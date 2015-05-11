Welcome to live coverage of the Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante

The third stage of the Giro d'italia is set to get underway in the next 20 minutes. Michael Matthews is in the maglia rosa today, after taking it from his teammate Simon Gerrans.

A quick look at how the overall standings look after the opening weekend. 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:32:44

2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge

5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07

6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo

9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo

10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13

It was a crash packed finish to yesterday's stage with much of the peloton getting caught behind a crash in the last 12 kilometres. The incident was caused by a spectator attempting to ride along with the speeding group. You can watch the footage of the crash shot by a spectator right here.

Elia Viviani was lucky enough to avoid the crash and went on to win his first Grand Tour stage, ahead of Moreno Hofland and André Greipel. Click here to hear what he had to say after the stage. The top 10 from stage 2 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:13:18

2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin

5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

The flag has dropped and the peloton are now riding through the neutral zone.

#Giro The profile of stage 3. A really nice stage should be today. http://t.co/pXK33nGRoI @katushacycling Mon, 11th May 2015 12:27:05

Today is a short and punchy stage with two climbs over 136 kilometres. There is enough time after the summit of the second category Barbagelata, which comes at 92km, for the sprinters to make it back on but it is also a big opportunity for an escapee to take the glory.

Today's stage finishes in Sestri Levante. It's the fifth time that a stage of the Giro d'Italia will finish in the Ligurian town. It first appeared in 1960 when Gastone Nencini took victory on his way to finishing second overall. Lars Bak won here in 2012, the last time the race visited the town.

If you haven't had a chance to watch yesterday's stage 2 or want to remind yourself of what happened? You can watch highlights of it here. Alternatively, if you can't watch video, why not read our detailed report here.

131km remaining from 136km After five kilometres of racing we have a break of five riders holding a 30-second advantage on the peloton.

Apologies it is actually 25 riders out ahead of the main peloton.

That gap has now gone up to over a minute. We are waiting for confirmation of all the riders in the group but it seems that Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Davide Vilella (Cannondale), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) are part of the group.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) is currently trying to make his way across the to group.

Pre-race favourite Alberto Contador made it through yesterday's stage without any trouble. The Spaniard says that things are going perfectly at the moment.

Darwin Atapuma is reportedly among the 25 riders our front, giving BMC strength in numbers with Burghardt and Gilbert also among the escapes. Atapuma has had a tough week after his mum passed away last week. The Colombian decided to start and race in her honour.

Slagter hasn't managed to bridge across to the escapees and he has been caught by the peloton.

#Giro Anton Vorobyev was forced to abandon the race due to acute gastroenteritis. Get well very soon, Anton! #katushateam @katushacycling Mon, 11th May 2015 13:00:00

As well as Vorobyev, Pieter Serry and Ramon Carratero both abandoned after the late crash yesterday.

We're still piecing together the breakaway group but here is a look at who is out front today. Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Rubén Fernandez (Movistar), Cedric Pineau (FDJ), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Maurilo Fischer (FDJ), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Davide Vilella (Cannondale), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF).

Lindeman was in the break yesterday and he took the mountains classification. He'll be looking to add to his total with two classified ascents today.

As we say that it's Zardini who takes the points at the top of the first climb ahead of Ulissi and Herrada.

.@eliaviviani rode to the sign-on with this vintage Pinarello bike. http://t.co/zQ8jQYdgcF @Cyclingnewsfeed Mon, 11th May 2015 13:18:09

Finally we have the full make-up of the breakaway group. Here are the men out front. Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Rubén Fernandez (Movistar), Cedric Pineau (FDJ), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Maurilo Fischer (FDJ), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Gianfranco Zilioni (Androni-Giocattoli).

After taking the points at the top of the first climb, Zardini has decided to go it alone. He currently has 40 seconds on his break companions.

101km remaining from 136km There is a group of 6 riders 40 seconds behind Zardini, with the rest of the escapees a further 20 seconds back. Zardini has 2:51 on the main peloton.

The peloton seem very wary and are closing in on the third group on the road. With this being the equal shortest stage of the race they can't give the leaders too big an advantage.

Very strong break. As expected, both Ulissi and Gilbert are playing a big role. Both went to check out this stage before the race. #Giro @mrconde Mon, 11th May 2015 13:40:05

We've had a bit of a change up at the front of the peloton. It's now Ulissi and Villella on the attack.

91km remaining from 136km Lots of chopping and changing at the front Ulissi and Villella have been caught by several riders uncluding Boaro, Burghardt and Puccio.

In the peloton it's Tinkoff-Saxo working on the front with Orica-GreenEdge behind them. With Esteban Chaves out front, the Australian team look like they're taking a bit of a back seat.

It appears the BMC rider int he front group is Dillier.

The seven men who have branched out front have a small 11-second lead on the chasers with the peloton just over a minute behind.

84km remaining from 136km Ulissi and Villella are no longer with this front group, as Dillier also struggles the back of the leading group.

