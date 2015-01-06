Trending

Australian National Road Championships - Women's time trial start list

Official starters as of January 6, 2015

 

Women's time trial start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
461Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)
452Ellen Skerritt (QLD)
456Lauretta Hanson (VIC)
228Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
265Robyn Selby Smith (VIC)
264Emma Scott (VIC)
227Kate Perry (VIC)
262Kim Pedersen (QLD)
226Nikolina Orlic (QLD)
260Laurelea Moss (QLD)
247Erin Kinnealy (WA)
242Stephanie Frawley (SA)
239Leanne Davies (SA)
237Lynne Clarke (NSW)
235Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (NSW)
463Allison Rice (ACT)
464Angela Smith (NSW)
457Shannon Malseed (VIC)
454Jade Colligan (NSW)
231Lucy Barker (SA)
453Rebecca Mackey (WA)
451Jenelle Crooks (QLD)
249Louisa Lobigs (NSW)
209Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
215Taryn Heather (SA)
206Katrin Garfoot (QLD)
210Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)
205Shara Gillow (QLD)
202Felicity Wardlaw (VIC)