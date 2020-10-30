Best Garmin smartwatches

Best value

An affordable alternative to the Forerunner

Part of Garmin’s expanding range of touchscreen running watches, the Vivoactive 4 sits in the middle of the range in terms of price and features. It’s significantly cheaper than the Fenix and Forerunner ranges, making it a great value option if you only need some of the more basic features in a smartwatch.

It offers great exercise tracking with full GPS, heart rate monitoring, and on-watch music streaming: easily download songs and playlists from Spotify, Amazon music or Deezer. Using Pulse Ox, you can also use it to monitor your respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep and hydration.

With 5ATM water resistance, you can not only wear it in the shower but while swimming as well, making it a great option for triathletes. In fact, you can record all your movements, thanks to 20+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, cycling, running and swimming. There are also easy-to-follow animated workouts for yoga, pilates, cardio and strength training.

The Vivoactive 4 has a simple flat interface, scrollable via the touchscreen, and also has two hardware buttons to pause and stop tracking. The transflective screen is always on, clear in bright sunlight, and emits light when needed to display in the dark.

Like most other Garmin watches, the Vivoactive 4 is supported by the Connect IQ app store, so you can download and add other software to the watch.



