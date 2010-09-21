Cross Vegas start list
Official start list as of September 21, 2010
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|Marco Fontana (Ita) Aurelio Cannondale Factory Racing
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz-Subaru
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion Systems
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant Offroad
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System P/B Keough
|Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|Marko Lalonde (USA) Specialized
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Vangoethem-Prorace
|Dave Hackworthy (USA) Clement Cx
|Matt Shriver (USA) Rocky Mtnn Chocolate/Specialized
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|Tyler Wren (USA)
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|Geert Wellens (Bel) Champions Systems
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Tecnofilm Bentonexpressz
|Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|Mitch Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|Molly Cameron (USA) Castelli Usa
|Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|Matt Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|Colby Pearce (USA) Hudz/ Subaru
|Charles Coyle (USA) Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing P/B Harshman Wealth
|Andy Bestwick (USA) Allegiant Airlines/ Pain Md'S
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|Nick Truitt (USA) Yeti Cycles
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-Orbea
|Danny Kam (USA) Herbalife La Grange
|Oliver Vrambout (USA) The Bikery Du Nord
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks
|Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze
|Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Focus Mig Cross Team
|Peter Sullivan (USA) Svelte Cycles
|Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration
|Morgan Ryan (USA) The Team So Cal Cross
|Cort Cramer (USA) Svelte Cycles
|Elliott Craddock (USA)
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Specialized Bicycles
|Robert Marion (USA)
|JP Partland (USA) Kissena
|Spencer Powlison (USA)
|Bryan Alders (USA) S.O.L.O.
|Anton Petrov (USA) Bike Religion
|Michael Hosang (USA)
|Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro'S Grassroots Cycling Club
|David Sheek (USA) Rock N' Road
|Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro'S Racing Team
|John Behrens (USA)
|Kyle Reedy (USA) Web-Op
|William Gault (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
|David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company
|Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) California Giant Strawberry
|Roger Rilling (USA) Stoller
|Benjamin Popper (USA) Rock Lobster
|Mike Stewart (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
|Mathew Ankney (USA) Kccx/Verge pb Challenge Tires
|Stevie Cullinan (USA)
|Paul Adams (USA)
|Christopher McGovern (USA)
|Kyle Peppo (USA) Cyfac-Champion System pb Revolution Wheelworks
|Phillip Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|Dean Poshard (USA) Rockloboster
|Geoffrey Nenninger (USA) Colorado Multisport
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/Seavs
|Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) Slo Nexus - Gym One
|Stephen Cummings (USA)
|Brian Astell (USA) Lost Coast Brewery/ Marin
|Matthew Mcgee (USA) Unattached
|John Bailey (USA)
|Jason Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|Gary Douville (USA) Platinum Performance
|Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op
|Gregy Gibson (USA) Truckerco.Com Racer'S Cycle Service
|Mike Sherer (USA) Pony Shop
|Lane Miller (USA)
|Bryan Fawley (USA)
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com
|Linda Sone (USA) Planetbike
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|Pia Pensaari (Fin) Team Velo Cycling
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Central Wheel
|Lisa Strong (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo
|Emma Bast (USA) Team Plan C
|Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific
|Kendall Ryan (USA)
|Dorothy Wong (USA)
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Velobella- Ellsworth
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Kccx P/B Challenge Tires
|Alexis Ryan (USA)
|Erika Powers (USA) Revolution/Peak Fasteners
|Kate Scheider (USA)
|Miranda Long (USA) Team Pg-13
|Christina Probert (USA)
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Incycle
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com/Pedalpowercoaching.Com
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|Carrie Edwards (USA) Sheila Moon/Big Swingin' Cycles
|Michele Bliss (USA) Justin's-Titus
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Race Team
|Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|Heather Holmes (USA) Yeti/Sunflower Markets
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Velo Bella Ellsworth
|Ivie Crawford (USA) The Team (Socalcross)
