Brabantse Pijl Dames 2022 start list

Official starters as of April 12, 2022

Brabantse Pijl Dames 2021
Trek-Segafredo Women
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
3Leah Thomas (USA)
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita)
5Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
6Tayler Wiles (USA)

SD Worx
11Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl)
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
13Marlen Reusser (Swi)
14Anna Shackley (GBr)
16Demi Vollering (Ned)

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
21Lotte Popelier (Bel)
22Julie Hendrickx (Bel)
23Olha Kulynych (Ukr)
24Naomi De Roeck (Bel)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
31Lana Eberle (Ger)
32Laura Asencio (Fra)
33Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
34Marta Lach (Pol)
35Hanna Nilsson (Swe)
36Salazar Vazquez Lizbeth Yareli

Cofidis Women Team
41Victoire Berteau (Fra)
42Valentine Fortin (Fra)
43Martina Alzini (Ita)
44Sandra Levenez (Fra)
45Alana Castrique (Bel)
46Olivia Onesti (Fra)

IBCT
51Loes Adegeest (Ned)
52Megan Armitage (Irl)
53Svenja Betz (Ger)
54Haylee Fuller (Aus)
55Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
56Sara Van De Vel (Bel)

Le Col Wahoo
61Anna Christian (GBr)
62Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
63Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa)
64Flora Perkins (GBr)
65Alice Towers (GBr)
66Gladys Verhulst (Fra)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
71Eefje Brandt (Bel)
72Kristyna Burlová (Cze)
73Mieke Docx (Bel)
74Esmée Gielkens (Bel)
75Mijntje Geurts (Ned)
76Elise Vander Sande (Bel)

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
81Camille Devigne (Fra)
82Marthe Goossens (Bel)
83Fien Delbaere (Bel)
84Mareille Meijering (Ned)
85Elisa Serné (Ned)
86Willemijn Prins (Ned)

AG Insurance-NXTG Team
91Amber Aernouts (Bel)
92Cassia Boglio (Aus)
93Julia Borgström (Swe)
94Maureen Arens (Ned)
95Lone Meertens (Bel)
96Amelia Sharpe (GBr)

Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Mischa Bredewold (Ned)
102Femke Gerritse (Ned)
103Belle de Gast (Ned)
104Pien Limpens (Ned)
105Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
106Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)

Plantur-Pura
111Kim De Baat (Bel)
112Sanne Cant (Bel)
113Justine Ghekiere (Bel)
114Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
115Norbert Riberolle Marion
116Millie Couzens (GBr)

Valcar-Travel & Service
121Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
122Karolina Kumiega (Pol)
123Silvia Persico (Ita)
124Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
125Margaux Vigie (Fra)
126Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)

Canyon-Sram Racing
131Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
132Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
133Neve Bradbury (Aus)
134Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
135Mikayla Harvey (NZl)
136Alena Amialiusik (Blr)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
141Stine Borgli (Nor)
142Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
143Victorie Guilman (Fra)
145Evita Muzic (Fra)
146Jade Wiel (Fra)

Human Powered Health Women
151Nina Buijsman (Ned)
152Makayla Macpherson (USA)
153Eri Yonamine (Jpn)
154Barbara Malcotti (Ita)
155Marit Raaijmakers (Ned)
156Kaia Schmid (USA)

Liv Racing Xstra
161Alison Jackson (Can)
162Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
163Eva Buurman (Ned)
164Ayesha McGowan (USA)
165Katia Ragusa (Ita)
166Amber van der Hulst (Ned)

Movistar Team Women
171Katrine Aalerud (Nor)
172Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
173Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col)
174Jelena Eric (Srb)
175Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
176Sarah Gigante (Aus)

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
181Tamara Dronova (Rus)
182Hannah Buch (Ger)
183Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb)
184Gafinovitz Rotem
185Aline Seitz (Swi)
186Petra Stiasny (Swi)

BikeExchange-Jayco Women
191Alexandra Manly (Aus)
192Urska Zigart (Slo)
193Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa)
194Amanda Spratt (Aus)
195Chelsie Tan (Sin)
196Georgia Williams (NZl)

Team DSM Women
201Francesca Barale (Ita)
202Léa Curinier (Fra)
203Leah Kirchmann (Can)
204Juliette Labous (Fra)
205Liane Lippert (Ger)
206Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)

Jumbo-Visma Women
211Amber Kraak (Ned)
212Linda Riedmann (Ger)
213Coryn Labecki (USA)
214Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
215Aafke Soet (Ned)
216Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)

UAE Team ADQ
221Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
222Mavi Garcia (Spa)
223Erica Magnaldi (Ita)
224Urska Pintar (Slo)
225Anna Trevisi (Ita)
226Sophie Wright (GBr)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
231Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)
232Hannah Barnes (GBr)
233Joscelin Lowden (GBr)
234Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
235Amalie Lutro (Nor)

