First look: Colnago EPS MTBK

Image 1 of 7 Colnago’s new EPS MTBK comes in at a cool 5.74 kilograms for $14,599 AUD. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 2 of 7 FRF Sports is shipping the EPS MTBK with a complete SRAM Red groupset. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 3 of 7 Mmm, matte black: The bike was shown throughout 2009 but many thought it was a one-off that wouldn't be put into production. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 4 of 7 The Fast Forward F2R wheelset uses a DT 190 ceramic bearing hubset. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 5 of 7 FRF Sports uses its RavX products on the EPS MTBK. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 6 of 7 The name behind the bike! (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 7 of 7 The EPS bottom bracket has an easily removable CNC Titanium insert which is says helps with maintenance. (Image credit: Greg Johnson)

Colnago’s new EPS MTBK has hit Australian shores with local distributor FRF Sports commencing shipping of a complete bike weighing just 5.74 kilograms including pedals. While it’s the lightest frame in Colnago’s EPS range at 1100 grams, it’s also one of the company’s sleekest looking bikes coming in a matte black (hence MTBK) look.

The bike was thought to be a one off when displayed at shows last year; however Colnago announced last September that it would add the colour to the range for 2010.

FRF Sports has fitted out its EPS MTBK frames with a SRAM Red groupset and Speedplay Nanogram pedals. In addition, FRF also fits a carbon handlebar, stem, saddle and seat post to fit with the frame’s lightweight nature and carbon look. These components come from the RavX range, also distributed in Australia by FRF Sports, with the RavX XRD Sprintmax Carbon saddle weighing just 145 grams.

The company has used an in house wheelset on the lightweight bike too. It’s being shipped with Fast Forward F2R wheels that feature the DT 190 Ceramic bearing hubset.

So what’s it cost to ride around with that all matte black, carbon fibre look? A cool $14,599 AUD.