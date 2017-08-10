Chad Beyer's Scott Foil - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Chad Beyer's 54cm team issue Scott Foil (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 15 The drive train and rear triangle on Beyer's bike (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 15 The front end of Beyer's Foil is as stout as the bottom triangle. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 15 Syncros bars anchor the cockpit on Beyer's bike. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 15 Shimano hubs are at the center of Beyer's wheels (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 15 The team's bikes include a "CY" sticker commemorating Chad Young, the Axeons Hagens Berman rider who died earlier this year after crashing at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 15 Hangar 15 mechanic Zack Foley's attention to details includes lining up the zip ties (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 15 The stout Scott Foil is built for stiffness (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 15 Dura-Ace cranks supply the power, while the brake is shown under the chain stays (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 15 Beyer chooses Dura-Ace C50s for the road races. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 15 The sturdy rear triangle on the Foil sans rear brake, which is under the chain stays (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 15 K3 keeps the numbers in place for the seven-day Tour of Utah (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 15 Beyer's bike gets the custom treatment on the top tube (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 15 Sponsor appropriate decals adorn the top tube of Beyer's bike, (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 15 of 15 Chade Beyer's team issue 54cm Scott Foil (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Journeyman Chad Beyer has had the opportunity to ride a lot of different bikes as his long pro career has bounced from Continental to Pro Continental to WorldTour teams and back again. From BMC Racing in 2009-2011, to Competitive Cyclist, Champion System, 5-hour Energy, Lupus and now Hangar 15, Beyer has made the rounds.

The talented climber and breakaway specialist landed at Hangar 15, formerly Canyon Bicycles, after Lupus came apart in the offseason, and now the 31-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, finds himself on the Utah-based team that competes on Scott Bicycles.

Beyer is usually a very aggressive rider, heading up the road whenever the opportunity presents. His adventures led to a stage win at this year's Grand Prix Saguenay, where Beyer won stage 3 from a 10-man breakaway and finished eighth overall while helping teammate Steve Fisher take the general classification win.

Beyer rides a 54cm Foil, decked out in a Shimano Dura-Ace gruppo. The wheels are Dura-Ace, hooked up to Michelin Pro4 tyres front and rear. Beyer chooses a 53/39 chainset for the front, while running 11-28 in the rear. Syncros provides the handlebar/stem combo as well as the headset and bottle cages. Specialized provides the saddle, while Beyer keeps track of his rides with the Garmin Edge 520.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Beyer's Foil.

Bike: (Frame type/Size) - Scott Foil Medium (54)

Front brake: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 direct mount

Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura Ace 9100

Rotor: (If applicable)

Axles: N/A

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 braze-on

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9100

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra 8000 11/28 11 Speed

Chain: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 11 Speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura Ace 9100 53/39 172.5

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed BB-86

Wheels: Shimano Dura Ace C-50

Tyres: (Front/rear) Michelin Pro4

Handlebars: Syncros Bar/ Stem Combo 42 cm bar/ 120 mm Stem

Stem: "

Headset: Syncros Headset

Tape/grips:

Pedals: Shimano Ultegra

Saddle: Specialized

Seat post: Scott Foil Proprietary

Bottle cages: Syncros Carbon 1.0 Cage

Computer: Garmin Edge 520



