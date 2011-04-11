Trending

Tour du Loir-et -Cher past winners

2000-2010

2010Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
2009Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
2008Christofer Stevenson (Swe) Team GLS - Pakke Shop
2007Alain Lauener (Swi) Fidi BC
2006Jacob Moe Rasmussen (Den) Team GLS
2005Marc de Maar (Ned) Rabobank
2004Tom Stubbe (Bel) Team Deschacht - E. Merckx
2003Herve Duclos Lassalle (Fra) Credit Agricole Espoirs
2002Samuel Gicquel (Fra) Jean Floc'h
2001Rudolph Wentzel (RSA) Go Pass-ABX
2000Gisle Vikoyr (Nor)

