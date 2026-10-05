Are you making you the most of your Cyclingnews subscription? Download our app today

Here at Cyclingnews, we're continually striving to improve our subscribers' experience, whether it's early access to our in-depth video reviews or more expert columnists sharing their insight on the latest racing. But sometimes, when we're focused on what's next, it's easy to overlook the major improvements we've already made – like the Cyclingnews app.

Many of our loyal paying readers already access the latest news and features from the world of cycling via our app, but plenty still aren't getting the full value out of their subscription.

The Cyclingnews app gives subscribers the same unlimited access to our comprehensive race coverage, in-depth analysis and features, expert tech reviews, and CN Labs tests that they're used to on our website, in an ad-free environment you can read anywhere. For our subscribers, the sport's most passionate fans, the app is the perfect companion for your every need.

We've also made some recent updates to the app too, including a personalised newsfeed to follow the topics and authors that matter to you, and a video feed that means you can watch all of Cyclingnews' in-depth reviews at the tap of a button.

(Image credit: Future)

How to download the Cyclingnews app

You can download the Cyclingnews app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to get started.

For existing Cyclingnews subscribers, it's as simple as entering your login details when prompted, and then you can begin browsing our mobile app.

If you're yet to join the Cyclingnews community, then you can subscribe via the button below. You'll unlock unlimited access to not just our app, but also all the latest news, analysis, features, and tech coverage on the Cyclingnews website, plus our subscriber-only newsletter too. Once subscribed, download the app to your phone and log in to enjoy on-the-go access.

Find out more about what's included in a Cyclingnews subscription here.