Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships 2022
Wout van Aert repeats as Belgian cyclo-cross national championSweeck second ahead of Hermans in the Middelkerke sand
Wout van Aert sees tough day ahead in his cyclo-cross season finale at Belgian championships'I don't think there will be anyone at the start who rides for second place' says eight-time national champion
Sanne Cant wins 13th Belgian cyclo-cross national crownNorbert Riberolle finishes second and Verdonschot third in muddy conditions
Belgian Cyclo-cross National Championships 20228 January 2022 - 9 January 2022 | Middelkerke | CN