Problem for mountains classification leader Lindeman. He puts his hand up and calls for the car.

Adam Hansen is in the second group on the road. It's Hansen's birthday today. Can he give himself a present of a stage win?

If you're just joining us, a quick reminder of how things are on the road. We've got four leaders with a 25-second advantage on a large group of chasers. Tinkoff-Saxo are leading the peloton at around 1:20 back.

One of the big talking points today was the crash caused towards the end of Sunday's stage 2 when a spectator attempted to join the peloton as the sped past. You can watch the incident here.

Our four leaders have been caught by the chasers. We have one big group our front once again.

The lead group now looks like this with Tinkoff-Saxo still doing the chasing behind. Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Francesco Gavazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Zilioli, Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Maurillo Fischer (FDJ), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Cedric Pineau (FDJ), Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Garmin).

Mikel Nieve is also part of the front group for team Sky.

#giro Today's stage finishes in Sestri Levante, where Lars Bak won in 2012: http://t.co/k2QY87Dwy0 @Lotto_Soudal Mon, 11th May 2015 14:17:30

We haven't seen much of Richie Porte today, the Australian has has kept his nose clean so far today. Yesterday, Team Sky told Cyclingnews that Porte is staying in a motorhome throughout the Giro d'Italia. Take a look at his abode for the next three weeks here.

Thumbs up before today's stage 3! @albertocontador and @olegtinkov at the #Giro #GirodItalia #cycling… https://t.co/97yhe6gNXM @tinkoff_saxo Mon, 11th May 2015 14:25:54

71km remaining from 136km The gap to the peloton has dropped under a minute now. It stands at 52 seconds.

Chris Juul Jenson has been the man doing the work on the front of the peloton for quite some time and the gap continues to come down and is now at 47 seconds. It looks set to be a sprint finish today but anything can happen in the next 60 kilometres.

A problem for Zardini in the front group. The Italian had an issue with his gears but his teammate gave him a little push to make sure he kept rolling along as the leaders continue climbing.

A problem for Zardini in the front group. The Italian had an issue with his gears but his teammate gave him a little push to make sure he kept rolling along as the leaders continue climbing.

63km remaining from 136km André Greipel struggling off the back of the peloton. He'll have a furious chase down the descent if he wants to contest the sprint today.

Another sprinter bites the dust. Luka Mezgec has been distanced as has Tom Boonen. Maglia rosa Michael Matthews is still in the bunch though and all this is good news for him.

61km remaining from 136km A problem for Benat Intxausti. He's already had a wheel change but this time he has a bike change. Quick change and he's going again.

Chirico has been reportedly dropped from the front group. They're still dangling out in front of the peloton as the gap increases slightly to 52 seconds.

Chirico has been reportedly dropped from the front group. They're still dangling out in front of the peloton as the gap increases slightly to 52 seconds.

It's still Juul Jensen on the front of the peloton. The Danish rider is leading the main group down the descent towards Montebruno and the final climb of the day.

Domenico Pozzovivo was one of the riders to lose time in on of yesterday's crashes. Now almost 2 minutes down, the AG2R-La Mondiale leader has said that he will go on the attack. Read what he had to say after yesterday's stage.

53km remaining from 136km Mori leading the escapees down this twisting descent towards the Barbagelata and they've managed to bring the gap out to 55 seconds but the peloton are not letting them get much more than that.

Dillier leads out Gilbert for the intermediate sprint. The Belgian takes the points with Clarke behind him and Dillier in third.

Clarke has earned some bonus seconds with the two intermediate sprints, which means that he could well be the new maglia rosa at the end of the day.

The peloton is now on the Barbagelata and Viviani already looks like he's struggling. He's about five men from the back of the peloton.

48km remaining from 136km It's now Ivan Rovney controlling the front of the peloton. Tinkoff-Saxo have been doing all the work today and the other teams have been more than happy to let them. They did the same yesterday, which kept Contador away from all the crashes yesterday.

Stefano Pirazzi attacks from the peloton as Sebastian Henao goes out the back. A worrying sign with much bigger climbs to come in the Giro.

Pirazzi has made the juncture to the leading group but they've only got 18 seconds on the peloton now and it won't be long before things come together.

Almost as soon as he sees the back of the leading group Pirazzi cracks and is caught by the peloton once again. This is proving much tougher than a lot of riders expected.

46km remaining from 136km Kotchetkov attacks with the top of the climb in sight

Nobody can follow the Katusha rider and he takes the points at the top of the climb

The breakaway coming over the top of the climbs in bits and pieces with the peloton not too far behind them.

Kotchetkov will be in the blue jersey of the mountains classification tomorrow after that clever dig near the top of the Barbagelata.

If you missed it earlier today, footage emerged of a fan attempting to join the peloton during yesterday's stage, which resulted in a big crash.

42km remaining from 136km Kochetkov has 15 seconds on the chasers on this descent and 30 on the peloton.

