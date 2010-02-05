First look: Colnago EPS MTBK
Matte black ans just 5.74 kgs
Colnago’s new EPS MTBK has hit Australian shores with local distributor FRF Sports commencing shipping of a complete bike weighing just 5.74 kilograms including pedals. While it’s the lightest frame in Colnago’s EPS range at 1100 grams, it’s also one of the company’s sleekest looking bikes coming in a matte black (hence MTBK) look.
The bike was thought to be a one off when displayed at shows last year; however Colnago announced last September that it would add the colour to the range for 2010.
FRF Sports has fitted out its EPS MTBK frames with a SRAM Red groupset and Speedplay Nanogram pedals. In addition, FRF also fits a carbon handlebar, stem, saddle and seat post to fit with the frame’s lightweight nature and carbon look. These components come from the RavX range, also distributed in Australia by FRF Sports, with the RavX XRD Sprintmax Carbon saddle weighing just 145 grams.
The company has used an in house wheelset on the lightweight bike too. It’s being shipped with Fast Forward F2R wheels that feature the DT 190 Ceramic bearing hubset.
So what’s it cost to ride around with that all matte black, carbon fibre look? A cool $14,599 AUD.
