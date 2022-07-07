Tour de France stage 6 - Live coverage

Refresh

The front group of three are working well together but the attacks continue in their wake, preventing them from carving out a substantial lead.

This first 20km have been relentless. With 200km still to come, it's going to be a long, hard day for the peloton. 200km to go

Van Aert is really keen to be part of this break, it seems - he continues to drive although his chasing group were caught by the peloton.

The three leaders retain a slim lead over the chasing group of four which includes Van Aert.

Van Aert has joined the breakaway and tries to encourage them to ride together.

A few more riders try to get away but Wout van Aert chases them down.

The three riders have a ten second gap with a fourth, from Team DSM, trying to bridge across.

Three riders have a small gap - Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroen) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo).

The pace drops off for a moment as everything comes back together again. It's a hectic start on today's stage of the Tour de France.

There's clearly a great deal of stress in the bunch today but as Wout van Aert continues to lead the front group, with Tadej Pogačar and Filippo Ganna part of the same group which is stretched across the road in an echelon.

The yellow jersey, Wout van Aert, drives at the front as a gap appears between the front group and the rest.

It's frantic at the sharp end as the wind is clearly causing havoc.

The road kicks up a steep ramp and another group of riders use it to try and launch an attack.

All change again at the front of the race as riders from Team DSM and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl lead the charge.

Mathieu Van der Poel is already out the back of the peloton. He's clearly not feeling himself, as he said following yesterday's stage.

The next moves begin, with Cofidis and Bora-Hansgrohe at the head of the race.

Yesterday's cobbled stage saw the first breakaway win of the Tour so far, with Simon Clarke recording an incredible victory, his first at the race.

Team BikeExchange, Lotto Soudal and Trek-Segafredo among the teams interested in escaping the bunch today, on what could well be a day for the breakaway.

The bunch is strung out right the way down the undulating straight road out of Binche as the battle for the break is on.

There has been a crash - Mathieu Burgaudeau of Team TotalEnergies is brought down at the back of the peloton and he looks pretty beaten up. The team lost another rider overnight with Daniel Oss pulling out following a collision with a fan - he has a fractured vertebra.

Alexis Vuillermoz of Team TotalEnergies is the first to come to the fore, but there are plenty more riders trying to follow.

Immediately there is lot of interest as riders show their interest in being a part of the day's break.

Race director Christian Prudhomme waves his yellow flag and we are off on stage 6 of the Tour de France.

The Tour visits its third country, after the Grand Départ kicked off proceedings in Denmark, before the caravan headed back to home soil in France. The race begins in Belgium today, heading through the Ardennes before returning to France after around 60km of racing.

The riders have just set off towards kilometre zero in Binche, on what will be the longest stage of the 2022 Tour de France.