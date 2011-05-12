Trending

Teutenberg triumphs

HTC-Highroad rider dominates the race to keep the leader’s jersey

Image 1 of 27

Celebration time for Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad)'s victory on stage 2.

Celebration time for Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad)'s victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 27

Race leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) celebrates her victory.

Race leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) celebrates her victory.
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 3 of 27

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island.
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 4 of 27

The HTC Highroad women making the pace at the front of the break.

The HTC Highroad women making the pace at the front of the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 27

Italian champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break.

Italian champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 27

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) in the break before her puncture.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) in the break before her puncture.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 27

Race leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) follows Charlotte Becker's wheel.

Race leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) follows Charlotte Becker's wheel.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 27

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) sprints to victory on stage 2.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) sprints to victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 27

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) arrives back at the pit area after the race.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) arrives back at the pit area after the race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 27

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) returns to the pit after the race.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) returns to the pit after the race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 27

Stage winner and race leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) on the podium.

Stage winner and race leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) on the podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 27

Best Asian rider is Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand).

Best Asian rider is Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 27

Points competition leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) on the podium.

Points competition leader Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) on the podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 27

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) in the leader's jersey.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 27

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) made it into the break.

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) made it into the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 27

The start area in Chongming for stage 2.

The start area in Chongming for stage 2.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 27

Jacquelyn Crowell (United States) gets assistance for a mechanical problem.

Jacquelyn Crowell (United States) gets assistance for a mechanical problem.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 27

The Russians chase the acceleration by Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaristech).

The Russians chase the acceleration by Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaristech).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 27

The bunch reacts to an acceleration at about kilometre 45.

The bunch reacts to an acceleration at about kilometre 45.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 27

Workers from a factory in the industrial zone wait for the race to pass.

Workers from a factory in the industrial zone wait for the race to pass.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 27

All eyes up the road to see the race pass.

All eyes up the road to see the race pass.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 27

HTC Highroad women on the front of the bunch, driving the pace, just before the second sprint point.

HTC Highroad women on the front of the bunch, driving the pace, just before the second sprint point.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 27

Racers roll out for stage 2.

Racers roll out for stage 2.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 27

Racer leader Max Plaxton (Specialized) in yellow.

Racer leader Max Plaxton (Specialized) in yellow.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 27

HTC Highroad riders would dominate stage 2.

HTC Highroad riders would dominate stage 2.
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 26 of 27

Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand) leads the best Asian rider classification.

Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand) leads the best Asian rider classification.
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 27 of 27

Ina Teutenberg (HTC HIghroad) continues as the general classification leader.

Ina Teutenberg (HTC HIghroad) continues as the general classification leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

On another flat and windy stage of the Chinese Tour, HTC-Highroad’s Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took another step towards defending her lead and winning the race for a second year in a row.

The stage was the longest of the Tour - 118.4 km through Chenggaio Town on the western side of the island, a more technical course than yesterday’s. Although the day was overcast, it wasn’t as wet as yesterday’s.

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) won the first sprint, then before the second sprint, HTC took control of the race and forced a breakaway that included all six HTC riders. Twelve riders were able to make the break with them, including Johansson and her teammate Sara Mustonen, World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (riding for the Italian National Team), Italian Champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini), Lauren Tamayo and Andrea Dvorak from the USA National Team and Johansson’s biggest rival in the World Cup stakes, Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) with her teammate Sarah Düster.

Also in the group break was Stage 1 winner, Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) – but although she won points in the second intermediate sprint, behind Teutenberg and Johansson, she punctured about 15km before the finish, and although her teammate Trine Schmidt worked hard to bring her back, she wasn’t able to make the break to contest the final sprint.

By the end of the race, the group had gained over a minute and a half on the chasing peloton, and in the final sprint, Teutenberg once again proved her sprint dominance, with Annemiek van Vleuten in second place and Teutenberg’s teammate and German road champion Charlotte Becker in third.

"The girls did just an amazing job putting the peloton into the gutter with 45km to go. I was protected all the way and super stoked to finish off their hard work," said Teutenberg.

