The stage profile as printed in the road book suggests a day for the sprinters, but appearances could be deceptive. Today's stage in Galicia still includes some 2250 metres of total climbing and is described as 'hilly' by the race organisation - and bear in mind that stage 2's uphill finish at Caminito del Rey was technically a 'flat' stage. Long story short, just about anything could happen on the road from Mondonedo to Faro de Estaca de Bares, the northernmost point in the Iberian peninsula.

The peloton will reach kilometre zero at 12.17 local time. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) holds the red jersey, and the overall standings are as follows: 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 45:57:40

2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01

3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:14

4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17

5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24

6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27

8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:32

9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:43

10 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:47

11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:15

12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:33

13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49

14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50

15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:10

16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:20

17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:24

18 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:42

19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:29

20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:27

The stage start has been delayed by 10 minutes or so, and the peloton is only now lining up on the start line to navigate the neutralised zone.

There are two classified climbs on today's route, and the category 3 Alto de Cadeira comes very early. The race reaches the foot of the 5.8km climb after just 5km, and it seems an obvious springboard for the early break to forge clear.

Both Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) have sustained punctures in the neutralised zone, which looks set to delay the official start of proceedings still further.

179km remaining from 181km The flag has dropped and stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana is underway. With a trio of summit finishes to come in the next three days, one would imagine that the GC contenders would be content with a truce of sorts this afternoon.

The bunch is on the lower slopes of the Alto de Cadeiro, where there is a welter of early attacks from would-be escapees.

It's an overcast, breezy and relatively chilly day in Galicia. The temperature at the start was 16 degrees.

173km remaining from 181km The speed is high on the Cadeiro, but as yet no break has managed to establish itself.

171km remaining from 181km A group of 18 riders has formed on the front on the Cadeiro, and it looks as though the peloton is content to let them go. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is part of this break, as are Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin).

170km remaining from 181km Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) and Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) over the top of the Cadeiro. The peloton is at 1:30.

166km remaining from 181km The 18 riders in the break are: Alexandre Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali, Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Campenaerts, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Amanuel Gebregziabher (Dimenstion Data), Tiago Machado (Katusha Alpecin), Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastra, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias

164km remaining from 181km The speed has picks up considerably in the main peloton, and the break's lead has dropped accordingly to 1:15. Jesus Herrada - 22nd at 5:45 - is the highest-placed rider on GC in the break.

160km remaining from 181km The bunch has relented once more, and Nibali et al have firmly established themselves as the break of the day. Their lead has ballooned to almost 3 minutes.

155km remaining from 181km The Mitchelton-Scott team of Simon Yates sit on the front of the peloton but there is no particular urgency to their pursuit. The break's lead stretches out gently to 3:30.

151km remaining from 181km The break's buffer is still growing and its nudges towards 4 minutes after almost 30km of racing.

Mitchelton-Scott's race management on yesterday's was criticised by Alejandro Valverde, who Movistar team stepped up to the plate and took responsibility for chasing down a break that featured dangerman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ). "Mitchelton don't work [to bring back breaks] because that's not their philosophy," Valverde said. "They only work when they want to do harm, but when it's to defend a lead, it's hard to see them do that. The only team that worked to pull back the breakaway has been us." Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story here.

142km remaining from 181km For now, Mitchelton-Scott are on the front, but not showing any pressing desire to pin back this break. Nibali and company have 4:35 in hand on the bunch, and Herrada 1:10 off the virtual overall lead.

Simon Yates was typically sanguine after he held the red jersey at the end of a frantic stage 11. "The team did a great job for over 100 kilometres, and afterwards Movistar chased because they have to. We don't have enough guys to control the race for over 100 kilometres, and they have the best two guys," said Yates, who is 1 second up on Valverde and 14 ahead of Nairo Quintana. Alasdair Fotheringham has more here.

137km remaining from 181km Having passed through Ribadeo, the break's lead stretches out to 5 minutes over the main peloton.

130km remaining from 181km The escapees have covered a little over 40km in the opening hour of racing, and their lead is at 5:42. Herrada is almost the virtual race leader.

125km remaining from 181km The GC contenders will be wise to tread cautiously from here on in. The race has reached the exposed Galician coast, and splits could open at the drop of a hat around these parts. The break is now more than 6 minutes clear, meanwhile, and Herrada is the red jersey on the road.

123km remaining from 181km The break's lead is at 7 minutes. Mitchelton-Scott are still setting the pace in the bunch, with a delegation from Movistar tucked in behind them.

