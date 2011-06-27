Llordella wins Port Aine round of GP Massi Copa Catalana
Santanyes earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|1:38:18
|2
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:02:30
|3
|Oriol Colome (Spa)
|0:02:47
|4
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:03:07
|5
|Martin Clement (Fra)
|0:03:16
|6
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:05:46
|7
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|8
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:05:49
|9
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|0:06:30
|10
|Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)
|0:06:45
|11
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:07:26
|12
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:07:55
|13
|Aitor Tur (Spa)
|0:08:31
|14
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:10:08
|15
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|16
|Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)
|0:11:59
|17
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:13:15
|18
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:13:35
|19
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:14:22
|20
|Josep Chavarria (Spa)
|0:14:59
|21
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|0:15:48
|22
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|0:16:22
|23
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|24
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|25
|Jordi Sanmartin (Spa)
|26
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|27
|Eugenio Sennoaj (Fra)
|28
|Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
|29
|Gerard Barnolas (Spa)
|30
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|31
|Jordi Cunill (Spa)
|32
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|33
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|34
|Joan Canaleta (Spa)
|35
|Ivan De Romo (Spa)
|36
|Francisco Xavier Reixach (Spa)
|37
|Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
|38
|Alex Raya Paulo (Spa)
|39
|David Caceres (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|1:07:49
|2
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:01:42
|3
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:03:01
|4
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:05:46
|5
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|0:09:18
|6
|Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)
|0:09:53
|7
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:10:31
|8
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:11:43
|9
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:16:39
|10
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|0:22:32
|11
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
|12
|Aida Viladrich (Spa)
