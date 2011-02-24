Trending

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad-Elite Women past winners

Champions from 2006 to 2010

Past winners
2010Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
2009Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2008Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink
2007Mie Bekker Lacota (Den) Team Flexpoint
2006Suzanne de Goede (Ned) AA Drink