Teutenberg’s win and intermediate sprint points keep her firmly in the lead for general classification, 17 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 20 ahead of Johansson.

Tomorrow’s final stage is a city centre circuit race, 11 laps of a 7.2km loop that contains at least six sharp right-angle turns. The peloton will then have a break of a day, before the most important race of the week, Sunday’s Chongming Island round of the UCI World Cup.

Full Results
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3:01:02
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
7Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
8Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
10Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
12Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
13Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:04
14Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:06
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:10
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:31
17Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:01:40
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
19Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
20Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
21Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
22Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
23Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
25Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
26Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
27Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
28Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
29Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
30Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
31Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
32Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
33Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
34Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
35Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
36Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
37Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
38Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
39Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
40Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
41Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
42Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
43Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
44Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
45Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
47Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
48Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
49Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
50Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
51Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
52Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
53Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
54Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
55Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
56Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
57Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
58Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
59Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
60Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
61Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
62Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
63Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
64Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
65Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
66Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:46
67Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:56
68Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
69Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:10
70Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea0:07:50
71Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
72Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
73Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
74Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
75Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
76Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
77Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
78Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
79Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
80Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
81Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
82Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
83Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
84Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
85Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
86Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
87Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation0:07:56
88Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:16:59
89Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea0:17:57
DNSLidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFAnna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFKunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
DNFNuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand

Sprint 1
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK5pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team1

Sprint 2
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo1

Points - Finish
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women14pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit12
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women10
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana6
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy5
7Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States4
8Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany2
10Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy1

Teams
1HTC Highroad Women9:03:10
2Italy0:01:36
3Nederland Bloeit
4Hitec Products - UCK
5SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:16
6Germany
7United States
8Garmin - Cervelo0:03:32
9Ukraine0:04:56
10Lotto Honda Team
11China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
12Vaiano Solaristech
13Austria
14Alriksson Go:Green
15Russian Federation0:05:02
16Thailand0:11:06
17Korea0:17:16

Asian teams
1China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling9:08:06
2Thailand0:06:10
3Korea0:12:20

General classification after stage 2
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women4:49:57
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:17
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:20
4Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States0:00:26
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:27
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
8Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
10Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:34
12Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:42
13Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:44
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:58
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy0:01:10
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:01:11
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:55
18Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:02:06
19Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:02:07
20Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
21Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
22Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
23Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
24Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
25Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
26Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
27Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
28Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
29Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
30Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
31Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
32Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
33Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
34Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
35Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
36Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
37Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
38Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
39Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
40Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
41Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
42Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
43Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:13
44Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:18
45Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
46Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
47Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
48Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
49Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
50Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
52Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States0:02:23
53Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:02:27
54Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:34
55Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
56Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:37
57Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:41
58Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
59Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
60Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:02:45
61Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
62Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:48
63Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
64Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
65Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy0:02:50
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:03:02
67Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea0:03:08
68Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:03:09
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy0:03:41
70Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea0:08:17
71Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:23
72Son Eunju (Kor) Korea0:08:28
73Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
74Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
75Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:33
76Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:08:35
77Jessica Prinner (USA) United States0:08:37
78Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
79Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria0:08:51
80Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
81Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
82Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:08:55
83Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
84Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:09:00
85Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand0:09:18
86Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
87Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:09:36
88Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:17:26
89Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea0:19:07

Points classification
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women44pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK25
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit22
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo16
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana14
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women10
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team6
8Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States5
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy5
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team4
11Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
12Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech3
13Coryn Rivera (USA) United States3
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany2
15Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green2
16Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1
17Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy1

Asian rider classification
1Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand4:52:04
2Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
3Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
4Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand0:00:11
5Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:38
6Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:41
7Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea0:01:01
8Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:02
9Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea0:06:10
10Son Eunju (Kor) Korea0:06:21
11Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:06:53
12Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand0:07:11
13Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
14Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:07:29
15Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea0:17:00

Teams classsification
1HTC Highroad Women14:31:27
2Nederland Bloeit0:01:25
3Hitec Products - UCK
4Italy0:02:51
5Germany0:03:05
6United States
7SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:16
8Garmin - Cervelo0:03:32
9Lotto Honda Team0:04:45
10Vaiano Solaristech
11Russian Federation0:04:51
12Ukraine0:04:56
13Alriksson Go:Green0:05:14
14Austria0:05:19
15China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:05:23
16Thailand0:11:17
17Korea0:17:57

Asian teams classification
1China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling14:36:50
2Thailand0:05:54
3Korea0:12:34

