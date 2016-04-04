Trending

2016 Redlands Classic start list

Provisional starters as of April 4, 2016

Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes home another Redlands trophy after winning the overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Elite Men

1Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
3Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
5Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
8Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
11David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
12Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
14Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
15Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
16Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
17Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
18Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
19Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
21Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
24Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
31Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
32Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
33Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
34Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
35Cory Williams (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
36Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
37Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
38Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
41Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
42Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
43Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
44Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
45Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
46Heath Blackgrove (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
47Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
48Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
51Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
52Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
53Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
54Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
55Andzs Flaksis Latvia Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
56Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
57Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
58Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
61Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
62Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
63Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Illuminate
64Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
65Matt Rodrigues (USA) Team Illuminate
66Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
67Miles Scotson (Aus) Team Illuminate
71Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
72Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
73Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
74Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
75Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
76Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
77Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
78Stephen Leece (USA) Team Jamis
81Lachlyn Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
82Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
83Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
84Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
85Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
86Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
87Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
88Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
91Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
92Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
93Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
94Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
95Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
96Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
97Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
98Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
101Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
102Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
103Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
104Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
105Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
106Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
107Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
108Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
111Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
112Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
113Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
114Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
115Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
116Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
117Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
118Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
121Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
122Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
123Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
124Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
125Matt Schaupp (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
126Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
127Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
128Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
131Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
132Tony Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
133Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
134Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
135Colton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
136Jake Magee (Aus) ELBOWZ Racing
141Francisco Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
142Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
143Alferdo Rodriguez (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
144Valentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS
145Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
146Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
147Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
148David Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
151George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
152Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
153Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
154Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
155Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
156Daniel Gay (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
157Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
158Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
161Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
162Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
163Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
164Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
165Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
166Jacob Albrecht usa Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
167Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
168Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
171Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
172Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
173Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
174Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
175Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
176Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
177Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
178Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
181Brian Mcculloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
182Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
183Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
184Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
185Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
186Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
187Efren Flores (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
188Robert Freeman (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
191Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
192Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
193Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
194Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
195Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
196Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
197Walton Brush (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
198Craig Fellers (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
201Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
202Christian Shubart-Knapton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
203Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
204Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
205Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
206Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
207Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
211Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
212Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
213Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
214Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
215Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
216Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
217Ben Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
218Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
221Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
222Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
223Augustin Font PRC SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
224Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
225Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
226Garrett Olsen (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
227Rigoberto Quezada (Mex) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
228Erick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
231Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
232Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
233Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
234Reid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
235Steven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
236Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
237Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
238Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
241Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
242Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
243Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
244Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
245Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
246Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
247Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
248Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo

Elite Women
301Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
302Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
303Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
304Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
305Cara O'Neil (USA) Amy D. Foundation
306Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
311Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita|Bianchi
312Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
313Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita|Bianchi
314Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
315Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
316Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
321Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
322Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
323Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
324Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
325Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
326Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
327Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
328Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman | Supermint
331Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
332Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
333Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
334Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
335Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
336Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
337Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
338Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
341Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
342Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16 RideBiker
343Jess Cerra (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
344Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
345Chloe Dygert (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
346Jennifer Tetrick (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
347Kaitie Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
348Sofia Arreola (Mex) TWENTY16 RideBiker
351Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
352Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
353Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
354Lauren Decrescenzo (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
355Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
356Nina Layghlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
357Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
358Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
361Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
362Meghan Grant (Can) Canadian National Team
363Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
364Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
365Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
371Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
372Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
373Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
374Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
375Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
376Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
377Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
381Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
382Liah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
383Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
384Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
385Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
391Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project
392Lindsay Fox (USA) The Dare To Be Project
393Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare To Be Project
394Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare To Be Project
395Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare To Be Project
396Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare To Be Project
397Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare To Be Project
401Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
402Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
403Courteney Lowe (NZl) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
404Jannalyn Lutrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
405Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
406Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
411Solymar Rivera PRC JETCycling p/b GQ-6
412Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
413Alexandra Christofalos (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
414Chane Jonker (RSA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
415Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
416Jenny Rios (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
417Natalia Franco (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
421Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
422Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
423Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
424Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
425Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
426Suzie Goebel (USA) NorthStar Development
431Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
432Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
433Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
434Mollie Brewer (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
435Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
436Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
441Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
442Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
443Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
444Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
445Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
446Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
447Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
448Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
451Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
452Helle Garde Bacholen Von Echt (UAE) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
453Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
454Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
455Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
461Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
462Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
463Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
464Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
465Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
466Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
471Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
472Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
473Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
474Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
475Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
476Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
477Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
478Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
481Ana Teresa Bonilla (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
482Erika Huerta (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
483Ana Delgato (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
484Veronica Balderas (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
485Antonieta Gonzalez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
486Dulce Castaneda (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
487Belen Perez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM