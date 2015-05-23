Welcome to live coverage stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia and the individual time trial from Treviso to Valdobbiadene.

Welcome to live coverage of the Giro d'Italia's time trial. Today could be a crucial one in the fight for the maglia rosa.

The first riders have already rolled down the start ramp for this monstrous 59.4km TT and Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) has the fastest time at the first check point with a time of 21:46. Marco Coledan (Trek) is next but at 51 seconds behind.

Just as we say that Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi) has gone 6 seconds quicker than Hepburn at the first check.

Today's stage is one of the five key day's that Cyclingnews picked out from this year's Giro.

In the pink jersey, Fabio Aru will be the last man down the start ramp at 15:42 CET, giving him the benefit of knowing his rivals' intermediate times. Click here for the start times of all the riders in today's time trial.

Alexander Porsev is now the quickest at the first check. The Katusha rider set a time of 21:34, six seconds quicker than Mihaylov.

Today's parcours contains two climbs and subsequent descents, which could be made more challenging by the rain that is falling today. It's the third rain impacted stage of this year's Giro. Alberto Contador believes that the stage is not as technical as it looks but the rain could change that. Read Barry Ryan's preview of today's crucial time trial.

We should be expecting the first riders across the finish line any time soon. Marco Coledan was the first rider off at 12pm local time.

Yesterday's stage 13 to Jesolo was supposed to be a simple sprint stage but it turned out to be anything but when a crash 3.2km from the finish saw some more shake up's in the overall classification. Here are how things stand right now. 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54:20:35

2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:19

3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14

4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38

5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49

6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:02

7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12

8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:21

9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:40

10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15

The name plates are ready for the cars.

Michael Hepburn was the third rider to start but he finishes first and sets the fastest time of 1:21:05 on the line.

Luca Paolini is on the start ramp and he is the 89th rider out on course today.

Parick Gretsch is on course. The AG2R rider could put in a very good time today.

Richie Porte was one of the riders to lose time yesterday and has dropped down to 5:05 behind the race leader Aru. Porte will struggle to make up that time but he still remains one of the favourites for today's stage. Ahead of the team time trial on the opening day, we took a look at Porte's Pinarello TT bike and you can take a look at it here.

Mihaylov has gone through the final intermediate check 26 seconds quicker than Hepburn and he looks set to be the new provisional leader when he completes the course.

And Mihaylov does go fastest. He beats Hepburn by 33 seconds with a time of 1:20:32.

Chris Juul Jensen has slotted himself in between Mihaylov and Hepburn. He set a time 12 seconds slower than the CCC rider.

This is the top 3 as it stands 1 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 01:20:32

2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 01:20:48

3 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 01:21:05

Alexander Porsev is the next rider to come home and set a fast time. The Katusha rider has now taken second, just 7 seconds slower than Mihaylov.

Vasil Kiryienka has set the fastest time at the first check by 17 seconds over Patrick Gretsch.

Fabio Aru will be wearing pink today after taking a 17 second lead over Alberto Contador during yesterday's stage. He's the first Sardinian to wear pink jersey but he expects that he'll be handing it back to Contador by the end of the day.

More than half of the riders have set off for their time trial with the top 10 riders due to begin in just over an hour.

A brief look back at yesterday and it was Sacha Modolo that took the victory in his home region. It was his first Grand Tour victory but his team's third at this race, after Polanc and Ulissi. Modolo says that it was destiny that he won yesterday. You can read what he had to say here.

Elia Viviani has just come across the line with the sixth fastest time. The sprinter and red jersey wearer put in a time of 1:22:04. Maarten Tjalingii has also come across the line just 19 seconds off the lead and goes into fourth.

Here are the fastest times at the finish 1 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 01:20:32

2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 01:20:39

3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 01:20:46

4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 01:20:51

6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 01:21:05

6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 01:22:04

7 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 01:25:48



This year's time trial is one of the most challenging at the Giro d'Italia, but it's a race that is notorious for it's hard TT parcours. At Cyclingnews, we've compiled a gallery recounting the history of Giro time trials.

