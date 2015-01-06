Australian National Road Championships - Women's time trial start list
Official starters as of January 6, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|461
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)
|452
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD)
|456
|Lauretta Hanson (VIC)
|228
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
|265
|Robyn Selby Smith (VIC)
|264
|Emma Scott (VIC)
|227
|Kate Perry (VIC)
|262
|Kim Pedersen (QLD)
|226
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD)
|260
|Laurelea Moss (QLD)
|247
|Erin Kinnealy (WA)
|242
|Stephanie Frawley (SA)
|239
|Leanne Davies (SA)
|237
|Lynne Clarke (NSW)
|235
|Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (NSW)
|463
|Allison Rice (ACT)
|464
|Angela Smith (NSW)
|457
|Shannon Malseed (VIC)
|454
|Jade Colligan (NSW)
|231
|Lucy Barker (SA)
|453
|Rebecca Mackey (WA)
|451
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD)
|249
|Louisa Lobigs (NSW)
|209
|Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
|215
|Taryn Heather (SA)
|206
|Katrin Garfoot (QLD)
|210
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)
|205
|Shara Gillow (QLD)
|202
|Felicity Wardlaw (VIC)
