Welcome to live coverage of the Giro d'Italia Stage 21 from Turin to Milan

How time flies! Welcome to the final stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. The riders are signing on and we should be on our way to Milan very soon.

The jersey wearers are all on the start line. Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru are all smiles as they wait for the start to be given. It should be an easy enough day for the pair.

Fabio Aru has a special helmet on today with the Sardianian flag on it. He's not the only one and Katusha posted this picture of Luca Paolini with his special helmet design.

The peloton are making their way through the neutralised section. Just 185 kilometres separate them from the finish in Milan.

There are a few small lumps and bumps today but nothing that constitutes a climb and a sprint should be a foregone conclusion today but there'll be plenty of riders looking to spoil that.

Yesterday was another exciting stage yesterday as Alberto Contador struggled while Fabio Aru stormed away to his second consecutive win. Here is how it finished on stage 20 of the Giro. 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:12:25

2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18

3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24

4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team

5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34

6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:25

7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28

8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky

10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Despite losing more than two minutes, Alberto Contador easily held onto his maglia rosa. Today's stage shouldn't have any impact on the overall classification so this is how it should look at the end of today as Contador steps up to take his race winner's trophy. 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 84:03:30

2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02

3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14

4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:19

5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:52

6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:10:50

7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:02

8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:17

9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:00

10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:23

While today is a sprint stage, there aren't so many sprinters remaining after a tough final week. Sacha Modolo has been one of the strongest in the latter stages of the race while last year's final day winner Luke Mezgec is looking for a repeat performance. Who do you think will win today? Let us know on twitter and we'll post your predictions here. You can find us at @Cyclingnewsfeed or @SadhbhOS.

The flag has dropped and we are racing.

Alberto Contador is riding a pink bike today in honour of his win. You can see it, and Oleg Tinkov's new hairdo, in this picture posted by team manager Stefano Feltrin.

Alberto Contador showed one of his first signs of weakness throughout this Giro d'Italia during yesterday's stage, as he was unable to follow the late attack. The Spaniard says he was never worried that his overall lead was about to slip away. Read a transcript of Contador's post-stage press conference here.

A nice relaxed start to today's stage as Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo team celebrate their overall victory. Prosecco all around. After 20 minutes of racing the group is still all together.

All of the 163 riders that finished yesterday left the start this morning. Alessandro Petacchi won't be in the mix for the sprint today as he failed to finish stage 20 due to a fever.

Oleg Tinkov seems to be enjoying himself more than anyone else during this final stage.

149km remaining from 178km The riders are in no rush at the moment and the group is still all together for now.

Astana have managed to put two riders on the podium at the Giro d'Italia with Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa. It was Landa that sparked everything off with his attack yesterday and looked like he might move back into second place but according to the 25-year-old, the team told him to wait for Aru.

As we wait for the action to pick up in today's stage, refresh your memory of what happened yesterday with our stage highlights. You can find highlights off all the stages on our YouTube page.

After the first hour of racing the peloton is still all together and the average speed has been a relatively sedate 37.2kph.

Today is the 85th time that Milan will host a stage finish at the Giro d'Italia. The last time the race finished in Milan was the 2013 Giro where Marco Pinotti took the honours in an individual time trial. The real excitement was behind him as Ryder Hesjedal beat Joaquim Rodríguez by 16 seconds in the overall classification.

116km remaining from 178km You may not be surprised when I tell you that it's still all together in the bunch. It's likely that we'll have to wait until the peloton near Milan before the attacks start to come.

Today's stage finishes with seven circuits, of 5 kilometres in length, around the centre of Milan. "The final circuit, 5.350km to be precise, is on wide, well-surfaced avenues. With eight tight-angle or acute bends, four curves, and two perpendicular crossings of tram-lines, it passes the Vigorelli velodrome and the Fiera Milano City conference centre. The home straight is 1km long, on asphalt 8.5m wide," says the organisation.

After a tough start to the week, Fabio Aru fought back in the last two mountain stages and broke away to win both of the. Rumour has it, Vino wants to send him to the Tour de France. Read the full story here and let us know your thoughts on yesterday's stage to Sestriere on twitter. You can find us at @Cyclingnewsfeed or @SadhbhOS.

