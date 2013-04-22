Stage 19: Ponte di Legno – Val Martello

Distance: 139km

Highest point: 2,758km

Category: High mountain





Stefano Zanatta says: "Whoever wins this Giro will be a champion and we will see that today. Everyone will have a tactical plan but, of course, whether or not it's effective will be determined by their physical condition. At this level they don't tend to collapse psychologically but, by the same token, if you're not at your best here, you will lose the Giro d'Italia. Not much else to say really; it's what Grand Tour cycling is all about and it pretty much speaks for itself..."

Stage 19 map

Stage 19 profile