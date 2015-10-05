Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 15 preview

Stage map and profile

The third time trial of the race is more typical sadistic Giro d’Italia fare. It’s uphill almost all the way. A 1.8km warm-up flat section is followed by the 9km-long Alpe di Siusi, which averages 8.3 per cent. The tactic: go hard but not too hard.

Latest on Cyclingnews