Cant beats Verschueren at Jaarmarktcross Niel
Harris rounds out the podium
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) continued to dominate the European cyclo-cross races, winning Wednesday’s Jaarmarktcross in Niel, part of the season-long Soudal series.
“It really is going well at the present, but I’m not in absolute top condition yet,” Can’t warned after her victory. “It's hard to explain but I just feel like I can go even faster. I won today by riding at my own pace and so avoided a battle on the technical sections."
Verschueren accepted defeat after struggling at the start and on the technical section.
My start was not ideal. I let myself with a gap and had to chase. Second today was the highest I could finish,” she said. "I had problems on the technical sections too and remains something I’ve got to work on. The sand went smoothly but other parts were playing trick on me.”
Cant and her rivals are set to clash again in Sunday’s Asper-Gavere Superprestige race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:39:47
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Nikki Harris(Gbr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:02:55
|9
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:03:41
|10
|Laure Bouteloup (Fra)
|0:04:10
|11
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen
|0:04:29
|12
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:05:26
|13
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:06:01
|14
|Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners
|0:06:19
|15
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|-1 Lap
|16
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|-1 Lap
|17
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|-2 Laps
|18
|Birgit Massage (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|19
|Judith Visser (Ned)
|-3 Laps
|20
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-3 Laps
|21
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|DNF
|Katrina Jaunslaviete (Lat) CT Pajur
