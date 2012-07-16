Abandoning the Tour

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Coming into the Tour de France you expect that you're going to crash once or twice - just because it's a numbers game but this year in terms of crashes, I've never seen anything like it.





In the end, I'd ridden four or five days with just one leg really working so I was able to duck and weave and stay out of trouble until I hit the mountains. The first day we hit the mountains, I was in big trouble so I knew whatever was ahead was going to be worse because the next day was starting uphill. My body just never had the chance to recover. You cannot hide for too long in the Tour.





I am looking forward to getting back on the bike soon and finishing off the season with some wins!