Teutenberg triumphs
HTC-Highroad rider dominates the race to keep the leader’s jersey
On another flat and windy stage of the Chinese Tour, HTC-Highroad’s Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took another step towards defending her lead and winning the race for a second year in a row.
The stage was the longest of the Tour - 118.4 km through Chenggaio Town on the western side of the island, a more technical course than yesterday’s. Although the day was overcast, it wasn’t as wet as yesterday’s.
Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) won the first sprint, then before the second sprint, HTC took control of the race and forced a breakaway that included all six HTC riders. Twelve riders were able to make the break with them, including Johansson and her teammate Sara Mustonen, World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (riding for the Italian National Team), Italian Champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini), Lauren Tamayo and Andrea Dvorak from the USA National Team and Johansson’s biggest rival in the World Cup stakes, Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) with her teammate Sarah Düster.
Also in the group break was Stage 1 winner, Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) – but although she won points in the second intermediate sprint, behind Teutenberg and Johansson, she punctured about 15km before the finish, and although her teammate Trine Schmidt worked hard to bring her back, she wasn’t able to make the break to contest the final sprint.
By the end of the race, the group had gained over a minute and a half on the chasing peloton, and in the final sprint, Teutenberg once again proved her sprint dominance, with Annemiek van Vleuten in second place and Teutenberg’s teammate and German road champion Charlotte Becker in third.
"The girls did just an amazing job putting the peloton into the gutter with 45km to go. I was protected all the way and super stoked to finish off their hard work," said Teutenberg.
Teutenberg’s win and intermediate sprint points keep her firmly in the lead for general classification, 17 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 20 ahead of Johansson.
Tomorrow’s final stage is a city centre circuit race, 11 laps of a 7.2km loop that contains at least six sharp right-angle turns. The peloton will then have a break of a day, before the most important race of the week, Sunday’s Chongming Island round of the UCI World Cup.
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3:01:02
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|7
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|10
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|12
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:04
|14
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:06
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:10
|16
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:31
|17
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:01:40
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|19
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|20
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|21
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|22
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|23
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|25
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|26
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|27
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|28
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|29
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|30
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|31
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|32
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|33
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|34
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|35
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|36
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|37
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|38
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|39
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|40
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|41
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|42
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|43
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|44
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|45
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|47
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|48
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|49
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|50
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|51
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|52
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|53
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|54
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|55
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|56
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|57
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|58
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|60
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|61
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|62
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|63
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|64
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|65
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|66
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:46
|67
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:56
|68
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|69
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:10
|70
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|0:07:50
|71
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|72
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|73
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|74
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|75
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|76
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|77
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|78
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|79
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|80
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|81
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|82
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|83
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|84
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|85
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|86
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|87
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:07:56
|88
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:16:59
|89
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|0:17:57
|DNS
|Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNF
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
|DNF
|Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|1
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|1
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|14
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|5
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|6
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|4
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|2
|10
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|1
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|9:03:10
|2
|Italy
|0:01:36
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:16
|6
|Germany
|7
|United States
|8
|Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:32
|9
|Ukraine
|0:04:56
|10
|Lotto Honda Team
|11
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Vaiano Solaristech
|13
|Austria
|14
|Alriksson Go:Green
|15
|Russian Federation
|0:05:02
|16
|Thailand
|0:11:06
|17
|Korea
|0:17:16
|1
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|9:08:06
|2
|Thailand
|0:06:10
|3
|Korea
|0:12:20
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|4:49:57
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:17
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:20
|4
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|0:00:26
|5
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:27
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|8
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:34
|12
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:42
|13
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:44
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:58
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:10
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:11
|17
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:55
|18
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:06
|19
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:02:07
|20
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|21
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|22
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|23
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|24
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|26
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|27
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|28
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|29
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|30
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|31
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|32
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|33
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|34
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|35
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|36
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|37
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|38
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|39
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|40
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|41
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|42
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|43
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:13
|44
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:18
|45
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|46
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|47
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|48
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|49
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|50
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|51
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|52
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|0:02:23
|53
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:02:27
|54
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:34
|55
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|56
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:37
|57
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:41
|58
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|59
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|60
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:02:45
|61
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|62
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:48
|63
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|64
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|65
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|0:02:50
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:02
|67
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|0:03:08
|68
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:41
|70
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|0:08:17
|71
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:23
|72
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|0:08:28
|73
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|74
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|75
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:33
|76
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:08:35
|77
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|0:08:37
|78
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|79
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|0:08:51
|80
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|81
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|82
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:08:55
|83
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|84
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:09:00
|85
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|0:09:18
|86
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|87
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:09:36
|88
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:17:26
|89
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|0:19:07
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|44
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|25
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|16
|5
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|14
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|7
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|8
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|5
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|5
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|4
|11
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|12
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|3
|13
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|3
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|2
|15
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|2
|16
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|17
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|1
|1
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|4:52:04
|2
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:11
|5
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|7
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|0:01:01
|8
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|9
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|0:06:10
|10
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|0:06:21
|11
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:06:53
|12
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|0:07:11
|13
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|14
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|15
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|0:17:00
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|14:31:27
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:25
|3
|Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Italy
|0:02:51
|5
|Germany
|0:03:05
|6
|United States
|7
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:16
|8
|Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:32
|9
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:04:45
|10
|Vaiano Solaristech
|11
|Russian Federation
|0:04:51
|12
|Ukraine
|0:04:56
|13
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:05:14
|14
|Austria
|0:05:19
|15
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:05:23
|16
|Thailand
|0:11:17
|17
|Korea
|0:17:57
|1
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|14:36:50
|2
|Thailand
|0:05:54
|3
|Korea
|0:12:34
