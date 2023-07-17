Cyclingnews Awards: Winter Cycling Jackets

The American Pacific Northwest falls into this band of weather every winter where it's just temperate enough you can keep riding. It rarely snows and it rarely freezes. Instead it gets down to just above freezing and it stays there while raining continuously. That's the kind of weather I've spent untold hours riding through to test the jackets I put into the best winter cycling jackets buyers guide. Not because I didn't have a trainer to ride inside but because sometimes type 2 fun is the best kind.

There's a limit to that though. If you want to keep some element of fun in your cold winter rides, you are going to need the right jacket. You probably also want a whole host of supporting pieces but everything starts with a winter jacket that will keep you warm and dry and feels good to wear. It's the most visible part of your winter wardrobe, the piece you will likely have the longest, and arguably the most important.

That importance matters to me. I feel a lot of weight on my shoulders when I make recommendations for winter jackets and so I keep testing and refining. Out of all the options though, these are my favourite. The best of the best filtered down to only the best overall winter cycling jacket, the best value winter cycling jacket, and an honourable mention.

Best overall

There are different strategies to take on the worst winter weather. One strategy is to use a bunch of layers and use only a shell for your main winter jacket. It's a great direction if you see yourself regularly spending more than four hours in hard rain and cold. Most people don't do that much these days though and in that case, it's nice to stick with a single layer that does everything. Assos does single layer jackets better than anyone.

The Assos Mille GT Ultraz is the warmest jacket Assos offers. Assos has more expensive jackets in the RS line but for warmth you want to look to the Mille GT options and the Ultraz is as warm as Assos makes. The outer is a softshell with a weave so tight it borders on hardshell. It will hold up to hours of rain and underneath is a thick fleece layer that's allowed to float partially free.

When you put the Ultraz jacket on it doesn't feel bulky at all. There's an ease to it that other performance jackets can't match but it's also sleek in a way that many of the warmest jackets can't match. Assos also has some of the best pockets you can find on any jacket. Styled more like a summer jersey rather than a winter jacket.

This is the jacket I've spent the most cold winter rides in and after years of use, the only issue I can point out is that it's due for a refresh. Assos has updated the zippers on many of the jackets but the Ultraz jacket still uses a small metal zipper susceptible to rusting.

Best value

It's no longer necessary to do long miserable winter rides anymore. Some people still do for a variety of reasons but for most people seriously bad weather means it's time to head inside and do some Zwift racing. if you don't see yourself out in the absolute worst weather, the Pearl Izumi Attack WxB could be the perfect option.

Pearl Izumi isn't trying to cover every possible weather condition. Instead the brand is offering a simple but comfortable shell. The cut is performance oriented but not overly tight and the dropped tail is just the right length. The fabric will eventually get overwhelmed with bad rain but it takes a lot. Taped seams and a quality membrane allow the Attack WxB to breathe while also keeping you dry in most rain. Perhaps best of all, there's no pockets but there is an incredibly good zipper. The teeth are big and there is a storm flap. If you are hot or need to reach your pockets, unzip from the bottom.

As great as the fit is though, I find it not quite right in the arms. The arms are longer than seems right for my body but it's more than that. There's also a lot of room in the forearm and there's not a good way to create a seal at the wrist. You will want to make sure whatever glove you pair with this is able to do a good job sealing at the wrist.

Honourable mention

Like I said when describing the Pearl Izumi jacket, most people just don't go out in the worst weather anymore. If that's how you handle winter training, or if you have more mild weather, the Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket might the perfect solution. It's not waterproof and it's not crazy warm. Instead, it's just enough for high intensity riding in wide range of temperatures.

The material that adds the special sauce to the Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket is Gore-Tex Infinium. Infinium is a membrane fabric like other Gore-Tex materials but it's not meant to be waterproof. The microscopic hole in the membrane are large enough that water can get through but that means it also breaths better. At the same time, the tight outer weave means that even though it's technically not waterproof, it will take a lot of rain before it gets through.

For me what really makes the Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket a favourite is the Castelli fit. It's long in the torso and narrow through the centre. If that works for you, it's a beautiful thing to wear. If not, expect to size up and you may find yourself frustrated with the fit of this jacket.