We have a new fastest time from Luke Durbridge who has just done a 1:19:38, a whopping 54 seconds quicker than the previous fastest time.

Kiryienka continues to set fastest times. The Team Sky rider is quickest at the second check with a time of 45:23, eight seconds quicker than Gretsch.

Richie Porte was one of the biggest losers yeasterday, the Australian had to wait a long time for a new bike and ended up riding home on Kiryienka's bike. His teammate is 11cm taller than Porte. Porte told Cyclingnews yesterday that he could do nothing to avoid the crash.

Chad Haga puts in an impressive time. The American goes second with a time of 1:20:20

Patrick Gretsch comes home and nudges Durbridge off the top spot. He sets a fast time of 1:18:15.

Kristoff Vandewalle goes through in second and the top 10 is changing all the time now.

Kiryienka now goes quickest, 23 seconds ahead of Gretsch.

RIchie Porte is now on the start ramp. He's in the Australian national time trial colours. He's got a big job ahead of him today.

So after all that change in the standings. Here is how the top 10 looks with Kiryienka at the top. 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 01:17:52

2 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23

3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27

4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 01:41

6 Like Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 01:46

6 Chad Haga (USA) Giant-Alpecin 02:28

7 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 02:40

8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 02:52

9 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 02:59

10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 03:13



As the big contenders begin to take to the start

It's going to be much harder for the riders starting now to catch the man in front of them, with three minutes between each of the top 20.

Alberto Contador will be the penultimate man to start today after losing the maglia rosa to Aru yesterday. It's the first time that Contador has had to hand over a leader's jersey mid race. However, his GC battle was saved by some quick thinking from Matteo Tosatto. Read what he had to say after yesterday's stage.

Stage 4 winner Davide Formolo is out on the road. He's wearing the young rider's jersey today but he's only looking after it for Aru while the Sardianian is in the maglia rosa.

Richie Porte has to briefly move out of his aero position to adjust his helmet but he's quickly back into it. The Australian is coming up to the first intermediate check.

Get a closer look at Richie Porte's time trial bike with this great video.

Visconti out on course now. He's decided to go for a tinted visor and glasses underneath.

Sylvain Chavanel puts himself into fifth with a time of 1:19:33

Richie Porte has been out on course for 25 minutes now, he should have gone through the first check by now but we haven't been given a time yet.

We have it now and Porte is a whopping 1:57 behind his teammate Kiryienka at that first check.

Rigoberto Uran is the next man to leave the start ramp. He's another favourite for today's stage after he won the first of last year's TTs.

Porte looks to be having a "jour sans". Or what @robhatchtv and I call a Weston Super Mare. @friebos Sat, 23rd May 2015 14:23:39

Diego Ulissi caught Mauro Finetto some time ago but the Southeast rider is still clinging onto the back of the Lampre rider, careful to ride just outside his slipstream so he doesn't get in trouble.

Kreuziger is on the road now, we've only got three more riders remaining to start. They are Landa, Contador and Aru.

Fabio Felline sprints the final 500 metres and he manages to get himself into third place for now with a time of 1:19:18.

This is a look at the new top 10 following Felline's time. 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 01:17:52

2 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23

3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 01:26

4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27

5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 01:36

6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 01:41

7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 01:41

8 Chad Haga (USA) Giant-Alpecin 02:28

9 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 02:40

10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 02:52

Alberto Contador begins his effort and it's only Fabio Aru left to go.

Kiryienka still holds the fastest time at the finish. Indeed, he has the fastest time through all of the intermediate checks.

Fabio Aru is at the top of the ramp, he is due off within the minute.

Bedecked in pink, Aru is off and all the riders have now started.

Porte has gone over the classified climb and is now on the descent. He's still got a lot of time to make up, he was almost 2 minutes down at the first check.

Fabio Aru has been working on his time trialling this winter and he'll be hoping to pull out a strong performance to minimise his losses, if not keep the maglia rosa. However, the young Sardianian has never ridden a time trial of this length so it will be a very tough test.

