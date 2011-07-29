Image 1 of 22 How good is this guy? Tour Director John Craven is happy with Nathan Haas's performance so far not to mention teammate Steele Von Hoff (centre). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 22 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the tour lead after five stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 22 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out stage five of the tour in Moe. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 22 Search2Retain's Charles Howlett was a favourite among fans in Moe after stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 22 Sprung! Netball changerooms, really. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 22 Nice piece of warming-up symmetry by the boys at John West Cycling. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 22 Tour leader Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads Chris Jongewaard (Jayco/2XU) around the streets of Moe on stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 22 James McCoy (Pure Black Racing) from New Zealand corners around the course in Moe. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 22 Nathan Haas leads Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Nic Sanderson into a corner. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 22 Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) in action during stage five. Loft's brother Andrew is a former winner of the Launceston Wheelrace. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 22 The peloton head around the streets of Moe during stage five of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 22 A member of the John West Cycling team in action during day three of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 22 The peloton corner out of the home straight in Moe. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 22 The peloton in action on the 1.5 kilometre street circuit in Moe. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 22 The charge to the line and it's Genesys Wealth Adviser's Steele Van Hoff (far right) with the upper hand. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 22 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out stage five of the tour in Moe. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 22 The stage five podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Luke Davison (3rd,Jayco/2XU). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 22 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the SP AusNet Sprint Points leader after five stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 22 'Man of' Steele Van Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the current leader of the Credit Collect Criterium Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 22 James McCoy (Pure Black Racing) was awarded the Crossco Most Aggressive rider (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 22 The peloton head around the streets of Moe during stage five of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 22 The stage five podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Luke Davison (3rd,Jayco/2XU). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Genesys' Gippsland domination continued on day three, with criterium ace Steele Von Hoff picking up his third victory of the race. Von Hoff won a tight sprint over stage two winner Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) and Luke Davison (Jayco-2XU).

The team took out a number of the intermediate sprints before assembling at the front with their trademark 'orange train' to lead Von Hoff to another sprint victory.

A scare midway through the race saw overall leader Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) go down in a crash. After a lap out, the 22 year old continued and appeared to be uninjured.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 3 Luke Davison (Jayco/2XU)