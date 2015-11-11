Trending

Cant beats Verschueren at Jaarmarktcross Niel

Harris rounds out the podium

Sanne Cant wins another European title on Saturday.

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) continued to dominate the European cyclo-cross races, winning Wednesday’s Jaarmarktcross in Niel, part of the season-long Soudal series.

“It really is going well at the present, but I’m not in absolute top condition yet,” Can’t warned after her victory. “It's hard to explain but I just feel like I can go even faster. I won today by riding at my own pace and so avoided a battle on the technical sections."

Verschueren accepted defeat after struggling at the start and on the technical section.

My start was not ideal. I let myself with a gap and had to chase. Second today was the highest I could finish,” she said. "I had problems on the technical sections too and remains something I’ve got to work on. The sand went smoothly but other parts were playing trick on me.”

Cant and her rivals are set to clash again in Sunday’s Asper-Gavere Superprestige race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:39:47
2Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:08
3Nikki Harris(Gbr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:00:15
4Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:00:34
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:41
6Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:15
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:02:44
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:02:55
9Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:03:41
10Laure Bouteloup (Fra)0:04:10
11Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen0:04:29
12Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:05:26
13Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:06:01
14Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners0:06:19
15Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)-1 Lap
16Elena Valentini (Ita)-1 Lap
17Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam-2 Laps
18Birgit Massage (Bel)-2 Laps
19Judith Visser (Ned)-3 Laps
20Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW-3 Laps
21Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam-4 Laps
DNFHelen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
DNFKatrina Jaunslaviete (Lat) CT Pajur

 