The riders are approaching the first of two intermediate sprints for the day. With no escape as of yet, there are full points available for the red jersey contenders. We can expect a hotly contested battle for the points.

The second hour of racing was a little bit quicker than the first but the peloton is still taking it relatively easy with an average speed of 37.2kph. We can expect it to pick up drastically when they hit the final circuit.

While the Giro d'Italia has often finished in Milan, most recently that has been with a time trial. Today's stage is the first time since 2007 that the Italian Grand Tour will finish with a sprint stage into Milan. Alessandro Petacchi won on that day, although the result was eventually scratched from his record after he tested positive for elevated levels of salbutamol. Petacchi won't get a chance to put it back on after he abandoned during yesterday's stage.

94km remaining from 178km BMC take over the pace setting at the front of the peloton and they pull out a gap on the bunch.

Three BMC riders and a Lampre-Merida rider have gone clear as we near the first intermediate sprint. Philippe Gilbert is among them.

The riders that have gone off the front are Max Richeze (Lmapre-Merida), Philippe Gilbert, Marcus Burghardt and Silvan Dillier.

Gilbert is in with a shout of taking the points classification today if he can take a decent haul. That's obviously what BMC are interested in and the gap has come out to over a minute now. There is a group of chasers at 30 seconds behind.

Gilbert takes the points as Tinkoff-Saxo lead the bunch calmly to the intermediate sprint point.

Sacha Modolo moves to the front to take the points in the bunch while the other main contenders for this jersey keep their nose clean. There are 50 points available at the finish.

The three BMC rider and Richeze have sat up and are taking this easy as they wait for the bunch. They had the element of surprise this time but the other teams will be wise to it for the second intermediate sprint.

The BMC riders and Richeze have now been caught by the peleton, but AG"R's Patrick Gretsch and Axel Domont have got a small gap.

The two AG2R riders don't get particularly far and they're almost immediately caught by the bunch.

81km remaining from 178km After those little moves off the front the bunch is back together and Tinkoff-Saxo are controlling things once again. The team have got pink handlebar tape and pink socks as they celebrate winning the overall classification.

It's lunch time for the peloton and Ivan Basso seems to be offering around some cake between his teammates. A nice easy pace in the pack as they ride through San Martino.

Alberto Contador shows three fingers to the camera, indicating his three Giro victories. However, the record books will only show two after he had his 2011 victory taken away when he was given a retrospective ban after he tested positive for Clenbuterol in 2010.

71km remaining from 178km The peloton is stringing out as the pace begins to pick up. We've still got some way to go until we reach Milan. The race will enter the city with just over 30 kilometres remaining.

The peloton has just passed through the feed zone and the pace has been knocked off once again.

The Winston-Salem Classic criterium took place yesterday with Ryan taking victory in the women's race and White in the men's. Take a look at our full report, gallery and results right here.

After splitting up going through the feed zone the peloton have grouped back together 64 kilometres still to go.

Marco Coledan will be going home 500 CHF lighter after he was handed a fine for stopping short of the finish line to ensure that he finished last in the overall classification. You can read about that here plus news on Konig's top 10 finish and Alessandro Petacchi's abandon.

Giacomo Nizzolo pays a visit to the medical car. He gets some medication from the doctor and is back on his way. He'll be looking to keep that red jersey at the finish and maybe take the stage win.

Michael Rogers leads the peloton under the 50km to go banner and there is no sign of any attack just yet. The average speed of the 3rd hour was just over 58kph.

The riders are on the outskirts of Milan and they should be in the city proper in just under 10 kilometres. Teams like Giant and FDJ are slowly moving towards the front, ready to take up the pace setting.

36km remaining from 178km The riders are in Milan now and we've got seven laps of this finishing circuit. We can expect the pace to ramp up now as we reach the climax of this year's Giro d'Italia.

The GC teams are still near the front, with Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of the bunch as they have been all day. Most of the roads are pretty narrow and the riders will have to be vigilant to avoid any incidents.

29km remaining from 178km And we've got our first real attack of the day. Iljo Keisse and Luke Durbridge have a small advantage on the peloton.

