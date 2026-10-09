Early access: Watch our video review of the Canyon Endurace before it goes live on YouTube

Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live to the public

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Endurance bikes have for so long been the slightly plodding, dull siblings to their racier counterparts, or cooler all-road siblings. Canyon seems to be trying its best to redress this with the new Canyon Endurace, the top spec model that has been raced at WorldTour level, but how does it fare for the likes of you and me?

Our Tech Writer, Tom Wieckowski, has been putting the bike through its paces on his home roads, testing it with race wheels, and adds in his experiences of the old model, the Aeroad it competes with, and the Cannondale Synapse too. As one of the perks of being a Cyclingnews subscriber, you can watch the full video review now before it goes up on YouTube in a couple of weeks.

Not a subscriber yet? Well, there's no better time to get access to all of our early video content, in-depth features, lab testing, and bumper tech galleries.