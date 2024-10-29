What are the benefits of cycling?

By
published

A deep dive into the many benefits of cycling, from physical and mental health boosts to bringing people together

Cyclists cross Westminster Bridge in London, UK, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will deliver her first budget on Oct. 30. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Image credit: Bloomberg)

There are many reasons you might want to learn about the benefits of cycling. Maybe you’re curious about how your favourite pastime could impact your mental health and sleep patterns. Perhaps you’re trying to get fitter, or you’re prepping for an inevitable chat with someone who doesn’t understand why you do it.

Whatever the reason, we can confidently say that cycling comes with a boatload of benefits. From elite racing to making local journeys by bike, any time spent in the saddle can only be a good thing. 

Mildred Locke
Mildred Locke

Mildred joined as Reviews Writer for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect in December 2020. She loves all forms of cycling from long-distance audax to daily errand-running by bike, and does almost everything on two wheels, including moving house, and started out her cycling career working in a bike shop. For the past five years she's volunteered at The Bristol Bike Project as a mechanic and session coordinator, and now sits on its board of directors.

Since then she's gone on to write for a multitude of cycling publications, including Bikeradar, Cycling Plus, Singletrack, Red Bull, Cycling UK and Total Women's Cycling. She's dedicated to providing more coverage of women's specific cycling tech, elevating under-represented voices in the sport, and making cycling more accessible overall. 

Height: 156cm (5'2")

Weight: 75kg

Rides: Stayer Groadinger UG, Triban RC520 Women's Disc, Genesis Flyer, Marin Larkspur, Cotic BFe 26, Clandestine custom bike