A double puncture for Eurgenio Alafaci. The Trek Rider standing with just the frame in his hand as the team car arrives.

Five laps to go for the riders and the next time around they will be fighting it out for the intermediate sprint. The two leaders have just over 30 seconds on the bunch.

23km remaining from 178km BMC were pretty interested in the points at the first intermediate sprint. What will they do for this one? They really need full points if they want to put Gilbert into the red jersey.

Team Sky have moved to the front as Tinkoff-Saxo take a break for the first time. They're obviously interested in the points for Elia Viviani.

Keisse leads the escapees over the line, with Durbridge tucked in his wheel. No contest between then.

In the bunch, it is Nizzolo who takes the points easily and he extends his lead in the red jersey classification.

Some argy bargy between Nizzolo and Richeze. The Trek Factory Racing rider comes up to the Lampre-Merida rider and gives him a shoulder barge before he takes his position at the back of the team Sky train. Will that be looked at by the race jury later?

There's a bit more handbags between Nizzolo and the Lampre team and some heavy discussion going on. This should make the sprint extra interesting.

14km remaining from 178km There are yet more punctures in the bunch and Mezgec is one of the riders caught out. He's going to have a tough chase trying to get back on.

Konig the next puncture victim and there must be something out on the road. A lot of punctures happening in this finishing circuit.

12km remaining from 178km The two leaders have a 40-second advantage on the bunch.

Konig has managed to get back onto the peloton with the help of several teammates. They'll want to get back up to the front of the bunch as soon as possible to help Viviani.

With Sky somewhere near the back of the peloton it is TInkoff-Saxo doing the work on the front again. They've got Katusha behind them and Lampre just behind them again. Two more laps to go

10km remaining from 178km All these punctures are helping the escapees and they've got 41 seconds on the peloton, as Philippe Gilbert has a puncture.

Haussler punctures now as does several other riders. If they're not careful the teams will run out of replacement equipment.

8km remaining from 178km Trek Factory Racing are on the front of the bunch now.

LottoNL Jumbo have sent a man to the front. They'll be looking after Kruijswijk but they've also got Moreno Hofland for the sprint.

6km remaining from 178km IAM Cycling and FDJ joining in the party. This is going to be a chaotic finish. The two escapees have 35 seconds still.

5km remaining from 178km There's a mix of teams on the front with most of the big teams suffering punctures over the last couple of laps. Sylvain Chavanel is doing the chasing right now.

Last lap and the breakaway have less than 30 seconds now.

Lampre on the front now and the peloton is really stung out. Gaps are beginning to appear too.

3km remaining from 178km There seems to be a lot of indecision on the front of the peloton and nobody wants to take the chase. This allows the two escapees to add 15 seconds to their advantage. It's now almost 40 seconds again.

Patrick Gretsch has had enough and he attacks but he doesn't have much of an advantage.

2km remaining from 178km Giant-Alpecin have reformed at the front and they've taken up the pace setting again. They catch Gretsch and set their sights on the two leaders.

1km remaining from 178km The two leaders still have 24 seconds and they could do it.

Keisse sitting on Durbridge's wheel as the Aussie flicks his elbow.

Flamme rouge and you'd have to pick Keisse for this

Durbridge trying to make Keisse pick things up but the Belgian refuses.

300m to go and the sprinters are just behind them.

Keisse wins

Durbridge he gives his break companion a hug after he crosses the line.

Contador is mobbed as he crosses the line. He's secured his place on the top spot in the overall classification.

Confirmation of the top 10 for today's stage. 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 004:18:37

2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

3 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 00:00:09

4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha

5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin

7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky

8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

10 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida



And here is the official top 10 overall for this year's Giro d'Italia. 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 03/01/1900 16:22

2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:01:53

3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:03:05

4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 00:08:10

5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 00:09:52

6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 00:10:53

7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:11:21

8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 00:12:08

9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 00:15:41

10 Yuri Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 00:16:41



Alberto Contador is on the top step of the podium as he listens to the Spanish national anthem. He'll enjoy this moment but he'll be thinking about the Tour de France pretty son.