Porte is now 3:23 seconds behind Kiryienka at the second check. He's going to tumble down the standings today. It appears the knee injury he suffered yesterday is taking its toll.

Uran appears to be struggling too. The Colombian is 13 seconds behind Porte at the moment.

Uran goes through the first check at 2:10 down on Kiryienka so he is slower than Porte at the moment.

The disappointing times may be due to a change in wind directions. Earlier riders had the advantage of a tailwind but that might not be the case for the later riders.

Kiryienka still has the top time at all the intermediate checks. Here is how the top 10 looks at the finish. 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 01:17:52

2 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23

3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 01:26

4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27

5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 01:36

6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 01:41

7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 01:41

8 Martin Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 02:16

9 Chad Haga (USA) Giant-Alpecin 02:28

10 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 02:40



Luis Leon Sanchez has moved into second with a time 12 seconds slower than Kiryienka's while his teammate Tanel Kangert has crossed the line in fourth.

Kreuziger is 2:15 down at the intermediate check.

Steven Kruijswijk crosses the line in fourth 1:09 down. Michael Rogers follows him in but the Australian doesn't put in a great time as he saves himself for the mountains.

An updated look at the top 10 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 01:17:52

2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 00:12

3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23

4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 01:09

5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 01:17

6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 01:26

7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27

8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 01:36

9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 01:41

10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 01:41



Contador comes through the first check at 1:06 well up on the GC guys in front of him.

Third in the overall classification could be up for grabs at the moment with Landa losing a lot of time at the first check. He's over two minutes down at the moment.

This is how the top 10 in the overall classification looked this morning. 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54:20:35

2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:19

3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14

4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38

5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49

6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:02

7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12

8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:21

9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:40

10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15

Aru goes through the first check at 1:54 down on Kiryienka, some 48 seconds down on Contador. That makes the Spaniard the virtual race leader at the moment.

Hesjedal crosses the line in 12th. The former Giro winner hasn't had a great race so far.

Contador still has 35km to go of this rainy TT.

At the moment, Contador has 48 seconds on Aru and 51 on Porte. He's he gone out too fast or will this be a great time by the Spanish rider?

As we said earlier, Aru has been working on his TT position over the winter. He paid a visit to the Specialized wind tunnel over the winter, which you can see in this exclusive gallery.

Richie Porte finishes his time trial and he is a very disappointing 4:20 behind his teammate Kiryienka with a time of 1:22:12

Contador has caught Landa! The Astana rider set off three minutes ahead of Contador and looks like he's having a nightmare day.

Leopold Konig crosses the line in 11th. He's done a very good time and could move himself up the classification. He is 1:44 slower than Kiryienka with a time of 1:19:36

Will Team Sky change leaders mid race? Konig lost a lot of time yesterday too but he will be well ahead of Porte in the overall standings.

Kreuziger is shedding time at the moment too. He's 3:59 down at the second check and he's still got around 25km to the finish.

There were worries that Contador would struggle today because of his shoulder but it doesn't seem to be troubling him at all as he goes through the second check at 1:15 down at the final intermediate time check. The GPS has him at 3:12 ahead of Aru.

You don't often see Kiryienka smile but he's been doing a lot of it in the hotseat. It looks highly likely that he'll win today's stage.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck crosses the line 1:25 down and that's enough to put him into sixth for now.

This is how the top 10 looks after Van Den Broeck's time 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 01:17:52

2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 00:12

3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23

4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 01:09

5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 01:17

6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 01:25

7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 01:26

8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27

9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 01:36

10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 01:41



Aru appears to be catching up with Contador and he's got it back to 1:45. Still a lot of time to make up.

Aru goes under the 20km to go banner and he's been on the road for just over 53 minutes.

Visconti is the next rider over the finish line he does a 1:21:39 which is enough for 39th and almost four minutes down on Kiryienka.

We've only got nine riders to finish and it won't be long until we can see the new look GC.

