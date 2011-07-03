Trending

Gwin tops the podium again at Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill

Bryceland, MacDonald all within about half a second

Brook Macdonald (MS Evil Racing)

Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing

Gee Atherton's tire was his undoing

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Podium: Danny Hart, Josh Bryceland, Aaron Gwin, Brook Macdonald, Cameron Cole

World Cup leaders: Brosnan and Gwinn

The men's downhill at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup was expected to be a battle between current leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and second-placed Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), who was only 36 points back. Minnaar had qualified first and Gwin second, and the rider who won the final would don the leader's jersey. Unfortunately, Minnaar's crash derailed his attempt to take the jersey, while Gwin padded his lead with his third win of the season.

Czech national champion Matej Charvat set the early standard of 4:47, but riders following him steadily chipped away at it. Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) was the first to go under 4:40, and his time would be good enough for 10th at the end of the day.

Andrew Neethling (Giant) knocked a few tenths off Leov's time, but junior World Cup leader Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) then took a significant 1.2 seconds off the lead. Brook MacDonald (MS Evil), one of the revelations of the season, then took a massive five and a half seconds off the leading time two riders later.

MacDonald's time held up through pre-race and local favourite Steve Smith (Devinci), Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International), Gee Atherton (Commencal) - who flatted - and Danny Hart (Giant) and Cameron Cole (Lapierre International). It took Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the third fastest qualifier, to finally remove MacDonald from the top spot, by five-hundredths of a second.

All that were left were Gwin and Minnaar. Gwin had a good, solid run, but less than half a second faster than Bryceland; not the spectacular gaps we have seen earlier in the season. Minnaar started strongly, setting the highest speed through the speed trap - the only rider to crack 60 kilometres an hour. At the first split he was less than a tenth of a second behind Gwin, but then disaster struck for the South African, when he hit a rock and crashed. While he was back on his bike quickly, the damage was done, and Minnaar would finish 18th, seceding an additional 137 points to Gwin in the World Cup race.

"I was on a good one, having a smooth fast top," said Minnaar, "so I backed off a bit at the bottom to continue the flow through, and somehow I got too close to a tree, got hooked on a rock and went over the bars. I'm pretty banged up right now, but hopefully I'll be back next week to keep the challenge going.

Gwin tried to put the pressure of the World Cup lead out of his mind for the final. "My qualifying run didn't go as well as I hoped it would, so I was focussed on not making any mistakes and riding like I knew I could. I know at this point that if I put a good one together I should be right up there, so I just focussed on doing that. Minus one massive mistake at the top, I think I did that, so it was good."

Gwin now has 868 points, followed by Minnaar with 695, and then Gee Atherton at 547. Brosnan leads the junior World Cup standings with 314 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:04:31.771
2Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:00.465
3Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing0:00:00.515
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:02.679
5Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:03.726
6Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:06.126
7Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:06.807
8Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:07.156
9Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:07.327
10Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:07.711
11Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:08.624
12Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:08.647
13Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:08.836
14Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:09.053
15Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:09.487
16Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:10.450
17Michael Hannah (Aus)0:00:10.572
18Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:10.651
19Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek0:00:11.023
20Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:11.149
21Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:11.179
22Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:12.706
23Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:12.840
24Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing0:00:13.377
25George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing0:00:13.467
26Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:14.090
27Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:14.510
28Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:14.599
29Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:00:14.817
30Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:15.523
31Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:15.645
32Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:15.846
33Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:16.006
34Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade0:00:16.224
35Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:16.228
36Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:16.828
37Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:16.831
38Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense0:00:16.855
39Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:16.898
40Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing0:00:17.241
41Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:17.782
42Kyle Sangers° (Can)0:00:18.197
43Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:18.483
44Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:18.951
45Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:19.008
46Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:19.328
47Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:19.454
48Florian Arthus (Fra)0:00:19.722
49Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:19.872
50Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona0:00:20.003
51Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:20.567
52Chris Del Bosco (Can)0:00:20.897
53Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:22.709
54Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:22.714
55Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:23.259
56Yann Gauvin (Can)0:00:23.349
57Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:23.583
58Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:24.973
59Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:25.235
60Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:25.326
61Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:25.968
62Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:26.017
63Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:27.697
64Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:27.844
65Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:28.236
66Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:29.943
67Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:30.357
68Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:30.544
69Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:32.145
70Hajime Imoto (Jpn)0:00:33.788
71Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:34.380
72Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 110:00:35.092
73Yuuki Kushima° (Jpn)0:00:35.690
74Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:37.322
75Daniel Sims (NZl)0:00:40.255
76Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade0:00:45.667
77Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:47.554
78Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing0:00:48.667
DNFGee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
DNFMartin Frei (Swi)
DNSJoshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing101pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate64
3Scott 1157
4Giant Factory Off-Road Team52
5Lapierre International51
6Mondraker Factory Team37
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz36
8MS Evil Racing35
9Commencal30
10Devinci Global Racing30
11Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain26
12Riding Addiction Commencal22
13Alpine Commencal Austria18
14Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof18
15Team GR17
16Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team15
17Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie14