118km remaining from 181km The bunch is currently racing into a cross-headwind on the coastal road, and with changes in direction aplenty, vigilance is the order of the day. The break, meanwhile, now has almost 8 minutes of an advantage.

A reminder of the men in this break: Alexandre Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali, Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Campenaerts, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Amanuel Gebregziabher (Dimenstion Data), Tiago Machado (Katusha Alpecin), Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastra, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias).

105km remaining from 181km And still the break's buffer is growing. Nibali, Geniez, De Gendt and the leaders have almost 9 minutes in hand on the peloton. We're still waiting for live television pictures, but it seems likely that, for now at least, there is something of a stand-off between Mitchelton-Scott and Movistar over whose responsibility it is to chase.

99km remaining from 181km Vincenzo Nibali was already on the offensive yesterday as he continues to test his recovery from injury with the Innsbruck Worlds in mind, though he didn't manage to get away. "I enjoyed myself, and I was pleased to see they were riding behind me like they were possessed," Nibali told La Gazzetta dello Sport afterwards. The pursuit is rather less vigorous today, and Nibali finds himself in an 18-man leading group with a buffer of 9:38 over the bunch.

Yesterday, the UCI announced that Nibali's teammate Kanstantin Siutsou has tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test on July 31.The 36-year-old was under-23 world champion in 2004 and has raced for Team Sky, Highroad,Barloworld, Dimension Data and Fassa Bortolo during his professional career before signing for Bahrain-Merida last year. "Am NOT understand Whot is happening! [sic]" Siutsou wrote on Instagram after the news broke.

92km remaining from 181km The escapees have stretched their advantage out to 10 minutes, and they will be increasingly confident that this move is going to go the distance.

The escapees have stretched their advantage out to 10 minutes, and they will be increasingly confident that this move is going to go the distance.

90km remaining from 181km A large leading group can often be an unwieldy entity, but the 18 escapees are combining well thus far. Their gap is now 10:22, and Jesus Herrada's virtual lead is now in excess of 4:30.

87km remaining from 181km Alexander Edmondson sets the pace on the front of the peloton for Mitchelton-Scott. The gap remains above 10 minutes, and one gets the impression that Simon Yates would not be unduly disappointed if he were to concede the red jersey to Herrada this afternoon.

82km remaining from 181km The average speed thus far has been a brisk 42.2kph. Mitchelton-Scott continue to set the tempo in the bunch, 10:15 down on the 18 leaders.

Thibaut Pinot's presence in the break of the day lit up yesterday's stage, and though the Frenchman ultimately gained a scant 12 seconds over his fellow GC contenders, he signalled that he will be a danger man as the race heads into the high mountains this weekend. The Frenchman is 16th overall at 2:20, but will expect to start moving up in the coming days. "The legs are good and that's good for the future," said Pinot. Read more here.

74km remaining from 181km There is one classified climb, the category 3 Alto de San Pedro (7.7km at 5.1%), left on the route today, though the rest of the parcours is anything but flat. The summit of the San Pedro comes with a little under 50km to go.

70km remaining from 181km Into the final 70 kiilometres for the break, who still have 9:50 in hand on the bunch. It seems clear that the stage winner will come from their number. A reminder of the riders in this move: Alexandre Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali, Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Campenaerts, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Amanuel Gebregziabher (Dimenstion Data), Tiago Machado (Katusha Alpecin), Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastra, Lluis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias).

63km remaining from 181km Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) is another rider who stands to move up on GC as a result of the leeway being granted to this break. The Italian began the day a little under 13 minutes down on Yates. The break's lead is now 10:33.

58km remaining from 181km The breaks approaches the base of the San Pedro with a gap of 10:35 in hand over the peloton, which is being led by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).

Away from the Vuelta, LottoNL-Jumbo have won the novel team time trial at the Tour of Britain, and Primoz Roglic has moved into the overall lead. Full details will follow here.

55km remaining from 181km The leaders are maintaining a united front on the climb of the Alto de San Pedro, and their lead is stretching out to 11 minutes.

And, as if on cue, Davide Formolo hits the front of the break and puts in a probing acceleration that briefly stretches things out. De Gendt comes to the front shortly afterwards to restore a little order.

53km remaining from 181km The break are 3 kilometres from the top of the San Pedro. With a lead of 11 minutes over the bunch, they will feel secure in their position in front, and their unity might be on the point of fracturing.

