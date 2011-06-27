Trending

Llordella wins Port Aine round of GP Massi Copa Catalana

Santanyes earns women's victory

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)1:38:18
2Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:02:30
3Oriol Colome (Spa)0:02:47
4Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:03:07
5Martin Clement (Fra)0:03:16
6Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:05:46
7Francesc Freixer (Spa)
8Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:05:49
9Francesc Guerra (Spa)0:06:30
10Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)0:06:45
11Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:07:26
12Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:07:55
13Aitor Tur (Spa)0:08:31
14Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:10:08
15Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
16Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)0:11:59
17Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:13:15
18Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)0:13:35
19Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:14:22
20Josep Chavarria (Spa)0:14:59
21Pierre Pous (Fra)0:15:48
22Eduard Figueras (Spa)0:16:22
23Vincent Thomas (Fra)
24Albert Carreras (Spa)
25Jordi Sanmartin (Spa)
26Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
27Eugenio Sennoaj (Fra)
28Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
29Gerard Barnolas (Spa)
30Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
31Jordi Cunill (Spa)
32Oriol Domenech (Spa)
33Eloi Preckler (Spa)
34Joan Canaleta (Spa)
35Ivan De Romo (Spa)
36Francisco Xavier Reixach (Spa)
37Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
38Alex Raya Paulo (Spa)
39David Caceres (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)1:07:49
2Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:01:42
3Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:03:01
4Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:05:46
5Nuria Espinosa (Spa)0:09:18
6Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)0:09:53
7Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:10:31
8Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:11:43
9Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:16:39
10Judith Sanchez (Spa)0:22:32
11Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
12Aida Viladrich (Spa)

