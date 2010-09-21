Trending

Cross Vegas start list

Official start list as of September 21, 2010

Elite Men
2Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team
3Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
4Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
5Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
6Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
8Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
9Marco Fontana (Ita) Aurelio Cannondale Factory Racing
10Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
11Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
12Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
13Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
14Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
15Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
16Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz-Subaru
17Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
18Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy
19Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
20Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion Systems
21Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
22Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant Offroad
23Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized
24Luke Keough (USA) Champion System P/B Keough
25Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant / Specialized
26Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
27Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
28Marko Lalonde (USA) Specialized
29Jake Wells (USA) Hudz/Subaru
30Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
31Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Vangoethem-Prorace
32Dave Hackworthy (USA) Clement Cx
33Matt Shriver (USA) Rocky Mtnn Chocolate/Specialized
34Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
35Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue
36Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
37Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
38Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket
39Carl Decker (USA) Giant
40Tyler Wren (USA)
41Dylan McNicholas (USA)
42Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant/Specialized
43Geert Wellens (Bel) Champions Systems
44Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
45Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Tecnofilm Bentonexpressz
46Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
47Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
48Mitch Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
49Molly Cameron (USA) Castelli Usa
50Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
51Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant/Specialized
52Matt Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru
53Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
54Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
55Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
60Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
61Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
62Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
63Colby Pearce (USA) Hudz/ Subaru
64Charles Coyle (USA) Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team
65Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing P/B Harshman Wealth
66Andy Bestwick (USA) Allegiant Airlines/ Pain Md'S
67Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
68Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
69Nick Truitt (USA) Yeti Cycles
70Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
71Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-Orbea
72Danny Kam (USA) Herbalife La Grange
73Oliver Vrambout (USA) The Bikery Du Nord
74Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks
75Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze
76Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Focus Mig Cross Team
77Peter Sullivan (USA) Svelte Cycles
78Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
79Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion
80Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
81Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration
82Morgan Ryan (USA) The Team So Cal Cross
83Cort Cramer (USA) Svelte Cycles
84Elliott Craddock (USA)
85Scott Tietzel (USA) Specialized Bicycles
86Robert Marion (USA)
87JP Partland (USA) Kissena
88Spencer Powlison (USA)
89Bryan Alders (USA) S.O.L.O.
90Anton Petrov (USA) Bike Religion
91Michael Hosang (USA)
92Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing
93David Wilcox (USA) Pedro'S Grassroots Cycling Club
94David Sheek (USA) Rock N' Road
95Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
96Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro'S Racing Team
97John Behrens (USA)
98Kyle Reedy (USA) Web-Op
99William Gault (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
100David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company
101Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) California Giant Strawberry
102Roger Rilling (USA) Stoller
103Benjamin Popper (USA) Rock Lobster
104Mike Stewart (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
105Mathew Ankney (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
106Stevie Cullinan (USA)
107Paul Adams (USA)
108Christopher McGovern (USA)
109Kyle Peppo (USA) Cyfac-Champion System pb Revolution Wheelworks
110Phillip Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
111Dean Poshard (USA) Rockloboster
112Geoffrey Nenninger (USA) Colorado Multisport
113Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/Seavs
114Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) Slo Nexus - Gym One
115Stephen Cummings (USA)
116Brian Astell (USA) Lost Coast Brewery/ Marin
117Matthew Mcgee (USA) Unattached
118John Bailey (USA)
119Jason Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
120Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant/Specialized
121Gary Douville (USA) Platinum Performance
122Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op
123Gregy Gibson (USA) Truckerco.Com Racer'S Cycle Service
124Mike Sherer (USA) Pony Shop
125Lane Miller (USA)
126Bryan Fawley (USA)

Elite Women
103Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
104Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
105Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized
106Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles
107Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy
108Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/Notubes
109Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
110Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
111Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
112Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com
113Linda Sone (USA) Planetbike
114Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
115Pia Pensaari (Fin) Team Velo Cycling
116Kari Studley (USA) Redline
117Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
118Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
119Rebecca Blatt (USA) Central Wheel
120Lisa Strong (USA) Hudz-Subaru
121Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo
122Emma Bast (USA) Team Plan C
130Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific
131Kendall Ryan (USA)
132Dorothy Wong (USA)
133Shannon Gibson (USA) Velobella- Ellsworth
134Kelly Benjamin (USA) Kccx P/B Challenge Tires
135Alexis Ryan (USA)
136Erika Powers (USA) Revolution/Peak Fasteners
137Kate Scheider (USA)
138Miranda Long (USA) Team Pg-13
139Christina Probert (USA)
140Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
141Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Incycle
142Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com/Pedalpowercoaching.Com
143Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized
144Carrie Edwards (USA) Sheila Moon/Big Swingin' Cycles
145Michele Bliss (USA) Justin's-Titus
146Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team
147Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
148Karen Oppenheimer (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Race Team
149Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz/Subaru
150Heather Holmes (USA) Yeti/Sunflower Markets
151Rebecca Gross (USA) Velo Bella Ellsworth
152Ivie Crawford (USA) The Team (Socalcross)