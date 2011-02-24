Omloop Het Nieuwsblad-Elite Women past winners
Champions from 2006 to 2010
|2010
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2009
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
|2008
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink
|2007
|Mie Bekker Lacota (Den) Team Flexpoint
|2006
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) AA Drink