Elite men downhill World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing868pts
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate695
3Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal547
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team506
5Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing459
6Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate431
7Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing430
8Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International371
9Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International356
10Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate347
11Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing344
12Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz315
13Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz314
14Marc Beaumont (GBr)309
15Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team304
16Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade304
17Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek243
18Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing241
19Romain Paulhan (Fra)226
20Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team221
21Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof216
22Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre210
23Michael Hannah (Aus)207
24Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team207
25Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride207
26Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain204
27Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges202
28Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing198
29Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing196
30Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride188
31Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense185
32Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing172
33Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team171
34Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team170
35Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing170
36Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11160
37Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona155
38Ben Cathro (GBr)153
39Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11146
40Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team141
41Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges135
42Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal131
43Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre130
44Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof130
45Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team129
46Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team129
47Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team127
48Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team126
49Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz118
50Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade118
51Guardia Pascual Bernat (Spa)113
52Button Joshua (Aus) SC - Intense109
53Braithwaite Thomas (GBr)100
54Ropelato Mitch (USA)99
55Simmonds Matthew (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof98
56Buchanan Lewis° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof94
57Bruni Loic° (Fra) Lapierre International91
58Tetzlaff Boris (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria90
59Brannigan George (NZl) Devinci Global Racing85
60Scott Mark° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain85
61Suding Lorenzo (Ita)82
62Atkinson Bryn (Aus)80
63Pombo Emanuel (Por)72
64Giordanengo Aurélien (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team70
65Atherton Dan (GBr) Commencal69
66Graves Jared (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team68
67Bond Alex (GBr)68
68Lamb Fergus (GBr)68
69Ferreiro Pajuelo Antonio (Spa)67
70Bentley Timothy (RSA) Morewood Unitedride67
71Keene Curtis (USA)66
72Rutar Nejc (Slo) Unior Tools Team64
73Brayton Adam (GBr)63
74Thomas Richard (GBr)57
75Williamson Greg (GBr)56
76Mears Scott (GBr)55
77Potgieter Johann (RSA)53
78Charvat Matej (Cze)48
79Arthus Florian (Fra)48
80Klausmann Marcus (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team47
81Masters Wyn (NZl) MS Evil Racing47
82Kerr Bernard (GBr)46
83Tennant Dean (Can)45
84Sangers Kyle° (Can)39
85Strasser Benny (Ger)39
86Jeandin Thomas (Swi)36
87Rischbieth Will (Aus)35
88Reading Jack (GBr)32
89Fearon Connor° (Aus) Kona31
90Beer Marcel (Swi)31
91Harnstrom Oscar (Swe)31
92Del Bosco Chris (Can)29
93Neethling Jonty (RSA)27
94Molloy Harry (GBr) Madison Saracen26
95Kangas Alexander (Swe)26
96Gauvin Yann (Can)25
97Gspan Dominik (Swi)25
98Brewin Gareth (GBr)23
99Brown Hayden (RSA)23
100Cardon Simon (Fra) Xcytt Racing22
101Gauvin Remi (Can)22
102Peyer Lars (Swi) SC - Intense18
103Mcglone Fraser° (GBr)17
104Pombo Daniel (Por)16
105Burton Oliver (GBr)15
106Purchase Kelvin (RSA)15
107Pandur Ziga (Slo) Unior Tools Team14
108Hutchens Chris (GBr)14
109Odendaal Tiaan° (RSA)13
110Di Pasquale Charly (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team13
111Smith Robert (GBr)12
112Ruffin Gaetan (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal12
113Barnes Joe (GBr)11
114O'riordan Seanan (Irl)11
115Petrucci Francesco Danilo (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek11
116Imoto Hajime (Jpn)11
117Roschi Roman (Swi)10
118Binggeli Logan (USA)10
119Oulego Moreno Ivan (Spa)9
120Milivinti Marco (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop8
121Parret Arthur° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee8
122Kushima Yuuki° (Jpn)8
123Mcglinchey Christopher° (Irl)8
124Bigoni Joris (Fra)8
125Payet Jérôme (Fra)7
126Sims Daniel (NZl)6
127Haas Mathias (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria5
128Gallean Mathieu (Fra) Ryde - Racing5
129Critchlow Daniel (GBr)4
130Vagner Adam (Cze)3
131Wallner Niklas (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing3
132Browning Travis (RSA)3

 