51km remaining from 181km Formolo sets the pace as the break is now just a kilometre from the summit of the San Pedro. Their lead now exceeds 11 minutes, and Movistar have joined the chase at the head of the peloton.

50km remaining from 181km Thomas De Gendt leads Formolo and Brambilla over the summit of the Alto de San Pedro. Despite some brief frissons, the leading group remained intact on the ascent.

Formolo continues to pile on the pressure over the other side of the San Pedro, and there are gaps beginning to open in the front group on the descent.

43km remaining from 181km Formolo's forcing has split the break. De Gendt, Brambilla and Geniez among those at the front as the rest scramble to get back in contact.

Nibali and Campenaerts are also in the front part of the break, though it seems the men caught behind are on the point of making contact once again.

The bunch crests the summit of the San Pedro 10:30 down on the break. Adam Yates took over on the front near the top in support of his brother Simon. A number of riders were distanced on the final approach towards the summit, including Elia Viviani.

39km remaining from 181km The break has just about reformed at the head of the race, but the rugged terrain from here on in will surely split the group again before long. The leaders have 10:33 in hand on the peloton.

37km remaining from 181km The pace is relentless in the front group as the road dips and rises and De Gendt stretches things out once again. Vincenzo Nibali is keeping a close eye on the Belgian in second wheel.

35km remaining from 181km Nibali accelerates on the front to stretch out the front group to breaking point. Brambilla and Padun clip off the front shortly afterwards.

Brambilla and Padun continue their forcing, but Devenyns is on the cusp of bringing them back. The front group is breaking up, however. Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH) has punctured at a most inopportune time and surely won't make it back on.

33km remaining from 181km Formolo has another go as the road climbs. He opens a small gap, with Nibali and Padun leading the chase. Machado has slipped his chain, meanwhile, and will struggle to regain contact.

Lluis Mas Bonet and Victor Campenaerts are betraying signs of suffering at the rear of the break, where the strongmen are coming to the fore as the stage reaches a pivotal moment.

32km remaining from 181km The peloton, incidentally, is 11:10 behind, with Andrey Amador setting the pace for Movistar.

32km remaining from 181km Surprisingly, Valerio Conti is off the back of the break with Campenaerts and Mas Bonet. They are still within sight of Nibali, Devenyns, Formolo, Herrada et al, but they will need to make a huge effort to shut that gap.

29km remaining from 181km Movistar's forcing at the head of the bunch is seeing some small gaps open, though Simon Yates is well-positioned near the front.

28km remaining from 181km Conti, Campenaerts and Mas Bonet are back in touch with the break, which - I think - features all of the original members bar Machado and Torres, who were fell victim to mechanical issues. They have 11:13 in hand on the bunch.

23km remaining from 181km De Gendt leads the break through the intermediate sprint in Ortigueira. Soon afterwards, Camepnaerts slips off the front, joined by Brambilla, Padun and Formolo, and they open a small gap.

22km remaining from 181km Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) are combining well and have opened a lead over the rest of the break, where Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) is leading the chase.

Tiago Machado and Pablo Torres, incidentally, had rejoined the break, though it has fragmented all over again thanks to this attack from Campenaerts et al.

20km remaining from 181km Dylan van Baarle, Dylan Teuns, Dries Devenyns, Alexander Geniez have joined Brambilla, Padun, Formolo and Campenaerts at the front. These eight riders have 30 seconds in hand on the rest of the break.

18km remaining from 181km The situation with 18km remaining: Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky), Dylan Teuns (BMC), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step) Alexander Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) have 45 seconds in hand on the rest of the break. The peloton is at 11:20.

16km remaining from 181km Our eight leaders now have 57 seconds in hand on the Herrada-Nibali group The peloton is at 11:20.

16km remaining from 181km There is precious little cohesion in the pursuing group, as Nibali and De Gendt have no interest in chasing down their teammates. The gap is over a minute, and it looks as though the stage winner will come from the front eight. Herrada, meanwhile, is still on course to take over the red jersey from Yates.

14km remaining from 181km Brambilla, Van Baarle, Teuns, Formolo, Padun, Campenaerts, Geniez and Devenyns have struck up a decent working alliance. They are maintaining their lead over the chasing group, where Herrada is doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

11km remaining from 181km There are no classified climbs in the finale, but there are plenty of sharp rises that offer a potential springboard for a lone attacker. For now, however, the eight leaders are maintaining a united front.

Victor Campenaerts is the first rider to launch an acceleration, but Devenyns smoothly brings the rest of the break back up to him.

