2016 Redlands Classic start list
Provisional starters as of April 4, 2016
Elite Men
|1
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|12
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|14
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|15
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|16
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|17
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|18
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|19
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|21
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|32
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|33
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|34
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|35
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|36
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|37
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|38
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|41
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|42
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|43
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|44
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|45
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|46
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|47
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|48
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|51
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|52
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|53
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|54
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|55
|Andzs Flaksis Latvia Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|56
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|57
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|58
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|61
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|62
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|63
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Illuminate
|64
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|65
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Team Illuminate
|66
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
|67
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Team Illuminate
|71
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|72
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|73
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|74
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|75
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|76
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|77
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|78
|Stephen Leece (USA) Team Jamis
|81
|Lachlyn Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|82
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|83
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|84
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|85
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|86
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|87
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|88
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|91
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|92
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|93
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|94
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|95
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|96
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|97
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|98
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|101
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|102
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|103
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|104
|Pablo Cruz (Hon) Team Arapahoe Resources
|105
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|106
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|107
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|108
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|111
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|112
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|113
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|114
|Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|115
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|116
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|117
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|118
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|121
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|122
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|123
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|124
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|125
|Matt Schaupp (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|126
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|127
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|128
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|131
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|132
|Tony Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|133
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|134
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|135
|Colton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|136
|Jake Magee (Aus) ELBOWZ Racing
|141
|Francisco Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|142
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|143
|Alferdo Rodriguez (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|144
|Valentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|145
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|146
|Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|147
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|148
|David Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|151
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|152
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|153
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|154
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|155
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|156
|Daniel Gay (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|157
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|158
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|161
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|162
|Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|163
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|164
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|165
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|166
|Jacob Albrecht usa Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|167
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|168
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|171
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Brian Mcculloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|182
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|183
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|184
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|185
|Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|186
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|187
|Efren Flores (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|188
|Robert Freeman (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|191
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|192
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|193
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|194
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|195
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|196
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|197
|Walton Brush (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|198
|Craig Fellers (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|201
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|202
|Christian Shubart-Knapton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|203
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|204
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|205
|Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|206
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|207
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|211
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|212
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|213
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|214
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|215
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|216
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|217
|Ben Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|218
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|221
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|222
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|223
|Augustin Font PRC SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|224
|Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|225
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|226
|Garrett Olsen (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|227
|Rigoberto Quezada (Mex) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|228
|Erick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|231
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|232
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|233
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|234
|Reid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|235
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|236
|Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|237
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|238
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|241
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|242
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|243
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|244
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|245
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|246
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|247
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|248
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|301
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|302
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|303
|Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|304
|Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|305
|Cara O'Neil (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|306
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|311
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita|Bianchi
|312
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
|313
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita|Bianchi
|314
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
|315
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
|316
|Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
|321
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|322
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|323
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|324
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|325
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|326
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|327
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|328
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|331
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|332
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|333
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|334
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|335
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|336
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|337
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|338
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|341
|Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|342
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|343
|Jess Cerra (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|344
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|345
|Chloe Dygert (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|346
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|347
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|348
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) TWENTY16 RideBiker
|351
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|352
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|353
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|354
|Lauren Decrescenzo (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|355
|Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|356
|Nina Layghlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|357
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|358
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|361
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
|362
|Meghan Grant (Can) Canadian National Team
|363
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|364
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|365
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|371
|Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|372
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|373
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|374
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|375
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|376
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|377
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|381
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|382
|Liah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|383
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|384
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|385
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|391
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|392
|Lindsay Fox (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|393
|Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|394
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|395
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|396
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare To Be Project
|397
|Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|401
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|402
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|403
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|404
|Jannalyn Lutrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|405
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|406
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|411
|Solymar Rivera PRC JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|412
|Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|413
|Alexandra Christofalos (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|414
|Chane Jonker (RSA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|415
|Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|416
|Jenny Rios (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|417
|Natalia Franco (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|421
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|422
|Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
|423
|Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
|424
|Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
|425
|Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
|426
|Suzie Goebel (USA) NorthStar Development
|431
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|432
|Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|433
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|434
|Mollie Brewer (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|435
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|436
|Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|441
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|442
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|443
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|444
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|445
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|446
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|447
|Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|448
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|451
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
|452
|Helle Garde Bacholen Von Echt (UAE) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
|453
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
|454
|Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
|455
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p\p MAZDA
|461
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|462
|Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|463
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|464
|Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|465
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|466
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|471
|Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
|472
|Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
|473
|Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
|474
|Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
|475
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
|476
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|477
|Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
|478
|Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
|481
|Ana Teresa Bonilla (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
|482
|Erika Huerta (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
|483
|Ana Delgato (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
|484
|Veronica Balderas (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
|485
|Antonieta Gonzalez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
|486
|Dulce Castaneda (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
|487
|Belen Perez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-UAEM