Pozzovivo has crashed. It looks like it was a very hard crash.

Worrying sight of the Italian lying face down. Let's hope that it looks worse than it actually is. He's receiving medical attention at the moment.

36km remaining from 136km Out front Kochetkov continues to ride alone on this descent. There's over 20 kilometres of flat once they hit the bottom though, so he's going to have a hard job keeping the chasers at bay.

No news on how Pozzovivo is. We will try to bring you any news on his condition as soon as we can.

Behind Kochetkov there are lots of riders being distanced from the chasing group. It is Gilbert and Chaves on the front through and leading the chase.

Reports coming throuhgh from Italian television that Pozzovivo is concious and moving.His race is surely over but that is great news considering.

Is it really necessary to show these images of Pozzovivo at the #Giro2015? Have some respect for the rider & his family! @giroditalia @chrisfroome Mon, 11th May 2015 15:28:50

A few of the dropped riders are being mopped up by the Tinkoff-Saxo led peloton on this descent.

26km remaining from 136km Kochetkov now has 25 seconds on the chasers, that surely can't be enough time for him to make it to the finish alone.

We haven't seen the maglia rosa Michael Matthews for quite some time but we can only assume that he's still in the main peloton. They're a minute behind Kochetkov at the moment but he still has to be a favourite for today should the peloton catch Kochetkov. Fancy a look at his bike for the race? You can do that right here.

The chasers are now 20 seconds behind Kochtkov. The riders doing the chasing are Gilbert, Paterski, Samoilau, Ulissi, Hansen, Herrada, Chaves, Clarke, Gavazzi and Villella

Rai TV says race doctor Giovanni Tredici said of Pozzovivo: There’s good news, I’ve been told that he’s conscious. He hurt his face but its not an emergency situation at the moment. Dr Branca in ambulance 1 is with him but the news is comforting.

17km remaining from 136km Kochetkov is on the flat now. He has one minute on the peloton but the chasers are still closing him down.

Philippe Gilbert hands a bit of power bar to Jesus Herrada in the break, however he wasn't so happy when Maciej Paterski took a drink from the BMC car.

After Tinkoff-Saxo did almost all the work on the front, Pieter Weening of Orica-GreenEdge has gone to the front for a bit but pulls off fairly quickly. The gap is now 44 seconds.

14km remaining from 136km GreenEdge still have two riders int he front group with Chaves and Clarke. Clarke will be the new leader if they can pull Kochetkov back.

Hansen attacks from the chasing group.

Clarke follows Hansen

Peaterski has also gone with Hanson and Clarke as Chaves is caught be the peloton.

AG2R-La Mondiale have confirmed that Pozzovivo is conscious and lucid after his heavy crash earlier.

The three chasers have Kochetkov in their sights with 11km to go.

10km remaining from 136km Kochetkov now joined by Hansen, Paterski and Clarke out front while TInkoff-Saxo continue to lead the peloton.

9km remaining from 136km The leaders only have 15 seconds on the front with 9km to go. It's a tough ask for these escapees.

7km remaining from 136km Orica-GreenEdge are helping with the chasing now and the gap is only 9 seconds for the four leaders.

5km remaining from 136km It's a very reduced peloton that is tracking down these leaders. That climb up Barbagelata really had an impact on the bunch.

The peloton almost have the leaders back now and Kochetkov attacks again with Clarke quick to get into his wheel.

3km remaining from 136km All together now and Clarke stays at the front of the peloton to help with the pace setting.

It's not all bad for Kochetkov who will have the mountains jersey tomorrow.

2km to go and Astana are coming to the front too. After the crashes of yesterday the teams are very cautious.

We're under the flamme rouge

Michael Matthews wins stage 3

Michael Matthews ensures himself another day in the pink with that win. He beat Fabio Felline and Philippe Gilbert in the sprint.

A replay of the sprint shows that Matthews took is by almost a bike's length. The Australian used Feline as his final leadout man, sprinting around him in the final hundred metres.

Matthews was the only genuine sprinter remaining in that group. His team did a great job to get him in that position and cleaver work putting two men into the escape. The bonus seconds mean that Matthews has a six-second lead over his teammate Clarke.

Confirmation of the top 10 from the stage 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:33:53

2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha

5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha

7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF

9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

10 Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling

Here is the top 10 in the GC after that stage 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8:06:27

2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06

3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge

5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17

6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23

9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Michael Matthews was obviously delighted after his win. Here is what he had to say after the stage. "It’s been a dream come true so far for this Giro d’Italia. We planned to get the team time trial win and this was another big goal for us. We reconned it last we knew what was coming."

For a full recap, result and photos from today's stage, make sure to stick with Cyclingnews. You can find all that here.

There will also be action and reaction from today's stage on our video page. Subscribe here so you don't miss anything.

As we wrap up our coverage today we must talk about Domenico Pozzovivo. The Italian is in hospital after crashing hard today. The good news is that he's conscious. More information here as we get it.