Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) continued to dominate the European cyclo-cross races, winning Wednesday’s Jaarmarktcross in Niel, part of the season-long Soudal series.





“It really is going well at the present, but I’m not in absolute top condition yet,” Can’t warned after her victory. “It's hard to explain but I just feel like I can go even faster. I won today by riding at my own pace and so avoided a battle on the technical sections."

Verschueren accepted defeat after struggling at the start and on the technical section.

My start was not ideal. I let myself with a gap and had to chase. Second today was the highest I could finish,” she said. "I had problems on the technical sections too and remains something I’ve got to work on. The sand went smoothly but other parts were playing trick on me.”

Cant and her rivals are set to clash again in Sunday’s Asper-Gavere Superprestige race.



