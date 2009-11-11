Trending

Van Der Poel tops in Juniors

Meurisse, Hofman battle for second

Full results
1David van der Poel (Ned)0:37:31
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:00:39
3Joeri Hofman (Bel)
4Mike van Aken (Bel)0:01:01
5Alexis Caresmel (Bel)
6Stan Goderie (Bel)
7Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
8Jorn Claes (Bel)
9Maxime Huygens (Bel)0:01:52
10Jelle Cant (Bel)0:02:36
11Thijs Van Aert (Bel)0:03:25
12Kris Vermeir (Bel)0:04:03
13Rob Leemans (Bel)0:05:16
14Jamie Herremans (Bel)0:05:40
15Niels Verdijck (Bel)0:05:54
16Jago Goedefroy (Bel)
17Jens Van Ammel (Bel)0:06:26
18 -1 lapStef Beyers (Bel)
19Ilja Peyffers (Bel)
20Joris Van Loock (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews