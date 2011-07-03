Image 1 of 8 Brook Macdonald (MS Evil Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Gee Atherton's tire was his undoing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Podium: Danny Hart, Josh Bryceland, Aaron Gwin, Brook Macdonald, Cameron Cole (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 World Cup leaders: Brosnan and Gwinn (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's downhill at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup was expected to be a battle between current leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and second-placed Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), who was only 36 points back. Minnaar had qualified first and Gwin second, and the rider who won the final would don the leader's jersey. Unfortunately, Minnaar's crash derailed his attempt to take the jersey, while Gwin padded his lead with his third win of the season.

Czech national champion Matej Charvat set the early standard of 4:47, but riders following him steadily chipped away at it. Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) was the first to go under 4:40, and his time would be good enough for 10th at the end of the day.

Andrew Neethling (Giant) knocked a few tenths off Leov's time, but junior World Cup leader Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) then took a significant 1.2 seconds off the lead. Brook MacDonald (MS Evil), one of the revelations of the season, then took a massive five and a half seconds off the leading time two riders later.

MacDonald's time held up through pre-race and local favourite Steve Smith (Devinci), Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International), Gee Atherton (Commencal) - who flatted - and Danny Hart (Giant) and Cameron Cole (Lapierre International). It took Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the third fastest qualifier, to finally remove MacDonald from the top spot, by five-hundredths of a second.

All that were left were Gwin and Minnaar. Gwin had a good, solid run, but less than half a second faster than Bryceland; not the spectacular gaps we have seen earlier in the season. Minnaar started strongly, setting the highest speed through the speed trap - the only rider to crack 60 kilometres an hour. At the first split he was less than a tenth of a second behind Gwin, but then disaster struck for the South African, when he hit a rock and crashed. While he was back on his bike quickly, the damage was done, and Minnaar would finish 18th, seceding an additional 137 points to Gwin in the World Cup race.

"I was on a good one, having a smooth fast top," said Minnaar, "so I backed off a bit at the bottom to continue the flow through, and somehow I got too close to a tree, got hooked on a rock and went over the bars. I'm pretty banged up right now, but hopefully I'll be back next week to keep the challenge going.

Gwin tried to put the pressure of the World Cup lead out of his mind for the final. "My qualifying run didn't go as well as I hoped it would, so I was focussed on not making any mistakes and riding like I knew I could. I know at this point that if I put a good one together I should be right up there, so I just focussed on doing that. Minus one massive mistake at the top, I think I did that, so it was good."

Gwin now has 868 points, followed by Minnaar with 695, and then Gee Atherton at 547. Brosnan leads the junior World Cup standings with 314 points.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:04:31.771 2 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:00.465 3 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:00.515 4 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.679 5 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:03.726 6 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:06.126 7 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:06.807 8 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:07.156 9 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:07.327 10 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.711 11 Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:08.624 12 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:08.647 13 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:08.836 14 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:09.053 15 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:09.487 16 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:10.450 17 Michael Hannah (Aus) 0:00:10.572 18 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:10.651 19 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:11.023 20 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:11.149 21 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:11.179 22 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.706 23 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:12.840 24 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing 0:00:13.377 25 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:13.467 26 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:14.090 27 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:14.510 28 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:14.599 29 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:14.817 30 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:15.523 31 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:15.645 32 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:15.846 33 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:16.006 34 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:16.224 35 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:16.228 36 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:16.828 37 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:16.831 38 Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense 0:00:16.855 39 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:16.898 40 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing 0:00:17.241 41 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:17.782 42 Kyle Sangers° (Can) 0:00:18.197 43 Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:18.483 44 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:18.951 45 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:19.008 46 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:19.328 47 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:19.454 48 Florian Arthus (Fra) 0:00:19.722 49 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:19.872 50 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:00:20.003 51 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:20.567 52 Chris Del Bosco (Can) 0:00:20.897 53 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:22.709 54 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:22.714 55 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:23.259 56 Yann Gauvin (Can) 0:00:23.349 57 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:23.583 58 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 0:00:24.973 59 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:25.235 60 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:25.326 61 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:25.968 62 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:26.017 63 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:27.697 64 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:27.844 65 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:28.236 66 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:29.943 67 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:30.357 68 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:30.544 69 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:32.145 70 Hajime Imoto (Jpn) 0:00:33.788 71 Logan Binggeli (USA) 0:00:34.380 72 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:35.092 73 Yuuki Kushima° (Jpn) 0:00:35.690 74 Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:37.322 75 Daniel Sims (NZl) 0:00:40.255 76 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:45.667 77 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:47.554 78 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing 0:00:48.667 DNF Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal DNF Martin Frei (Swi) DNS Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 101 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 64 3 Scott 11 57 4 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 52 5 Lapierre International 51 6 Mondraker Factory Team 37 7 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 36 8 MS Evil Racing 35 9 Commencal 30 10 Devinci Global Racing 30 11 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 26 12 Riding Addiction Commencal 22 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 18 14 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 18 15 Team GR 17 16 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 15 17 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 14