Vattenfall Cyclassics past winners

1996-2009

2009Tyler Farrar (USA)
2008Robbie McEwen (Aus)
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
2006Oscar Freire (Spa)
2005Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
2004Stuart O'Grady (Aus)
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita)
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel)
2001Erik Zabel (Ger)
2000Gabriele Missaglia (Ita)
1999Mirko Celestino (Ita)
1998Leon Van Bon (Ned)
1997Jan Ullrich (Ger)
1996Rossano Brasi (Ita)

