Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 18 preview
Stage map and profile
The longest stage of the Giro is flat most of the way, then kicks up for a late-stage climb of the Pramartino, which also featured in the 2011 Tour de France. The helter skelter descent to Pinerolo is more complicated than the climb itself. It’s real ambush territory, a spectacular finale.
