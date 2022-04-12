Brabantse Pijl Dames 2022 start list
Official starters as of April 12, 2022
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA)
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita)
|5
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA)
|11
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl)
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
|13
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|14
|Anna Shackley (GBr)
|16
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|21
|Lotte Popelier (Bel)
|22
|Julie Hendrickx (Bel)
|23
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr)
|24
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|31
|Lana Eberle (Ger)
|32
|Laura Asencio (Fra)
|33
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|34
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|35
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe)
|36
|Salazar Vazquez Lizbeth Yareli
|41
|Victoire Berteau (Fra)
|42
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|43
|Martina Alzini (Ita)
|44
|Sandra Levenez (Fra)
|45
|Alana Castrique (Bel)
|46
|Olivia Onesti (Fra)
|51
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|52
|Megan Armitage (Irl)
|53
|Svenja Betz (Ger)
|54
|Haylee Fuller (Aus)
|55
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
|56
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
|61
|Anna Christian (GBr)
|62
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
|63
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa)
|64
|Flora Perkins (GBr)
|65
|Alice Towers (GBr)
|66
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra)
|71
|Eefje Brandt (Bel)
|72
|Kristyna Burlová (Cze)
|73
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|74
|Esmée Gielkens (Bel)
|75
|Mijntje Geurts (Ned)
|76
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|81
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|82
|Marthe Goossens (Bel)
|83
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|84
|Mareille Meijering (Ned)
|85
|Elisa Serné (Ned)
|86
|Willemijn Prins (Ned)
|91
|Amber Aernouts (Bel)
|92
|Cassia Boglio (Aus)
|93
|Julia Borgström (Swe)
|94
|Maureen Arens (Ned)
|95
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|96
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
|101
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned)
|102
|Femke Gerritse (Ned)
|103
|Belle de Gast (Ned)
|104
|Pien Limpens (Ned)
|105
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
|106
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)
|111
|Kim De Baat (Bel)
|112
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|113
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel)
|114
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|115
|Norbert Riberolle Marion
|116
|Millie Couzens (GBr)
|121
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|122
|Karolina Kumiega (Pol)
|123
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|124
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|125
|Margaux Vigie (Fra)
|126
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)
|131
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
|132
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
|133
|Neve Bradbury (Aus)
|134
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
|135
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl)
|136
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr)
|141
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|142
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
|143
|Victorie Guilman (Fra)
|145
|Evita Muzic (Fra)
|146
|Jade Wiel (Fra)
|151
|Nina Buijsman (Ned)
|152
|Makayla Macpherson (USA)
|153
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn)
|154
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita)
|155
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned)
|156
|Kaia Schmid (USA)
|161
|Alison Jackson (Can)
|162
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
|163
|Eva Buurman (Ned)
|164
|Ayesha McGowan (USA)
|165
|Katia Ragusa (Ita)
|166
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned)
|171
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor)
|172
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
|173
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col)
|174
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|175
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
|176
|Sarah Gigante (Aus)
|181
|Tamara Dronova (Rus)
|182
|Hannah Buch (Ger)
|183
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb)
|184
|Gafinovitz Rotem
|185
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|186
|Petra Stiasny (Swi)
|191
|Alexandra Manly (Aus)
|192
|Urska Zigart (Slo)
|193
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa)
|194
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|195
|Chelsie Tan (Sin)
|196
|Georgia Williams (NZl)
|201
|Francesca Barale (Ita)
|202
|Léa Curinier (Fra)
|203
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|204
|Juliette Labous (Fra)
|205
|Liane Lippert (Ger)
|206
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
|211
|Amber Kraak (Ned)
|212
|Linda Riedmann (Ger)
|213
|Coryn Labecki (USA)
|214
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
|215
|Aafke Soet (Ned)
|216
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|221
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
|222
|Mavi Garcia (Spa)
|223
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita)
|224
|Urska Pintar (Slo)
|225
|Anna Trevisi (Ita)
|226
|Sophie Wright (GBr)
|231
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)
|232
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|233
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr)
|234
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
|235
|Amalie Lutro (Nor)
