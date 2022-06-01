Gallery: 10 stunning custom bikes from Unbound

As Unbound Gravel approaches at speed, the gravel hype train is about to leave the station, and it appears Shimano is very much on board. The Japanese brand has been busily dropping new product after new product this week. One of which was the carbon fibre GRX wheelset, and the latest of which is called GRX Limited.

It's not quite the wholesale update to GRX that many of us expected to see this year, but it's very easy on the eye. It's an 800-series GRX groupset with a polished silver finish. There is also a small update to the brakes, but the headline news there is the colour change.

As the name suggests, it's limited to a run of "a few thousand," but among those who do have access is a small selection of revered custom bike builders. Each of them has created a special build which will be on display at the Unbound Expo this weekend.

For those of us not heading to Kansas this weekend, you can instead enjoy the fruits of their labour in the gallery below.

The Evergreen S gravel bike from American titanium masters, Seven.

Mariposa Bicycles, from Toronto ON, has been making classically styled steel bikes since 1969.

This from Speedvagen was created in their workshop in Portland, Oregon.

Mosaic opted to flat bar their build, with this titanium build.

Enigma bikes is a well known builder out of Hailsham, UK, and this gorgeous titanium build is typical of the brand's work.

Firefly Bicycles, hailing from Boston Massachusetts, is among a growing number of brands using 3D printed titanium for its frames.

San Francisco's Low Bicycles has put together this aggressive gravel racer.

All the way from Coruña in spain, Angel Cycle Works has built this titanium bike with 1x groupset and a dropped chainstay for clearance.

With its custom steel truss fork, dual chainstays and pencil thin seat stays, the wildest-looking of them all comes courtesy of English Cycles.

The Chumba Terlingua comes with a tapered head tube and sliding dropouts