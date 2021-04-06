Whether you're replacing a broken lever or building a bike from scratch, the brakes are undeniably the most important part of your bike. Aside from making sure your brake pads are replaced when they're worn, it's vital that your bike has working brake levers that fit your hand size and are easily within reach from your natural riding position.

Most importantly, it's always a good idea to replace plastic brake levers with metal ones, since they're a lot stronger and more durable, whereas plastic levers can bend if there's an impact.

That's why we're making it as easy as possible for you to choose the best bike brake levers, regardless of whether you're buying them for a road bike, hybrid, mountain bike, or kids bike.

Most versatile (Image credit: Timoo ) Timoo Bike Brake Levers Simple metal brake levers that work for caliper and side-pull rim brakes and disc brakes These aluminum alloy brake levers are incredible value for money, offering a pair of sturdy and durable levers which are easy to install, light in weight, and offer good spring quality. The digital paint coating is hard-wearing, looking like new for longer, and they can even be paired with road disc brakes for a flat bar conversion.

Best for cantilever (Image credit: Tektro) Tektro Fl750 Canti/Clpr Sl Brand-name silver levers that work with cantilever and caliper brakes These Tektro levers are designed to work with caliper and cantilever brakes alike, and are very easy to set up. They feel good in the hand, are made of durable metal for long-lasting use, and the silver finish would look great on a vintage bike with silver components.

Best for road caliper brakes (Image credit: Shimano) Shimano BL-R400 Road Drop Bar Levers Big name component for a drop bar road bike The aerodynamic design of these Shimano brake levers makes them ideal for a drop bar road bike using caliper brakes. They're compatible with both single- and dual-pivot brakes and feature a comfortable hood shape so you can rest your hands on them for as long as you need to.

Best for MTB (Image credit: Avid) Avid FR-5 Bicycle Brake Lever Set Built-in bend zone for crash protection When you're mountain biking there's always a risk of falling, so it's important to protect your bike and components (as well as yourself!) as much as possible from damage. Brake levers can often be a casualty of this, snapping or braking on impact. These brake levers from Avid have a specially-designed 'bend zone' that means rather than shattering under force, the levers will absorb and bend so it can be fixed afterwards.