10km remaining from 181km Into the final 10km for the leaders, who have 1:26 in hand on the chasers and 11:20 on the bunch. Van Baarle tries a tentative acceleration that stretches out the group.

Formolo is the next rider to attack on a long false flat. This race is turning into something of a slugging match between the leading group. Formolo opens a small gap but he can't quite snap the elastic. Devenyns and Van Baarle were flitting off the back but they are both back on once again.

8km remaining from 181km The eight leaders are on a fast, sweeping descent that leads towards the last significant rise of the day. We can expect to see Formolo very active once the road climbs again.

7km remaining from 181km Van Baarle and Padun have opened a small gap over the front group on this descent. Formolo and Geniez lead the chase.

6km remaining from 181km Teuns helps to peg back Van Baarle and Padun as the road climbs once again, but this front group is getting very stretched...

6km remaining from 181km Teuns attacks once again, but he can't open a gap. Padun is next to have a go, and only Formolo, Teuns and Campenaerts can follow him. Is this our winning move?

5km remaining from 181km Formolo, Teuns, Padun and Campenaerts are 50 metres or so clear of Devenyns, Brambilla, Van Baarle and Geniez. The Herrada group is at 2 minutes and the bunch trails by 11:30.

5km remaining from 181km Van Baarle is trying to bridge across alone to Formolo, Campenaerts, Padun and Teuns at the head of the race...

4km remaining from 181km Van Baarle and Geniez have bridged up separately to Formolo, Campenaerts, Padun and Teuns. Six riders in front.

3km remaining from 181km The pace drops slightly as the leading sextet eye one another cautiously.

Herrada, meanwhile, remains on course to take over the red jersey, as Mitchelton-Scott are happy to allow Movistar set a steady but unspectacular pace on the front of the peloton.

2km remaining from 181km Into the final 2km for the six leaders. Van Baarle sits at the back of the group as they start the descent towards the finish.

1km remaining from 181km Teuns sets the pace on the front as the road rises slightly ahead of the flamme rouge. Van Baarle and Formolo are distanced...

Padun, Campenaerts, Padun and Geniez lead into the final 600 metres but Van Baarle is closing in...

Van Baarle rejoins the front group in time for the sprint...

Geniez opens the sprint, but Van Baarle follows...

Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) took second place.

As on stage 6, it appears as though there was a crash after the finish line, though it's unclear what precisely was the cause

The Herrada group approaches the finish a little over 2 minutes down. The Spaniard is on course to take the red jersey, as there is no urgency in the peloton's pace.

Herrada came in 2:30 down on Geniez. The peloton is still some distance from the finish. Herrada, remember, began the day 5:45 down on Simon Yates.

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) was third on the stage behind Geniez and Van Baarle, incidentally. Dylan Teuns was 4th ahead of Victor Campenaerts.

Result:

1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:22:59

2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky

3 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida

4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team

5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:02

6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05

7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24

8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48

9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27

10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29

The crash at the finish was caused by an accredited individual who was - for reasons unknown - running with his back to the oncoming riders past the finish line. Geniez couldn't avoid hitting him with his shoulder as he came past. The running man fell to the ground, bringing Van Baarle and Teuns down with him.

To have one post-finish line crash on a Grand Tour may be regarded as unfortunate. To have two looks like extreme carelessness from the race organisation.

An injured Van Baarle is being carried away from the finish area by two Sky soigneurs. There is no excuse for an incident like this.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) will wear the red jersey tomorrow. The peloton is over 9 minutes down and still has 2km to race.

The peloton finally crosses the finish line 11:39 down on the stage.

General classification after stage 12: 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50:28:56

2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:36

5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:39

General classification after stage 12: 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50:28:56

2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:36

5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:39

6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46

7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:46

8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49

9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:54

10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:05

That's the third Vuelta stage win of Geniez's career after his triumph at Peyragudes in 2013 and his victory at Mirador de Ezaro in 2016. "I did the Giro for the GC and I’ve come here to go for a stage win," Geniez said. "This is the kind of day I enjoy, but no, I wasn’t confident of winning. There were 18 riders and everyone had a chance. When the break split in two my chances increased, but Van Baarle is fast and Campenaerts is very strong. It was a tough sprint in the end."

Thanks for following our live coverage of the Vuelta this afternoon on Cyclingnews. You can find a full report, results and pictures here. We'll be back with more tomorrow and in the meantime Alasdair Fotheringham and Sadhbh O'Shea will have all the news and reaction from Galicia.