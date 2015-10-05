Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 9 preview

Stage map and profile

A rolling, twisting, long time trial with some nasty drags, plenty of bends and a net loss in altitude of over 300m. This is a serious day for the GC, and the parcours looks nothing like a typical Tour long TT. It will be as much a test of concentration and bike handling as of cycling strength.

