel)

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Jessy Druyts (Bel)
82Marthe Goossens (Bel)
83Fien Delbaere (Bel)
84Megan Panton (GBr)
85Nofar Maoz (Isr)
86Sara Maes (Bel)
87Julie Stockman (Bel)

Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
93Ilse Grit (Ned)
94Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
95Loes Sels (Bel)
96Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
97Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)

Cofidis Women Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Martina Alzini (Ita)
102Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra)
103Valentine Fortin (Fra)
105Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)
106Victoire Berteau (Fra)
107Olivia Onesti (Fra)

Arkea Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Pauline Allin (Fra)
112Charlotte Becker (Ger)
113Morgane Coston (Fra)
114Maryanne Hinault (Fra)
115Lucie Jounier (Fra)
116Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
117Greta Richioud (Fra)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
122Franziska Brauße (Ger)
123Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
124Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
126Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa)

NXTG by Experza
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Cassia Boglio (Aus)
132Julia Borgström (Swe)
134Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
135Lone Meertens (Bel)
136Eline Van Rooijen (Ned)
137Maureen Arens (Ned)

Parkhotel Valkenburg
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Kirstie van Haaften (Ned)
142Marith Vanhove (Bel)
143Sofie van Rooijen (Ned)
144Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
145Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)
146Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)

GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
152Melissa Van Neck (Cze)
153Petra Welmers (Ned)
154Carola Van De Wetering (Ned)
155Clara Lundmark (Swe)
156Marissa Baks (Ned)

Team Coop-Hitec Products
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Caroline Andersson (Swe)
162Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor)
163Tiril Jørgensen (Nor)
164Mari Hole Mohr (Nor)
165Jessica Roberts (GBr)
166Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
167Emma Boogaard (Ned)

Le Col Wahoo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
173Maria Martins (Por)
174April Tacey (GBr)
175Alice Towers (GBr)
176Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
177Anna Christian (GBr)

Massi Tactic Women's Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Aurela Nerlo (Pol)
182Spela Kern (Slo)
183Nathalie Eklund (Swe)
184Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa)
185Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa)
186Belen Lopez Morales (Spa)
187Sofia Gomes (Por)

Bizkaia-Durango
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
191Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)
192Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa)
194Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa)
195Aileen Schweikart (Ger)
196Daniela Campos (Por)
197Catalina Soto Campos (Chi)

IBCT
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
202Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
203Alice Sharpe (Irl)
204Mia Griffin (Irl)
205Loes Adegeest (Ned)
206Haylee Fuller (Aus)
207Svenja Betz (Ger)

LVIV Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Liis Jaager (Est)
212Ida Sten (Fin)
213Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa)
214Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
216Hanna Johansson (Swe)
217Ainsley Black (Can)

Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
221Georgia Danford (NZl)
222Kerry Jonker (RSA)
223Lena Mettraux (Swi)
224Lisa Müllenberg (Ned)
225Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
226Carolin Schiff (Ger)
227Fabienne Buri (Swi)

Cyclingteam Belco/Van Eyck
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
231Silke d'Hauwe (Bel)
233Kim Knaeps (Bel)
234Ines Leurs (Bel)
235Marieke Meert (Bel)
236Erin Hoefkens (Bel)
237Maurine Ricour (Bel)

S-Bikes Doltcini
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
241Laura Vainionp (Fin)
242Elena Debouck (Bel)
243Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
244Dina Scavone (Bel)
245Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel)
246Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)

