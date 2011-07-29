Trending

King of the criteriums: Von Hoff gets his third win

Haas involved in crash, but continues in race lead

Image 1 of 22

How good is this guy? Tour Director John Craven is happy with Nathan Haas's performance so far not to mention teammate Steele Von Hoff (centre).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 22

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the tour lead after five stages.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 22

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out stage five of the tour in Moe.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 22

Search2Retain's Charles Howlett was a favourite among fans in Moe after stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 22

Sprung! Netball changerooms, really.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 22

Nice piece of warming-up symmetry by the boys at John West Cycling.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 22

Tour leader Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads Chris Jongewaard (Jayco/2XU) around the streets of Moe on stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 22

James McCoy (Pure Black Racing) from New Zealand corners around the course in Moe.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 22

Nathan Haas leads Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Nic Sanderson into a corner.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 22

Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) in action during stage five. Loft's brother Andrew is a former winner of the Launceston Wheelrace.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 22

The peloton head around the streets of Moe during stage five of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 22

A member of the John West Cycling team in action during day three of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 22

The peloton corner out of the home straight in Moe.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 22

The peloton in action on the 1.5 kilometre street circuit in Moe.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 22

The charge to the line and it's Genesys Wealth Adviser's Steele Van Hoff (far right) with the upper hand.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 22

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out stage five of the tour in Moe.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 22

The stage five podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Luke Davison (3rd,Jayco/2XU).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 22

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the SP AusNet Sprint Points leader after five stages.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 22

'Man of' Steele Van Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the current leader of the Credit Collect Criterium Championship.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 22

James McCoy (Pure Black Racing) was awarded the Crossco Most Aggressive rider

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 22

The peloton head around the streets of Moe during stage five of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 22 of 22

The stage five podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Luke Davison (3rd,Jayco/2XU).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Genesys' Gippsland domination continued on day three, with criterium ace Steele Von Hoff picking up his third victory of the race. Von Hoff won a tight sprint over stage two winner Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) and Luke Davison (Jayco-2XU).

The team took out a number of the intermediate sprints before assembling at the front with their trademark 'orange train' to lead Von Hoff to another sprint victory.

A scare midway through the race saw overall leader Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) go down in a crash. After a lap out, the 22 year old continued and appeared to be uninjured.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
2Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)
3Luke Davison (Jayco/2XU)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

