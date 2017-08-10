Chad Beyer's Scott Foil - Gallery
A closer look at the ride of the veteran American breakaway specialist
Journeyman Chad Beyer has had the opportunity to ride a lot of different bikes as his long pro career has bounced from Continental to Pro Continental to WorldTour teams and back again. From BMC Racing in 2009-2011, to Competitive Cyclist, Champion System, 5-hour Energy, Lupus and now Hangar 15, Beyer has made the rounds.
The talented climber and breakaway specialist landed at Hangar 15, formerly Canyon Bicycles, after Lupus came apart in the offseason, and now the 31-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, finds himself on the Utah-based team that competes on Scott Bicycles.
Beyer is usually a very aggressive rider, heading up the road whenever the opportunity presents. His adventures led to a stage win at this year's Grand Prix Saguenay, where Beyer won stage 3 from a 10-man breakaway and finished eighth overall while helping teammate Steve Fisher take the general classification win.
Beyer rides a 54cm Foil, decked out in a Shimano Dura-Ace gruppo. The wheels are Dura-Ace, hooked up to Michelin Pro4 tyres front and rear. Beyer chooses a 53/39 chainset for the front, while running 11-28 in the rear. Syncros provides the handlebar/stem combo as well as the headset and bottle cages. Specialized provides the saddle, while Beyer keeps track of his rides with the Garmin Edge 520.
Bike: (Frame type/Size) - Scott Foil Medium (54)
Front brake: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 direct mount
Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura Ace 9100
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 braze-on
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9100
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra 8000 11/28 11 Speed
Chain: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 11 Speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 53/39 172.5
Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed BB-86
Wheels: Shimano Dura Ace C-50
Tyres: (Front/rear) Michelin Pro4
Handlebars: Syncros Bar/ Stem Combo 42 cm bar/ 120 mm Stem
Headset: Syncros Headset
Pedals: Shimano Ultegra
Saddle: Specialized
Seat post: Scott Foil Proprietary
Bottle cages: Syncros Carbon 1.0 Cage
Computer: Garmin Edge 520
