Haas involved in crash, but continues in race lead
Genesys' Gippsland domination continued on day three, with criterium ace Steele Von Hoff picking up his third victory of the race. Von Hoff won a tight sprint over stage two winner Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) and Luke Davison (Jayco-2XU).
The team took out a number of the intermediate sprints before assembling at the front with their trademark 'orange train' to lead Von Hoff to another sprint victory.
A scare midway through the race saw overall leader Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) go down in a crash. After a lap out, the 22 year old continued and appeared to be uninjured.