Uran is on the final climb, he's still got the descent to the finish before we see how much time he's lost.

New time checks have Aru at 1:56 back on C0ntador while Uran is at 2:00 and Porte is 2:29.

5km to go for Uran while Aru has 15.

Landa is 4:31 down at the final check. It's been a bad day for the Astana rider.

Caruso looks less than impressed by the weather. He has just finished though so he'll be able to get dry in the bus. He's set a time of 1:21:09 which is 3:17 down.

Uran has 1km to go and he's already over a minute down.

Uran crosses the line in a time of 1:20:37 and 2:45 down.

Contador now on this final climb. He's been on the bike for 1 hour 10 minutes.

Cataldo the next rider home and it's yet another disappointing time. He finishes in 1:21:26 and that's 3:34 down.

Live timing has Aru 2:18 behind Contador. That will equate to about 20 minutes for the overall classification and a lot of time to make up in the mountains.

We're getting to crunch time. Both Contador and Aru are climbing, not long to the finish but Contador still looks like he's pulling out time. He's got 2:22 according to the GPS.

3k to go for Contador now.

Amador sets the 14th fastest time at the finish. He could be a big winner in the GC today.

Kreuziger crosses the line 3:52 back on Kiryienka.

Contador will be the next rider to cross the line as he's passes Landa.

Contador has put in a fantastic effort in the final part of this time trial and he puts in the third fastest time of 1:18:06and he's just 14 seconds down on Kiryienka.

Landa comes over the line 4:14 back. He'll be very glad that's over.

The top 10 now as we wait for Aru to finish 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 01:17:52

2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 00:12

3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:14

4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23

5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 01:09

6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 01:17

7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 01:25

8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 01:26

9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27

10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 01:36



Kiryienka is watching Aru come home, there's no doubt he's the winner today. That will be great for the sponsor Pinarello who is based near Treviso where the stage started.

Aru is into the final km

Aru drives home and finishes with a time of 1:2053 and that's 3:01 back on the winner and 2:42 down on Contador

So that's it confirmed that Kiryienka hs won the stage ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez with Alberto Contador in 3rd.

Aru is now 2:28 down on Contador in the overall classification while Andrey Amador has moved into third.

Here's confirmation of the top 10 from today's stage 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:17:52

2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12

3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14

4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 00:23 0:00:23

5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09

6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 0:01:17

7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 01:25 0:01:25

8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:26

9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 01:27 0:01:27

10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:36

And this is what today's stage has done to the overall classification. 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 55:39:00

2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28

3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:36

4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:14

5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:17

6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:50

7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:55

8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56

9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:57

10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:05:35

Vasil Kiryienka takes to the podium as the stage winner. This is his third stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

We're already building a gallery and full results and details from today's stage. Take a look at our race report here.

Contador looks much happier on the podium than he did a week ago, giving his pistolero celebration.

Tomorrow it's back into the mountains with the finish at Madonna Di Campiglio.

Kiryienka was showing off his language skills at the finish, doing interviews in Italian and Spanish at the finish. This is what the stage winner had to say. "It was the most difficult wait when I was waiting for the maglia rosa and Alberto Contador. It was a nice day though. I was lucky. It just seemed like one of those days when it was raining, I was lucky in the end."

Alberto Contador was feeling his efforts at the finish today. The Spaniard had to stretch and warm up before doing the media rounds. Here's what he had to say: "I’m really happy. My legs are absolutely killing me. I wasn’t sure how I was going to be today. The wind change was difficult today but I’m really happy with today."

Alberto Contador's boss Oleg Tinkov was a very happy man at the finish. The Russian businessman few into Italy today specially for the time trial. He said this at the finish. "I don’t know why everyone wonders about Alberto, I find it very strange. I thought he was going to win and he lost because of the wind. The wind changed direction from the very beginning. Without the win, I’m sure that he would have won. For me he is the strongest here. I don’t know why people were so surprises, for me it wasn’t a surprise. Now we are in a good situation."