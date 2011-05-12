Image 1 of 27 Celebration time for Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad)'s victory on stage 2. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 27 Race leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) celebrates her victory. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 3 of 27 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 4 of 27 The HTC Highroad women making the pace at the front of the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 27 Italian champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 27 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) in the break before her puncture. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 27 Race leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) follows Charlotte Becker's wheel. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 27 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) sprints to victory on stage 2. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 27 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) arrives back at the pit area after the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 27 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) returns to the pit after the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 27 Stage winner and race leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 27 Best Asian rider is Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 27 Points competition leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 27 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 27 World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) made it into the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 27 The start area in Chongming for stage 2. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 27 Jacquelyn Crowell (United States) gets assistance for a mechanical problem. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 27 The Russians chase the acceleration by Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaristech). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 27 The bunch reacts to an acceleration at about kilometre 45. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 27 Workers from a factory in the industrial zone wait for the race to pass. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 27 All eyes up the road to see the race pass. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 27 HTC Highroad women on the front of the bunch, driving the pace, just before the second sprint point. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 27 Racers roll out for stage 2. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 27 Racer leader Max Plaxton (Specialized) in yellow. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 27 HTC Highroad riders would dominate stage 2. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 26 of 27 Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand) leads the best Asian rider classification. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 27 of 27 Ina Teutenberg (HTC HIghroad) continues as the general classification leader. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

On another flat and windy stage of the Chinese Tour, HTC-Highroad’s Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took another step towards defending her lead and winning the race for a second year in a row.

The stage was the longest of the Tour - 118.4 km through Chenggaio Town on the western side of the island, a more technical course than yesterday’s. Although the day was overcast, it wasn’t as wet as yesterday’s.

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) won the first sprint, then before the second sprint, HTC took control of the race and forced a breakaway that included all six HTC riders. Twelve riders were able to make the break with them, including Johansson and her teammate Sara Mustonen, World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (riding for the Italian National Team), Italian Champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini), Lauren Tamayo and Andrea Dvorak from the USA National Team and Johansson’s biggest rival in the World Cup stakes, Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) with her teammate Sarah Düster.

Also in the group break was Stage 1 winner, Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) – but although she won points in the second intermediate sprint, behind Teutenberg and Johansson, she punctured about 15km before the finish, and although her teammate Trine Schmidt worked hard to bring her back, she wasn’t able to make the break to contest the final sprint.

By the end of the race, the group had gained over a minute and a half on the chasing peloton, and in the final sprint, Teutenberg once again proved her sprint dominance, with Annemiek van Vleuten in second place and Teutenberg’s teammate and German road champion Charlotte Becker in third.

"The girls did just an amazing job putting the peloton into the gutter with 45km to go. I was protected all the way and super stoked to finish off their hard work," said Teutenberg.

Teutenberg’s win and intermediate sprint points keep her firmly in the lead for general classification, 17 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 20 ahead of Johansson.

Tomorrow’s final stage is a city centre circuit race, 11 laps of a 7.2km loop that contains at least six sharp right-angle turns. The peloton will then have a break of a day, before the most important race of the week, Sunday’s Chongming Island round of the UCI World Cup.

Full Results 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3:01:02 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 7 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 8 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 10 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 11 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 12 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 13 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:04 14 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:06 15 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:10 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:31 17 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:01:40 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 19 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 20 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 21 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 22 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy 23 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 25 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 26 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 27 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 28 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 29 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 30 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 31 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 32 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 33 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 34 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 35 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 36 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 37 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 38 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 39 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 40 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 41 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 42 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy 43 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 44 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 45 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 47 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 48 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 49 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 50 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 51 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 52 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 53 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 54 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 55 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 56 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 57 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 58 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 59 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 60 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 61 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 62 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States 63 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 64 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 65 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 66 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:46 67 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:56 68 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 69 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:10 70 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 0:07:50 71 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 72 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 73 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 74 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 75 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 76 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 77 Jessica Prinner (USA) United States 78 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 79 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 80 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 81 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 82 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 83 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 84 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 85 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 86 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 87 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:07:56 88 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:16:59 89 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 0:17:57 DNS Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation DNF Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand DNF Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand

Sprint 1 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 3 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Points - Finish 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 14 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 5 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 6 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 5 7 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 4 8 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 2 10 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 1

Teams 1 HTC Highroad Women 9:03:10 2 Italy 0:01:36 3 Nederland Bloeit 4 Hitec Products - UCK 5 SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:16 6 Germany 7 United States 8 Garmin - Cervelo 0:03:32 9 Ukraine 0:04:56 10 Lotto Honda Team 11 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 12 Vaiano Solaristech 13 Austria 14 Alriksson Go:Green 15 Russian Federation 0:05:02 16 Thailand 0:11:06 17 Korea 0:17:16

Asian teams 1 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 9:08:06 2 Thailand 0:06:10 3 Korea 0:12:20

General classification after stage 2 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 4:49:57 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:17 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:20 4 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 0:00:26 5 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:27 6 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 7 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 8 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 9 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 10 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:34 12 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:42 13 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:44 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:58 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:01:10 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:11 17 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:55 18 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:06 19 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:02:07 20 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 21 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 22 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 23 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 24 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 25 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 26 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 27 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 28 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 29 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 30 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 31 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 32 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 33 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 34 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 35 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 36 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 37 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 38 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 39 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 40 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 41 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 42 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States 43 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:13 44 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:18 45 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 46 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 47 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 48 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 49 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 50 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 51 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 52 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 0:02:23 53 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:02:27 54 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:34 55 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 56 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:37 57 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 0:02:41 58 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 59 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 60 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:02:45 61 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 62 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:48 63 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 64 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 65 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy 0:02:50 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:03:02 67 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 0:03:08 68 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:03:09 69 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy 0:03:41 70 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 0:08:17 71 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:08:23 72 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 0:08:28 73 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 74 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 75 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 0:08:33 76 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:08:35 77 Jessica Prinner (USA) United States 0:08:37 78 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 79 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 0:08:51 80 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 81 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 82 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:08:55 83 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 84 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:09:00 85 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 0:09:18 86 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 87 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:09:36 88 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:17:26 89 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 0:19:07

Points classification 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 44 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 25 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 16 5 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 14 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 7 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 6 8 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 5 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 5 10 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 4 11 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 12 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 3 13 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 3 14 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 2 15 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 2 16 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1 17 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 1

Asian rider classification 1 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 4:52:04 2 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 3 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 4 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 0:00:11 5 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:38 6 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:41 7 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 0:01:01 8 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:02 9 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 0:06:10 10 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 0:06:21 11 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:06:53 12 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 0:07:11 13 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 14 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:07:29 15 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 0:17:00

Teams classsification 1 HTC Highroad Women 14:31:27 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:01:25 3 Hitec Products - UCK 4 Italy 0:02:51 5 Germany 0:03:05 6 United States 7 SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:16 8 Garmin - Cervelo 0:03:32 9 Lotto Honda Team 0:04:45 10 Vaiano Solaristech 11 Russian Federation 0:04:51 12 Ukraine 0:04:56 13 Alriksson Go:Green 0:05:14 14 Austria 0:05:19 15 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:05:23 16 Thailand 0:11:17 17 Korea 0:17:57